JIM SPENCE: SNP gender farce shows we dodged bullet with IndyRef No vote

Kindness is preferable to unkindness, but when the desire to be kind to everyone is pursued in the face of established science and basic common sense, then that laudable aim descends into farce.

And farce perfectly describes the SNP Government’s latest guidance that Scots can now identify as any one of 24 different genders.

These 24 identities meander meaninglessly through a cornucopia of concocted descriptions.

One can now be ‘pangender’ (no relation I’m assured to pan loaf, as would be snobs were once described).

One can also be androgynous, demi gender, gender queer, and a whole other assortment of flavours and colours.

The eminently sensible JK Rowling has wasted no time in calling out our Holyrood no marks on this latest madness.

I suspect she probably has the backing of all but a handful of our elected representatives and their increasingly inept civil servants, who have become dangerously disconnected from those of us who pay for their ever increasing misguided madness.

This latest madcap nonsense in insisting that there are 24 genders is final confirmation for me that we dodged a bullet in losing the independence referendum.

These folk in charge of the SNP – and it’s the SNP who’ve driven this madness – are not serious people.

Not content with being serial incompetents at everything from procuring ferries for the islands, to ruining a once proud education system, and damaging everything else their incompetent hands have touched, the Nationalists have reduced Scotland to a laughing stock through much of the sensible world with their virtue signalling foolishness.

Immature and idiotic, they’ve embarrassed the country which they claim to love.

No wonder the mantra “too wee, too poor, and too stupid” still has currency in some quarters.

‘Thank my lucky stars’ IndyRef was lost

Their poverty of common sense has led folk like me, who once thought independence might be a realistic proposition, to thank my lucky stars that we’ve avoided it.

Can you imagine if these fools in the SNP had untrammelled power?

Their incessant desire to ram their anti-scientific ideologies down the throats of the majority of sensible folk has gone beyond the point of tiresome.

They’re now a clear and present danger to everything from our wealth to our mental health.

Incompetence and inefficiency marks out everything they touch.

They govern like the imperial colonialists they accuse Westminster of being.

They’ve turned incoherence into an art form and governance into an old boys and girls network for their favoured friends.

Everything they touch reeks of decay and destruction.

They’ve damaged devolution to the point that many folk wouldn’t object to the Scottish Parliament being shut down tomorrow.

Incapable of governing sensibly for the benefit of the majority, they appear to have embarked on a magical mystery tour of nonsensical ideas and doctrines.

No sooner do they stun us with one display of ineptitude than they swiftly follow it up with another dazzling display, like this 24 gender pick n mix selection.

I fear they’ve damaged our reputation as a formerly sensible nation for decades to come.

They profess their devotion to Scotland, yet every inept action like this one clearly shows that their dedication is only to themselves.

The Scottish Government list was compiled based on responses to a questionnaire on trans status included in Scotland’s Census in 2022.

A spokesperson said: “The point of the survey is to collect information on the respondents’ trans history and how they would define it.

“It is therefore important that the survey is designed in such a way that allows that information to be captured.”