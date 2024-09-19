ALASDAIR CLARK: Why I changed my mind on downgrade of Dundee and Fife neonatal units

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ALASDAIR CLARK: Why I changed my mind on downgrade of Dundee and Fife neonatal units

While people want the best care on their door step, is it time to accept that centralisation in the NHS is the best way to deliver treatment?

Ninewells Hospital Dundee
Some services may have to be centralised so we can access the best care. Image: DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

Centralisation in the NHS is always a talker. People naturally want to be cared for in their worst moments as close to home as possible.

This is especially true for critically unwell newborns.

Parents instinctively want to hold them close but must ignore that natural response to give them the best chance at life.

So I understand why mums with experience of their children being cared for in a neonatal intensive care unit are opposed to centralising care to Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Current plans to downgrade Dundee and Fife neonatal units

The current plans would see the units in Dundee and Fife downgraded. They would still provide some intensive care, but the most unwell babies would be transferred.

If a mother gives birth and requires care, it could mean her child is transferred hours away.

As one mum points out, if she had been in this situation then she may not have been able to meet her baby before he died five days later.

Dundee Fife neonatal intensive care
Newborns requiring the highest level of care would be transferred to one of three centralised neonatal intensive care units (NICU). Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Let’s be absolutely clear. Such a situation would be unbearably cruel, and any move to centralise care should ensure medics are conscious of avoiding it.

But a letter from one of our readers gave me pause for thought about the merit of such a move, especially in light of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s warning that the NHS will not receive any more money without reform.

They pointed out that good healthcare is a constant balance between the needs of a few and convenient local services for the many.

The vast majority of parents will welcome their new baby at a local, convenient maternity unit a short journey from their home.

They will receive the best possible care from professionals, who will be able to recognise when more intense treatment is needed.

A handful of cases every day will need a more specialised approach and the mum-to-be or her child may have to travel to a centralised unit some distance away.

In return, they will have access to world-class experts with the experience and skills necessary to provide cutting-edge care and support.

I went on to speak with a doctor contact about the issue, and my mind was changed quite quickly.

As medicine specialises, centralisation is inevitable

They highlighted how medicine is becoming increasingly specialised. While there are generalist doctors who can help the majority of patients, there are some who are so specialised they have skills shared by only a handful of others.

It’s these doctors we want to care for newborns requiring the highest level of care.

As we learn and discover more treatments and cures, it is impossible to expect doctors to be able to be experts in every treatment.

The number of babies born requiring the most intense care is, thankfully, small.

Scotland’s demographics make centralisation inevitable

So those with the most specialised skills need to be in a hospital where they are exposed to the most cases so that they can learn and explore new methods of care.

We have to accept that for the sickest, care will have to be centralised. This is especially true in a country with demographics like Scotland’s.

Too often, the easy political answer to a problem, particularly in our public services, is to throw more cash at it.

If only there was more money, we could cut NHS waiting lists.

If only we could employ more police officers, we could tackle outrageous levels of petty crime.

More cash can’t always be the answer

But the awkward truth is that government is often too keen to be seen to be doing something.

Announcing an extra £10 million here, or £50 million there, may look like action on an issue, but it’s not a real answer much of the time.

Our system of politics, where politicians are elected to represent a constituency, also feeds into this.

When there are proposals to close or downgrade a hospital, or change how a service is delivered, complaints from constituents can often motivate the politician to oppose reform.

Many even run election campaigns on promises over such issues. This is short sighted and is too often the result of betraying what will actually improve things versus what makes us feel good.

Healthcare balance needs of few with local services for the many

We all want a world-class hospital on our doorstep. For the majority of us though, that’s not possible.

The reader who contacted me made an excellent analogy.

No one expects their corner shop to stock much more than the basics. We all recognise that while we can buy our milk and a copy of The Courier locally, we may have to travel further afield for a larger purchase.

Healthcare is likely to be no different in the future.

More from Opinion

New student flats in Dundee. Image: DLR Media
STEVE FINAN: Dundee student flats are great, but where will everyone else live?
4
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: SNP needs football-style rebuild – including crucial Stephen Flynn change and new…
6
Kezia Dugdale and Nicola Sturgeon at leaders' debate on May 21, 2017. Image: Andrew Millgan/PA Wire
KEZIA DUGDALE: IndyRef reflections and Nicola Sturgeon green room remark I’ve thought a lot…
3
Alex Salmond got hero's welcome in Dundee on September 1, 2014. Image: Alan Richardson
DAVID CLEGG: What I learned about IndyRef from Alex Salmond’s rock star reception in…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Prague/Dundee column RB Picture shows; Streets of Prague districts 1 and 2, old town and administrative district.. Prague, Czechia. . Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; 06/09/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: Prague trip showed me what Dundee could be if we took care…
10
Scots headed to the polls a decade ago to decide whether to breakaway from the UK. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: Scotland changed forever in September 2014
6
Martel attended the High School of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: VAT on private schools like Dundee High is reverse classism
18
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar are said to have a "genuinely close" relationship. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: Labour happy in victory, but will voters deliver tough early verdict at…
2
GB Energy is unlikely to be based in Dundee. Picture shows; Anas Sarwar, Ed Milliband and Keir Starmer. Image: PA
STEVE FINAN: GB Energy Dundee snub is our own fault
13
Dundee House, council headquarters, on North Lindsay Street.
JIM SPENCE: Culture of blamelessness and secrecy at work at Dundee City Council
16

Conversation