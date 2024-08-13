JIM SPENCE: Call for rioters to be locked up is hypocrisy after years of soft touch justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Call for rioters to be locked up is hypocrisy after years of soft touch justice

"Once the first brick was thrown and they could attach the label of right wing, those self-styled progressives revealed their true colours."

Riot police walk past a burnt out police vehicle as they are deployed to a violent protest in Hartlepool. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Riot police walk past a burnt out police vehicle as they are deployed to a violent protest in Hartlepool. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
By Jim Spence

Most sensible folk know there are some bad and violent people who need locked up, but it’s taken until now for the progressive left in British politics to make the leap from being hand wringing softies on criminals to becoming “lock them up and throw away the key” merchants.

There are no complaints from me about putting dangerous thugs behind closed doors where the public are safe from them, but the fact it took riots where police officers were being battered and abused, and private and public property wilfully destroyed, for a change in thinking, says much for the hypocrisy of so many in the Labour party and other supposedly progressive folk.

Once the first brick was thrown and they could attach the label of right wing to those in the vanguard of the riots, those self-styled progressives revealed their true colours.

Lusting for vengeance, they swiftly segued from their previous concern for the incarcerated classes in prison for offences like murder, rape, and robbery, to demanding lengthy sentences for anyone who had so much as nicked a steak bake from the bakers or uttered nasty words on social media.

Suddenly they’ve developed amnesia over the twin pillars of poverty and deprivation, for so long the go-to excuses for middle class left wingers to exonerate the very worst behaviour of the criminal classes; that’s now been jettisoned in favour of knee-jerk demands for swift justice and harsh jail sentences for those labelled as right wingers.

The Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, when he eventually emerged blinking into the sunlight like a released captive, chaired Cobra to work out a strategy to deal with the spiralling violence, while his Home Secretary Yvette Cooper came close to dismissing the idea of due process and independence of the judiciary in promising the courts would issue swift justice for rioters.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA

Now, in fairness to Starmer, he’s scarcely had time to choose the wallpaper in 10 Downing Street, but the rhetoric from some in his party and others on the progressive left is at complete odds with the noises that they’ve traditionally made when applying kid gloves treatment to violent offenders.

‘Plastic progressives have become illiberal’

The condemnation of the rioters, some of whom have quickly been identified by their previous convictions as habitual ne’er do wells, was echoed in Scotland too where the posturing and double standards of some folk was equally swiftly revealed, as they rapidly changed horses in mid race from the liberal to the illiberal.

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf went into fullblooded authoritarian mode demanding that the army was brought in to deal with rioters.

You might think that Scottish radicals brought up on tales of Churchill sending the troops into George Square in Glasgow to quell working class protests, would be horrified at such a draconian response from a supposed progressive politician, but his autocratic plea appeared to resonate with many plastic progressives.

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

Remember this was a man who as Justice Minister squandered £6m on mobile phones for prisoners, some of which were used for nefarious purposes such as drug deals and gangland threats to those outside prison walls.

I’ve no time for those who rioted and assaulted and attacked folk on the basis of the colour of their skin, their religion, or the uniforms they wore, but some of us have been consistent in our approach to such criminal behaviour, believing tough policies work.

And, compounding their hypocrisy, the progressives favour early release of some prisoners who’ve committed brutal offences to accommodate those who’ve just committed equally serious crimes.

You couldn’t mark their progressive necks with a blowtorch.

Conversation