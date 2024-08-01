STEVE FINAN: Hard truths Dundee can learn from Perth Museum – before we make V&A mistake again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Hard truths Dundee can learn from Perth Museum – before we make V&A mistake again

"I’ve been casting an interested eye at the success of Perth Museum. What can Dundee learn?"

The V&A.
By Steve Finan

I try hard to like Dundee’s V&A, I really do.

I try not to think how much more dramatic the building would have been if they’d carried out the original plan to site it on an artificial island in the river.

Instead, it is one side of a ravine – facing those architectural farts of office blocks constructed with, seemingly, the aim of hiding the V&A.

Aside from the building, I’ve always struggled with the unique selling point (USP): a museum of design. Are people really interested in design?

Now, before you shout, some are, I know. But enough?

Design is a niche interest.

As a measure, go into Waterstones and look for books on design. There are some, but not in the front window or main selling area. They’re not books that sell in big numbers.

As with books, so with museums. It’s a similar audience.

Finding the right USP for a museum is crucial.

I’ve been casting an interested eye at the success of Perth Museum. What can Dundee learn?

Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It has a clear USP. They know what they’re selling – the Stone of Destiny – and they’ve done a good job.

The “reveal” piece of theatre devised for what is, basically, a lump of sandstone is innovative, clever, and highly effective.

Their recipe is simple. Have a good USP, present it well, watch the success (and revenues) unfold.

Dundee has its Eden Project at the planning stage.

The USP is to be green issues. It will have plants and an indoor forest, inform visitors about the carbon cycle, and be centred round the old gasometer.

That sounds nice.

But everything is green these days. And by the time the Eden Project is built (in a minimum six years) society will be even further down the path of environmental awareness.

Green and environmental issues will be long established. A generation will have grown up immersed in recycling, sustainability and the effects on nature.

The transition from old to new energy will no longer be new.

Will anyone travel to see something that’s already part of their everyday lives?

Is there better alternative to Eden Project?

I fear we are about to create an attraction that would have suited 2019 (when Dundee’s Eden Project was conceived) when we should be creating one to suit the 2030s.

If you can’t see the risk here, you’re hiding your head under the leaf canopy.

Would an electronic gaming megacentre be a more-likely-to-succeed USP? Our city already has a global gaming reputation – build on that.

A budget of £130 million (the Eden cost) would transform the gasometer into a state-of-the-art e-sports arena and adjoining complex.

Concept images of an e-sports arena. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

Gaming is a multi-billion-dollar worldwide phenomenon that just keeps growing, and is guaranteed to find yet more impetus with the inexorable rise of AI.

For instance, an AI-enhanced F1 experience – as one of 10,000 possibilities – would soar.

A hard-truths discussion is needed.

Dundee is about to take a £130m gamble: is our money on the right horse?

By 2030 a tomorrow-facing gaming arena might be a better bet than a copy of a Cornwall idea from 1996.

