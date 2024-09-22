REBECCA BAIRD: Why ‘use it or lose it’ plea from indie music venues isn’t working

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Why ‘use it or lose it’ plea from indie music venues isn’t working

After a Dundee venue owner issue a dire warning about the future of live music in the city, Rebecca wonders what the scene can do to entice punters.

Jeff Chan, owner of Church Dundee, issued a warning to gig-goers. Image: DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

If I was to rank my top three favourite feelings, the thud of a bass rumbling through my shoes and rattling my ribcage would be up there.

It would probably be second, in between the glee of being rocked by a calm sea and the relief of climbing into my own bed (fresh sheets of course) after a trip away.

Because there’s absolutely nothing like the sensation of hearing music live.

Whether it’s being experienced along with 70,000 screaming fans in an stadium, or 40 fellow shoe-shufflers in a sweatbox, the thrum of a good crowd can’t be beaten.

I was reminded of just how euphoric a gig can be last weekend, when I saw supernoving star Chappell Roan performing on the O2 Academy stage in Glasgow.

The energy in the room was electric; it was a proper Glasgow crowd, with everyone hollering the words, clapping, stamping and jumping along to her punchy, feelgood pop.

Chappell Roan on stage. Image: Richard Isaac/Shutterstock.

She gave us everything, and we gave her it back ten times over. It was magic, and I’ll remember it forever.

But like many people who attended that gig, I didn’t buy a single drink. I didn’t use the cloakroom, or even buy merch. Neither did anyone in the pocket of people surrounding me.

Does that make us all bad music fans?

‘Buy a drink’ plea left bad taste

I love live music and I want to support it, but times are tight. The tickets themselves, plus the cost of getting there, grabbing a bite to eat near the venue and getting home meant I didn’t have much left over to spend.

I certainly didn’t have the best part of a tenner to spend on a watery rum and Coke, served in a poky plastic cup.

Now, the O2 Academy will survive just fine without my purchase I’m sure, as part of a successful chain of venues.

But closer to home this week, the owner of independent Dundee venue Church, Jeff Chan, issued a dire warning to gig-goers that grassroots venues were going under.

And one solution, according to Chan, was for audience members to “buy a drink” at small local gigs to support the venue.

Jeff Chan, owner of Church on Ward Road. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.

This left a bad taste in my mouth, and I couldn’t initially work out why.

Partly, it felt like being guilt-tripped into spending money I don’t have, which got my back up. Particularly when the only thing to spend that money on is alcohol, which I don’t always want, or gassy draft juice.

Small venues may be struggling too much to risk spending out on a better offering of drinks, but from where I’m standing – usually at the edge, near the back, peering through a gap between two tall people’s heads – you need to give gig-goers a good reason to leave their hard-won spots.

Perhaps some speciality local drinks at a reduced tasting price, coffee options or themed snacks, would entice folk to part with their pounds.

Or even a donation box/contactless beeper, where I can donate a quid or two without having to spend a fiver on a pint I don’t want.

Cost of living crowds are in it for the tunes

But it’s also the case that increasingly, music fans are at gigs for just that – the music.

Night out culture is drastically different to how it was even 10 years ago.

Cuts across the country to public transport mean that many people are driving to see shows, and drinking as an activity is becoming less and less popular among younger crowds.

At 19 I would “make a night of it” at a £15 gig, with maybe a meal out and some cocktails before a gig, plenty of bevvy at the show and then a trip to the pub after.

Th13ves at Conroys Basement, one of Dundee’s former grassroots music venues. Image: Supplied.

Nowadays I’m just not interested in spending upwards of £40 for a standard ticket, only to waste the entire show standing in a queue for the bar or, half an hour later, the bathroom.

So what can smaller venues do to make money, if all folk are there for is the music?

That’s a much harder question to answer, and perhaps requires a rethink of the whole industry’s infrastructure.

Industry-level support needed

Skyrocketing ticket prices haven’t stopped folk paying to see big arena tours, so the desire from music fans is provably there.

But, as Chan quite rightly said, we can’t grow these big-bill acts without small local places for them to cut their teeth in.

Is the answer a levy on stadium and arena tickets which is fed back to grassroots music venues, as the venue owner suggested?

Could major ticket distributers like Ticketmaster be forced to put their extortionate ‘handling fees’ to good use, and donate part of their profit to the venues which make these gigs possible?

Taylor Swift
Could putting a levy on mega-tours like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour help grassroots music venues? Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Should local government be stepping in to save bricks-and-mortar spaces with subsidies, instead of posturing about ‘culture’ through futuristic projects?

Or do we as music fans just have to suck it up, stop being so tight and buy a crap drink?

I don’t know what the answer is, but wringing audiences for all they’re worth doesn’t seem like the right one.

Without us, there’s no show. So let’s look for profits in deeper pockets.

Conversation