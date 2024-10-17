ALASDAIR CLARK: School strikes in John Swinney’s Perthshire backyard will prove tricky for First Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALASDAIR CLARK: School strikes in John Swinney’s Perthshire backyard will prove tricky for First Minister

Primary schools in John Swinney's Perthshire North constituency are set to close for around two weeks due to strike action.

John Swinney.
John Swinney faces school strikes targeted at his constituency.
By Alasdair Clark

Strike action targeting schools in John Swinney’s Perthshire North constituency will prove difficult for the First Minister to handle.

Few will disagree that local government is struggling and many are facing a set of very difficult choices in the months and years ahead unless significant investments flows from Holyrood.

All the while, workloads for frontline staff in our schools isn’t just increasing – it’s also becoming harder and more complex.

We don’t need to look far to find evidence of teachers and others reporting concerning rates of violence and aggression.

School strike understandable

With this in mind it is understandable why Unison has rejected a pay offer which would give its members a less generous pay-deal than other public sector workers.

The union represents some of the lowest paid council staff. In our schools this includes cleaners and caretakers as well as kitchen staff and teaching assistants.

Unison staff striking outside Viewlands Primary School in 2023.
Unison staff striking outside Viewlands Primary School in 2023. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

While two other unions representing the same group have accepted a pay increase of 3.6%, Unison walked away from the deal after other groups of workers were awarded 5% or more.

The union’s decision to target the communities represented by the First Minister is a less-common tactic.

Parents will feel aggrieved

Parents in Perthshire North will rightly feel aggrieved. After so much disruption the children’s schooling in recent years, further closures will hit hard.

They will understandably feel their children are unfairly being forced to miss out on time in school due to the misfortune of living in the area represented by Mr Swinney.

And with the strikes timed to coincide with the end of the October holidays, it will mean some kids could be out of the classroom for a month.

First Minister John Swinney.

But sources in Unison are resolute. They are sure this is the right action for their members, many of whom, they point out, will have children who will be similarly impacted.

“This will bring the message home to John Swinney. He needs to find a solution to this dispute,” one insider said on Wednesday.

Local branch secretary Stuart Hope said it is designed to strengthen this point: “The Scottish Government needs to understand that council staff need more than platitudes.

“Ministers must tackle the severe decline in local government funding and start to value councils and their dedicated workforce as they do other areas of public services.

“John Swinney is invited to join one of the picket lines to hear how undervalued council staff in his constituency feel.”

‘When you’re explaining, you’re losing’

For Mr Swinney’s part, he told The Courier there is “no justification” for the strike, with the pay deal of offer delivering what Unison had originally asked for.

But that old maxim coined by Ronald Reagan remains true: “When you’re explaining, you’re losing.”

I’ve written before that even at the top of politics, it’s often the things are perceived in their home constituency that hits home hardest for members of the government.

The strike action will be hard, if not impossible, for Mr Swinney to juggle.

Continued disruption could spell trouble for John Swinney

The complaints from Unison, and their highlighting of the years of underinvestment in local government, are legitimate.

As the SNP first minister and former finance chief, Mr Swinney will know that the trade unions and his political opponents will be able to make trouble.

Despite his defence for the lack of a deal to resolve the dispute, he will very quickly hear from furious parents over this issue. They are unlikely to be placated.

And with the Scottish Parliament elections fast approaching, he will be keen to understand exactly how this goes down in his own backyard.

If he government is unable to resolve the dispute, Perthshire North could well face further school closures due to strikes later in the year and into 2025.

The concern at the top of the SNP will be whether voters conclude that the downsides outweigh the benefits of being represented by the first minister.

Conversation