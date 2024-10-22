JIM SPENCE: SNP gender farce shows we dodged bullet with IndyRef No vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: SNP gender farce shows we dodged bullet with IndyRef No vote

"The poverty of common sense has led folk like me, who once thought independence might be a realistic proposition, to thank my lucky stars that we’ve avoided it."

Jim Spence says he is now glad Scotland voted no to independence.
By Jim Spence

Kindness is preferable to unkindness, but when the desire to be kind to everyone is pursued in the face of established science and basic common sense, then that laudable aim descends into farce.

And farce perfectly describes the SNP Government’s latest guidance that Scots can now identify as any one of 24 different genders.

These 24 identities meander meaninglessly through a cornucopia of concocted descriptions.

One can now be ‘pangender’ (no relation I’m assured to pan loaf, as would be snobs were once described).

One can also be androgynous, demi gender, gender queer, and a whole other assortment of flavours and colours.

The eminently sensible JK Rowling has wasted no time in calling out our Holyrood no marks on this latest madness.

I suspect she probably has the backing of all but a handful of our elected representatives and their increasingly inept civil servants, who have become dangerously disconnected from those of us who pay for their ever increasing misguided madness.

This latest madcap nonsense in insisting that there are 24 genders is final confirmation for me that we dodged a bullet in losing the independence referendum.

JK Rowling.

These folk in charge of the SNP – and it’s the SNP who’ve driven this madness – are not serious people.

Not content with being serial incompetents at everything from procuring ferries for the islands, to ruining a once proud education system, and damaging everything else their incompetent hands have touched, the Nationalists have reduced Scotland to a laughing stock through much of the sensible world with their virtue signalling foolishness.

Immature and idiotic, they’ve embarrassed the country which they claim to love.

No wonder the mantra “too wee, too poor, and too stupid” still has currency in some quarters.

‘Thank my lucky stars’ IndyRef was lost

Their poverty of common sense has led folk like me, who once thought independence might be a realistic proposition, to thank my lucky stars that we’ve avoided it.

Can you imagine if these fools in the SNP had untrammelled power?

Their incessant desire to ram their anti-scientific ideologies down the throats of the majority of sensible folk has gone beyond the point of tiresome.

They’re now a clear and present danger to everything from our wealth to our mental health.

Incompetence and inefficiency marks out everything they touch.

They govern like the imperial colonialists they accuse Westminster of being.

They’ve turned incoherence into an art form and governance into an old boys and girls network for their favoured friends.

Jim no longer thinks independence is realistic.

Everything they touch reeks of decay and destruction.

They’ve damaged devolution to the point that many folk wouldn’t object to the Scottish Parliament being shut down tomorrow.

Incapable of governing sensibly for the benefit of the majority, they appear to have embarked on a magical mystery tour of nonsensical ideas and doctrines.

No sooner do they stun us with one display of ineptitude than they swiftly follow it up with another dazzling display, like this 24 gender pick n mix selection.

I fear they’ve damaged our reputation as a formerly sensible nation for decades to come.

They profess their devotion to Scotland, yet every inept action like this one clearly shows that their dedication is only to themselves.

The Scottish Government list was compiled based on responses to a questionnaire on trans status included in Scotland’s Census in 2022.

A spokesperson said: “The point of the survey is to collect information on the respondents’ trans history and how they would define it.

“It is therefore important that the survey is designed in such a way that allows that information to be captured.”

