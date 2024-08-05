KIRSTY STRICKLAND: As a dog owner, I support Broughty Ferry beach exclusion zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: As a dog owner, I support Broughty Ferry beach exclusion zone

"There aren’t many beaches in Scotland with seasonal animal restriction zones. Where they are in place, it is probably for good reason."

Kirsty and her puppy enjoying a beach walk. Image: Kirsty Strickland
By Kirsty Strickland

Summer finally arrived in Scotland last week.

Some people used the unexpected sunshine as an opportunity to dust off the barbeque.

I used it to attack my laundry pile with fervour, delighted to finally put the washing line to good use.

Families descended on Scottish beaches. Many brought their dogs with them so they could splash in the water and play in the sand, too.

But not the east sands area of Broughty Ferry beach, which is subject to an animal restriction zone from May to September.

Last week, The Courier reported that local residents have raised concerns that some dog owners have been ignoring the ban on dogs entering the zone, with complaints that off-lead dogs have been causing problems in the area near the beach.

It is a contentious issue, as discussions involving man’s best friend often tend to be.

Is it right that we keep some public spaces dog-free? Or is this a case of a small group irresponsible owners ruining things for everybody?

As a dog owner, I fully support exclusion zones for off-lead dogs in certain public places.

There aren’t many beaches in Scotland with seasonal animal restriction zones. Where they are in place, it is probably for good reason.

Not everybody enjoys our dogs as much as we do.

Especially those off lead dogs that pester – or scare – people who have just as much right to enjoy a day out at the beach as dog owners have.

My dog loves the beach. I always feel slightly guilty keeping him leashed, when I see other dogs running around at full pelt, causing chaos and living their best lives.

But he is still a puppy. And he doesn’t have reliable recall. Off leash, there is a risk he would annoy passers by and other dogs.

Kirsty keeps her dog on a lead at the beach. Image: Kirsty Strickland

If he was misbehaving and I called him back to me, he might come. But equally, he might decide that it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission and totally ignore my request.

I see so many beautifully behaved dogs on walks. They stick by their owner’s side and their training is impeccable. But for those of us with puppies or dogs not yet at that gold standard, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to keep them leashed for their safety, and the safety of the public.

A few weeks ago, we were doing some recall training with our puppy in an empty field. He was leashed, but on a long line.

Then, all of a sudden, a huge dog came bounding into the field and charged over at us at full speed.

You can tell when dogs are boisterous, but friendly. Their body language is relaxed, and they are curious and playful. This dog was not that.

The dog wasn’t on a lead. His owner was shouting him back, but he wasn’t paying any attention. He was determined to get at my dog.

Lead-free dogs can be dangerous

I tried in vain to shoo it away and to stand between the big dog and mine, but to no avail.

So then, in a panic, I did what every single dog training video I’ve ever watched said never to do: I picked up my own dog to try and keep him safe.

You’re not meant to do this because – especially if you’ve got a small pup, like I do – it makes them even more enticing to the big beast trying to get at it.

The dog started jumping at me, nearly knocking me off my feet. This carried on for what felt like a long time, but it was probably a minute at most, until the owner finally managed to get her dog under control.

The recent spate of dog attacks and killings has made some people understandably wary when they encounter a dog they don’t know.

It doesn’t matter that these dogs and owners are a tiny minority.

Dogs undoubtedly make the world a better place, but some owners need to remember that the world doesn’t revolve around their beloved pet.

