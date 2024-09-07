JACK MCKEOWN: Could a fiver a month save Dundee’s tenements?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JACK MCKEOWN: Could a fiver a month save Dundee’s tenements?

Three years after demolishing a block of flats on Blackness Road, Dundee City Council has yet to build on the empty site. Surely there's a better way?

A tenement block on Blackness Road was torn down three years ago. Image: DC Thomson
By Jack McKeown

More than three years after demolishing a block of flats in the West End, Dundee City Council has been unable to do anything with the empty site.

The flats at 219-245 Blackness Road were knocked down because their external stairwells were in poor nick. They needed replaced at an estimated cost of £880,000 – £1.2 million.

Instead of saving the flats, the council opted to buy back the ones that were owned privately, knock everything down, and planned to build 24 new apartments at an estimated total cost of £4.5 million.

The council chose to demolish the flats instead of replacing their stairwells. Image: DC Thomson.

It now emerges that the increased cost of materials has pushed the price well above the initial estimate and the council is hoping to interest a developer to build on the site.

If or when they do build on the site my bet – although I won’t be around to see it – is the new flats will be demolished long before the 130-year old buildings around them need to be torn down.

Built to last

That’s because new timber frame buildings have an expected lifespan of just 60 years. Dundee’s old tenements, meanwhile, were built to last. Their sandstone walls are 600mm thick. They have slate roofs. They use real timber, not MDF or plywood. They’re built like tanks.

And yet we have such disregard for them. I was enthralled by my friend and colleague Graeme Strachan’s article this week on Carbet Castle.

The gothic mansion was one of Broughty Ferry’s landmark buildings for more than 120 years until it was allowed to fall into ruin and eventually demolished in 1984. An uninspiring block of ‘90s flats occupies the spot where the castle once stood.

Carbet Castle was an extraordinary building. Image: DC Thomson.

Graeme’s feature also mentioned Castleroy, another superb Broughty Ferry mansion. We blew that one up with dynamite in the 1950s.

Dundee West Railway Station and the Royal Arch are probably the two most famous examples of Victorian architecture we’ve needlessly done away with.

Thankfully much of it remains. And because of its incredible build quality most of it is still in decent shape. The other remarkable thing about Victorian architecture is that you don’t need to be rich to own a slice of it.

An apartment in a converted Broughty Ferry or West End jute mansion will set you back a fair whack, sure. Victorian villas can be expensive too. Yet flats in stone built Victorian tenements with high ceilings and ornate cornicing can cost less than £50,000. A nice two-bedroom one can be had for well under £100,000.

Looking after our heritage

But they’re all around 120-150 years old now. And most of them are in danger because we don’t look after them.

Take a look upwards next time you’re walking through Dundee. How many tenement blocks have choked gutters? Shrubs growing from chimney breasts? Swathes of wetness where water is allowed to flow down stone?

I would love for the new leader of Dundee City Council to tackle this. Charge every owner-occupier an extra £5 a month council tax. And charge landlords the same amount when their licence is up for renewal. That avoids passing on the cost to hard-pressed renters.

Look up on almost any Dundee street and you’ll see gutters choked with weeks. Image: Jack McKeown.

It’s a tiny amount but in a block of eight flats it amounts to almost £500 a year. That’s more than enough to clean the gutters and replace missing slates every two years, with enough left over to save up for bigger jobs.

You could repoint the stonework every 50 years and renew the roof every 100 years. Economies of scale make it much cheaper for the council to spearhead this work.

It costs a lot less for a cherry picker to clear an entire street’s gutters than it does for every block to arrange theirs piecemeal.

A fiver a month and a bit of political effort. That might be all it would take to secure Dundee’s wonderful tenement flats for centuries to come. And if one council shows it can be done successfully, others will follow.

