ALASDAIR CLARK: Labour happy in victory, but will voters deliver tough early verdict at Holyrood?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ALASDAIR CLARK: Labour happy in victory, but will voters deliver tough early verdict at Holyrood?

Anas Sarwar was in Westminster basking in his moment of glory this week, but the Scottish Labour leader will be aware of the challenge ahead.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar are said to have a "genuinely close" relationship. Image: PA
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar are said to have a "genuinely close" relationship. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

In a Number 10 state room as the Scottish political press awaited Prime Minister Keir Starmer, it was Anas Sarwar who wore the biggest smile.

So much so, one reporter dryly noted he was Tigger to Sir Keir’s Eeyore.

The last decade has been a hard slog for Scottish Labour.

Voters have given the party a democratic kicking time and again as successive leaders saw their vote share plummet and internal squabbling took over.

The party that once weighed its vote rather than count it in Scotland was on life support, and power must have felt a lifetime away.

Anas Sarwar has mojo back

But a better-than-expected result in the general election, which saw 37 Scottish seats go back to Labour, seems to have given Mr Sarwar his mojo back.

Watching him in Westminster earlier this week as he met with his new flock of MPs and guests, he was still enjoying the glory of victory.

In Downing Street, where he spent several hours with the Prime Minister, he was clearly proud to see his party back in power.

Keir Starmer meets new Scottish Labour MPs alongside Anas Sarwar and Jackie Baillie. Image: Shutterstock

Insiders say the pair are “very close” and speak often, with Sir Keir having a good understanding of the unique political landscape north of the border.

Mr Sarwar’s attention to his new group of MPs is explained by insiders as an attempt to prevent division between the Westminster and Holyrood groups – something both the SNP and Labour have experienced.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, has settled into the role he’s shadowed in opposition for years, and the Scottish group seem united behind him.

Can Scottish Labour learn from Sir Keir?

Mr Sarwar must take heart from the success of Sir Keir.

In 2019, after Boris Johnson secured a huge victory, commentators believed the win would cement his position as prime minister for 10 years or more.

Sir Keir took over a Labour party torn apart by division and convinced it was at the beginning of a very long road back to government.

Thanks in part to the scandal and crises that plagued Mr Johnson, and his successors Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir instead turned a grim outlook into a stonking victory in just four years.

Usual cycle cut short for Labour

Despite the reason for optimism, Mr Sarwar is still likely to have arrived in London with a note of caution for his colleagues.

The usual political cycle which gives a government five years before they need to go back to the public does not apply.

In a short 18 months, Mr Sarwar will have to convince Scots to turf out the SNP after two decades in power in Edinburgh.

He will be all too aware that taking a party from the depths of despair to the centre of power is no easy task.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: PA

This will only be made harder by suggestions Sir Keir and Chancellor Rachel Reeves may be “front loading” the pain as they tackle economic challenges.

Cuts to the Winter Fuel Allowance have been met with vocal opposition, and some have questioned the political strategy of doom and gloom coming from Downing Street.

Indeed, the SNP will be keen to point out the vote went through in London as the first flurry of snow hit the Cairngorms.

But sources say Sir Keir and his cabinet are aware of the political challenge they face in Scotland.

Short time to show Scots they can trust Labour

They have only a short space of time to show Scots that a Labour government in Holyrood is worth voting for.

I’m told GB Energy will be a key part of their messaging, showing that Scotland has benefitted from the government they elected and promises have been fulfilled.

But to avoid those who put their trust in the party in July having a sense of buyers’ remorse in 2026, Sir Keir will need to show Scots how their lives have improved.

GB Energy is still be defined and is unlikely to be actively lowering fuel bills by 2026.

It will offer little comfort to pensioners left facing very difficult choices as they lose hundreds of pounds of support a year.

With public services under strain, and a feeling that nothing works, there will be a serious expectation from those who backed Labour’s message of “change” to see one.

While they will forgive the party blaming their predecessors for so long, when the polls open it will have been time enough for them to expect to see that change.

More from Opinion

GB Energy is unlikely to be based in Dundee. Picture shows; Anas Sarwar, Ed Milliband and Keir Starmer. Image: PA
STEVE FINAN: GB Energy Dundee snub is our own fault
Dundee House, council headquarters, on North Lindsay Street.
JIM SPENCE: Culture of blamelessness and secrecy at work at Dundee City Council
11
An image of a new stadium and pitch intended to depict what Dundee fans could see on a matchday.
PAUL GRAY: New Dundee stadium plans are incredible – planning approval could turn sceptics…
8
Eljamel working at a hospital in Libya.
COURIER OPINION: Institutions that let Eljamel off the hook need to up their game
2
A tenement block on Blackness Road was torn down three years ago. Image: DC Thomson
JACK MCKEOWN: Could a fiver a month save Dundee's tenements?
11
Liam Gallagher, ex-wife Nicole Appleton and son Gene at SpongeBob SquarePants premiere in 2005. Image: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
MARTEL MAXWELL: The day Liam Gallagher and I bonded over SpongeBob SquarePants
Olympia in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Latest Olympia revelations make Leisure and Culture Dundee look like an utter…
14
Ninewells Hospital.
JIM SPENCE: Afternoon at Ninewells A&E was humbling and a real eye opener
9
Smoking could soon be banned in beer gardens and outdoor areas of restaurants. Image: PA
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Outdoor smoking ban is burden too far on troubled hospitality sector
2
John Swinney speaks to his party members at SNP conference 2024
ALASDAIR CLARK: Battle-weary SNP limps on in hope it can only get better
4

Conversation