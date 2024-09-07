COURIER OPINION: Institutions that let Eljamel off the hook need to up their game

The public inquiry into the Eljamel surgery scandal was ordered exactly one year ago after a hard-fought campaign.

Since then, The Courier has continued to expose the failings of public institutions who let the disgraced ex-Tayside neurosurgeon off the hook.

Just this week we revealed UK authorities did virtually nothing for years to stop the shamed doctor from being able to operate with impunity in Libya.

Whistleblowers from his home nation say he has become a powerful figure in the city of Misrata after returning six years ago.

The failure of any relevant authorities to make the most basic efforts to thwart him is a familiar story for Eljamel’s many victims.

They rightly believe they were fobbed off by decision-makers who showed little interest in bringing him to justice.

‘Dodging tough questions’

Determined campaigners had to fight for eight years before they were finally granted the public inquiry they said was vital from the start.

NHS Tayside spent years dodging the toughest questions, only to later reveal failings.

Were it not for the work of patients like Pat Kelly and Jules Rose, much of this would have never come to light.

That is not acceptable.

Often it appears as if this fiasco is a mere inconvenience for powerful politicians and public bodies who would rather swerve it.

They should start taking a more active interest.

‘No excuse’

Given we know nothing is preventing Eljamel from harming patients elsewhere, authorities must endeavour to stop him.

Yes, it would be difficult to extradite him from a chaotic and divided Libya. But that is no excuse to simply not try.

Now, 12 months after their victory, Eljamel’s victims have taken little respite and continue to campaign.

They protest over the glacial progress of a six-year police investigation which is yet to even establish criminality.

They are increasingly frustrated by the slow pace of establishing the public inquiry which has no formal starting date in sight.

It does appear that the one-year deadline sparked a bit of energy on Friday.

Patients will get an update and be able to ask questions about the inquiry in two ticketed events next month, including one in Dundee. It’s a start.

The probe’s complexity cannot serve as an excuse for endless delays or spiralling costs, long associated with other major inquiries.

At its core, the purpose of the inquiry is simple: Why did NHS Tayside allow Eljamel to harm his victims for so long?

Who was ultimately responsible, and what can be done in future to prevent a similar travesty?

‘Remarkable resilience’

There does remain room for hope and optimism that justice, or something resembling it, can be achieved.

Campaigners have demonstrated a remarkable resilience and have learned how to get results.

A word must go out to the Libyans who have spoken to The Courier and shed light on Eljamel’s behaviour in Misrata.

Their bravery and sense of justice contrasts with those who knew the neurosurgeon from his time in Dundee and yet stay silent.

In the meantime, campaigners will refuse to give up their search for answers.

Nor will The Courier.