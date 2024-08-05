KIRSTY STRICKLAND: As a dog owner, I support Broughty Ferry beach exclusion zone

Summer finally arrived in Scotland last week.

Some people used the unexpected sunshine as an opportunity to dust off the barbeque.

I used it to attack my laundry pile with fervour, delighted to finally put the washing line to good use.

Families descended on Scottish beaches. Many brought their dogs with them so they could splash in the water and play in the sand, too.

But not the east sands area of Broughty Ferry beach, which is subject to an animal restriction zone from May to September.

Last week, The Courier reported that local residents have raised concerns that some dog owners have been ignoring the ban on dogs entering the zone, with complaints that off-lead dogs have been causing problems in the area near the beach.

It is a contentious issue, as discussions involving man’s best friend often tend to be.

Is it right that we keep some public spaces dog-free? Or is this a case of a small group irresponsible owners ruining things for everybody?

As a dog owner, I fully support exclusion zones for off-lead dogs in certain public places.

There aren’t many beaches in Scotland with seasonal animal restriction zones. Where they are in place, it is probably for good reason.

Not everybody enjoys our dogs as much as we do.

Especially those off lead dogs that pester – or scare – people who have just as much right to enjoy a day out at the beach as dog owners have.

My dog loves the beach. I always feel slightly guilty keeping him leashed, when I see other dogs running around at full pelt, causing chaos and living their best lives.

But he is still a puppy. And he doesn’t have reliable recall. Off leash, there is a risk he would annoy passers by and other dogs.

If he was misbehaving and I called him back to me, he might come. But equally, he might decide that it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission and totally ignore my request.

I see so many beautifully behaved dogs on walks. They stick by their owner’s side and their training is impeccable. But for those of us with puppies or dogs not yet at that gold standard, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to keep them leashed for their safety, and the safety of the public.

A few weeks ago, we were doing some recall training with our puppy in an empty field. He was leashed, but on a long line.

Then, all of a sudden, a huge dog came bounding into the field and charged over at us at full speed.

You can tell when dogs are boisterous, but friendly. Their body language is relaxed, and they are curious and playful. This dog was not that.

The dog wasn’t on a lead. His owner was shouting him back, but he wasn’t paying any attention. He was determined to get at my dog.

Lead-free dogs can be dangerous

I tried in vain to shoo it away and to stand between the big dog and mine, but to no avail.

So then, in a panic, I did what every single dog training video I’ve ever watched said never to do: I picked up my own dog to try and keep him safe.

You’re not meant to do this because – especially if you’ve got a small pup, like I do – it makes them even more enticing to the big beast trying to get at it.

The dog started jumping at me, nearly knocking me off my feet. This carried on for what felt like a long time, but it was probably a minute at most, until the owner finally managed to get her dog under control.

The recent spate of dog attacks and killings has made some people understandably wary when they encounter a dog they don’t know.

It doesn’t matter that these dogs and owners are a tiny minority.

Dogs undoubtedly make the world a better place, but some owners need to remember that the world doesn’t revolve around their beloved pet.