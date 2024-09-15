DAVID CLEGG: What I learned about IndyRef from Alex Salmond’s rock star reception in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

DAVID CLEGG: What I learned about IndyRef from Alex Salmond’s rock star reception in Dundee

The Courier editor David Clegg was a political journalist during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

Alex Salmond got hero's welcome in Dundee on September 1, 2014. Image: Alan Richardson
Alex Salmond got hero's welcome in Dundee on September 1, 2014. Image: Alan Richardson
David Clegg By David Clegg

“It’s absolutely crazy out there, David. Like covering an election people actually care about.”

This was the incredulous verdict of a veteran UK political journalist who had been dispatched to Scotland to cover the final frenetic days of the independence referendum.

We had met for a post-work pint on the evening of September 16, 2014, and he was astonished by the level of passion provoked by the campaign, a stark departure from the apathetic political climate he was accustomed to at Westminster.

As he peppered me with questions, I remember feeling like a weary war general tasked with bringing recently arrived reinforcements up to speed on battlefield conditions.

By that stage, I had been covering the ins-and-outs of the campaign for more than three years and had almost become numb to the daily sense of history being made.

Independence campaigners were having the time of their life as what once seemed like an impossible dream moved closer and closer to being a reality.

In contrast, Scots who wanted to remain part of the UK looked on in horror as they contemplated the prospect of their fellow countrymen committing what they viewed as an act of self-sabotage that attacked their very identity.

Brown, Obama and Allsopp

For my English colleague watching from London, the political talking points of currency union, the economy and EU membership were all familiar.

What the television news reports he’d seen simply couldn’t convey was the electric atmosphere on the streets throughout that long summer.

Looking back on some of those events now, they seem like a fever dream.

Ed Miliband being chased by an angry crowd through an Edinburgh shopping centre.

Kirstie Allsopp, of Location, Location, Location fame, texting out of the blue to warn a Yes vote would put mortgages at risk.

Former prime minister and Fife MP Gordon Brown
Gordon Brown. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

A barely recognisable Gordon Brown single-handedly rejuvenating the No campaign with a series of stirring stump speeches that had to be seen to be believed.

President Barack Obama breaking decades of convention in US/UK relations by publicly making it clear that he favoured a No vote.

But perhaps most unexpected of all was the incredible surge in popularity of the SNP and their senior politicians.

Alex Salmond in Dundee

I remember watching in awe as Alex Salmond was received like a rock star in Dundee, with a crowd of adoring supporters flocking around him as if he were the lead singer of a chart-topping band.

It later emerged that behind-the-scenes Salmond was behaving as if he really was the lead singer of a chart-topping rock band, but that’s another story.

The public’s imagination had been captured like never before and many ordinary Scots were taking an interest in politics for the first time in their lives.

Alex Salmond and David Clegg. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Scotland

I had been used to new acquaintances’ eyes glazing over when I told them I worked as a political journalist; now everyone wanted to talk to me about my job and most had extremely strong views on how I should go about it.

Despite the excitement around the referendum, it was not without its challenges and the intensity of that environment could be overwhelming.

The truth is nearly every political journalist I knew had a punishing time covering the campaign.

Threats

The country was polarised like never before and increasingly we found ourselves navigating a pressure cooker climate in which passionate Yes supporters in particular had little patience for journalists doing their job and scrutinising the arguments with annoying things like facts.

Social media was both a boon and a curse.

While it provided a new platform for information and public discourse, it also became a breeding ground for abuse and vitriol.

Journalists found themselves more exposed than ever.

The Courier editor, David Clegg
Editor of The Courier, David Clegg. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Having to tell my pregnant wife that the police were now investigating some of the threats I had received online was the undoubted low point for me.

For my part, I was acutely aware of the responsibility that came with covering an event which would have consequences for decades if not centuries to come.

The stakes were brought home forcefully when I published an exclusive opinion poll in early September that showed the No campaign ahead after a period when Yes seemed to be sneaking it.

Such was the relief amongst UK financial institutions that there was a noticeable uptick on the stock market within a matter of minutes.

Independence looks as distant as ever

Of course, the British establishment ultimately survived the scare.

Ten years on, independence looks as distant as ever and the SNP’s popularity has plummeted once again.

Yet the referendum showed us that democracy is not just about the vote itself, but empowering citizens to care, learn, and engage with their political future.

The most positive aspect of that period was the engagement of young people, the success of extending the franchise to 16 and 17-year-olds and the staggering turnout of 85%.

Wouldn’t it be great if every election seemed like one people actually cared about?

David Clegg is the editor of The Courier. He is also the co-author of Break Up: How Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon Went to War

More from Opinion

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Prague/Dundee column RB Picture shows; Streets of Prague districts 1 and 2, old town and administrative district.. Prague, Czechia. . Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; 06/09/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: Prague trip showed me what Dundee could be if we took care…
2
Scots headed to the polls a decade ago to decide whether to breakaway from the UK. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: Scotland changed forever in September 2014
6
Martel attended the High School of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: VAT on private schools like Dundee High is reverse classism
18
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar are said to have a "genuinely close" relationship. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: Labour happy in victory, but will voters deliver tough early verdict at…
2
GB Energy is unlikely to be based in Dundee. Picture shows; Anas Sarwar, Ed Milliband and Keir Starmer. Image: PA
STEVE FINAN: GB Energy Dundee snub is our own fault
13
Dundee House, council headquarters, on North Lindsay Street.
JIM SPENCE: Culture of blamelessness and secrecy at work at Dundee City Council
16
An image of a new stadium and pitch intended to depict what Dundee fans could see on a matchday.
PAUL GRAY: New Dundee stadium plans are incredible – planning approval could turn sceptics…
13
Eljamel working at a hospital in Libya.
COURIER OPINION: Institutions that let Eljamel off the hook need to up their game
2
A tenement block on Blackness Road was torn down three years ago. Image: DC Thomson
JACK MCKEOWN: Could a fiver a month save Dundee's tenements?
11
Liam Gallagher, ex-wife Nicole Appleton and son Gene at SpongeBob SquarePants premiere in 2005. Image: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
MARTEL MAXWELL: The day Liam Gallagher and I bonded over SpongeBob SquarePants

Conversation