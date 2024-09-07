COURIER OPINION: Institutions that let Eljamel off the hook need to up their game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Institutions that let Eljamel off the hook need to up their game

UK authorities did nothing to stop the former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon from operating with impunity in home country Libya.

Eljamel working at a hospital in Libya.
By The Courier Comment

The public inquiry into the Eljamel surgery scandal was ordered exactly one year ago after a hard-fought campaign.

Since then, The Courier has continued to expose the failings of public institutions who let the disgraced ex-Tayside neurosurgeon off the hook.

Just this week we revealed UK authorities did virtually nothing for years to stop the shamed doctor from being able to operate with impunity in Libya.

Whistleblowers from his home nation say he has become a powerful figure in the city of Misrata after returning six years ago.

Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.

The failure of any relevant authorities to make the most basic efforts to thwart him is a familiar story for Eljamel’s many victims.

They rightly believe they were fobbed off by decision-makers who showed little interest in bringing him to justice.

‘Dodging tough questions’

Determined campaigners had to fight for eight years before they were finally granted the public inquiry they said was vital from the start.

NHS Tayside spent years dodging the toughest questions, only to later reveal failings.

Were it not for the work of patients like Pat Kelly and Jules Rose, much of this would have never come to light.

Jules Rose has been a leading Eljamel campaigner. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

That is not acceptable.

Often it appears as if this fiasco is a mere inconvenience for powerful politicians and public bodies who would rather swerve it.

They should start taking a more active interest.

‘No excuse’

Given we know nothing is preventing Eljamel from harming patients elsewhere, authorities must endeavour to stop him.

Yes, it would be difficult to extradite him from a chaotic and divided Libya. But that is no excuse to simply not try.

Now, 12 months after their victory, Eljamel’s victims have taken little respite and continue to campaign.

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly at a protest against the police in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

They protest over the glacial progress of a six-year police investigation which is yet to even establish criminality.

They are increasingly frustrated by the slow pace of establishing the public inquiry which has no formal starting date in sight.

It does appear that the one-year deadline sparked a bit of energy on Friday.

Patients will get an update and be able to ask questions about the inquiry in two ticketed events next month, including one in Dundee. It’s a start.

The probe’s complexity cannot serve as an excuse for endless delays or spiralling costs, long associated with other major inquiries.

At its core, the purpose of the inquiry is simple: Why did NHS Tayside allow Eljamel to harm his victims for so long?

Who was ultimately responsible, and what can be done in future to prevent a similar travesty?

‘Remarkable resilience’

There does remain room for hope and optimism that justice, or something resembling it, can be achieved.

Campaigners have demonstrated a remarkable resilience and have learned how to get results.

A word must go out to the Libyans who have spoken to The Courier and shed light on Eljamel’s behaviour in Misrata.

Their bravery and sense of justice contrasts with those who knew the neurosurgeon from his time in Dundee and yet stay silent.

In the meantime, campaigners will refuse to give up their search for answers.

Nor will The Courier.

