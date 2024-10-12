COURIER OPINION: Scots pensioners left vulnerable by Winter Fuel Payment cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Scots pensioners left vulnerable by Winter Fuel Payment cut

The narrow criteria to qualify for winter fuel cost support will leave many over 60s fearing a bitterly cold winter.

A cold winter could leave too many facing tough choices. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A cold winter could leave too many facing tough choices. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By The Courier Comment

Falling temperatures across Scotland have focussed attention on how at-risk pensioners could be impacted by cuts to the Winter Fuel Payment.

Rather than a universal payment of up to £300 the new government has restricted eligibility to only those in receipt of pension credit.

There is no doubt that the UK’s public finances are in a precarious position.

Labour blame a £22 billion budget blackhole for the decision which they say they did not want to have to make.

Finances can’t be balanced on backs of most vulnerable

But the books cannot be balanced on the backs of the most vulnerable.

The UK has huge fiscal resource and it’s wrong for the Chancellor to pretend that this was the only option.

So to is it wrong for the Scottish Government to claim its decision to replicate the cut is purely a result of the what has been decided elsewhere.

Holyrood’s budget for this year has already been set and the £160 million for the universal Winter Fuel Payment assigned.

Shona Robison has replicated the cut in Scotland. Image: PA

It is not the case that this money has simply disappeared or been withdrawn.

Finance chief Shona Robison could have decided that the benefit should paid this year, with the pain felt in the Scottish budget in future years.

There are also legitimate and very serious concerns around how the narrow eligibility criteria will leave many Scots facing impossible decisions between paying for heating or eating.

Around 2.2 million pensioners receive the top-up to their pension and will be eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment.

However, over £2 billion of pension credit still goes unclaimed with an estimated 850,000 households not currently signed up to receive it.

This includes many “hard to reach” pensioners.

Isolated pensioners don’t know they are eligible for help

It is a sad reality of modern life that many pensioners are isolated without the vital safety net of family support.

They may not know they are eligible or have no support to apply.

This has prompted severe warnings from campaigners and charities. The End Fuel Poverty Coalition fears the change could prompt an additional 4,900 excess deaths.

Without a plan B, the UK will head into winter unsure that the most vulnerable can afford to survive.

In 2024 it is a sad indictment of life in the UK that pensioner poverty is so severe that a mere £300 can make the difference between life and death.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Image: PA.

But government cannot respond to life as we wish it were. High fuel bills and the spiralling cost of living have left many particularly at risk.

As Chancellor Rachel Reeves prepares for her budget on October 30, she should consider carefully how truly necessary this cut is.

More from Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer will mark his first 100 days in Downing Street over the weekend. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: Dundee election blow shows Labour can't waste another 100 days
First Minister John Swinney with the new Dundee City councillors Lee Mills (left) and Jimmy Black. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: The travesty at the heart of Dundee council by-elections
14
Michael Alexander (second left) with members of his Scottish family and members of the Polish Kulesa family, including bride, groom and bride's parents, at the September 2024 wedding reception in Poland. Image: Michael Alexander
MICHAEL ALEXANDER: My journey from Fife to Poland in search of my refugee grandad's…
The SNP celebrated a double victory in Thursday's by-elections. Image: Paul Reid.
KEZIA DUGDALE: What I learned from Dundee by-elections
17
The results will be a blunt reality check to new Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: Dundee by-election results show voters sceptical of Labour and Keir Starmer
5
Ozempic has exploded in popularity across the world.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Ozempic boom is real and it’s here in Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Will Young column Picture shows; Will Young Gardyne Theatre RB column. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson/Supplied. Date; 03/10/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: Will Young was right to leave Dundee stage – would you stand…
12
Steve Finan has had his say on Dundee's boundaries.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee still suffering 30 years after shameless land grab
23
Peak Rail Fares Scotrail Train
ALASDAIR CLARK: SNP's return of eye-watering peak rail fares reveals how party has lost…
7
Recent protest outside Birnam Library. Image: Euan Wilding.
JIM CRUMLEY: My solution to library predicament facing Perth and Kinross culture chiefs

Conversation