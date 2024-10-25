BRIAN CUNNINGHAM: I’ll never forget my Beechgrove Garden friend and mentor Jim McColl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

BRIAN CUNNINGHAM: I’ll never forget my Beechgrove Garden friend and mentor Jim McColl

Ginger Gairdner' Brian Cunningham pays emotional tribute to his friend Jim McColl, who has died aged 89.

Beechgrove Garden legends Jim McColl (left) and Brian Cunningham. Image: Brian Cunningham/DC Thomson Design team
Beechgrove Garden legends Jim McColl (left) and Brian Cunningham. Image: Brian Cunningham/DC Thomson Design team
By Brian Cunningham

I’ve been around long enough now to realise that once in a lifetime someone very special and unique comes into our lives.

As a Scottish gardener, I feel very fortunate to have been here at the same time as one such of those persons in Jim McColl.

Although he had not been on our screens for a few years, due to the effect he had on us during the 41 years he led The Beechgrove Garden television programme, it was still very saddening to hear the news that he had passed away.

One of the things that made him so special was the effortless way he communicated with us the immense passion he had for gardening.

Jim McColl when he retired from The Beechgrove Garden in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

He may have been on the other side of a television screen.

But when he spoke to us, he somehow managed to make us feel as if we were having a conversation with him as our next door neighbour on the other side of the hedge.

Why did gardeners trust every word Jim McColl said?

As someone who attempts to carry on his good work, that’s no easy task and simply demonstrates the natural warmth of the man.

It was this quality that made us have so much affection for him but more importantly, trust every word that he said.

If Jim told us it was time to do a specific job in the garden then that’s exactly what we would do that very weekend.

Jim McColl. Image: BBC

What I loved about Jim was that he was a down to earth gardener, giving us the straight-forward and practical advice we needed to keep our gardens in check and in a language we understood.

None of your fancy chat or technical terms. Just the solid words that gave us the confidence to get out into our gardens and have a go ourselves.

And that also included showing us his failures in the garden too which the gardening public soon came to realise that us so called ‘professionals’ aren’t immune from either.

What impact did Jim McColl have on the gardening world?

Jim was wise and clearly recognised that by sharing these with the viewer would make us feel better and not be put off or give up with our own failures.

It should never be underestimated just what effect Jim McColl has had on the horticultural industry in our country.

He selflessly found the time to help and support all aspects of the horticultural colleges, our plant growers, community gardening groups, and he was patron of the therapeutic gardening charity Trellis Scotland.

Jim McColl, George Anderson and Carole Baxter celebrating the 40th anniversary of Beechgrove Garden in 2018.

He is up there with all my horticultural heroes like J.C. Loudon the Scottish landscape gardener who’s work shaping the grounds at Scone Palace in the early 1800s is still evident today.

David Douglas and indeed all Scottish plant hunters who risked their lives travelling the world in search of plants for medicine or construction and that fill our gardens.

Over 200 years later we still talk about and celebrate their work and I know in the future they will be doing exactly the same about Jim and his influence on Scottish gardening 200-years from now.

What was it like working with Jim McColl on Beechgrove Garden?

Personally, what a privilege I’ve had to work with Jim in his Beechgrove Garden.

No matter what happens in the rest of my career no-one can ever take away from me that I got to plant tatties with Jim McColl!

Not going to lie though, the first time I went up to the garden for a planning meeting I was absolutely terrified.

How on earth could I share a table in the bothy with Jim?

He’s forgotten more than I’ll ever know!

Jim McColl pictured with his wife Billie when he retired from The Beechgrove Garden in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

In the end I left that meeting feeling 10ft tall.

I’ll never forget the words of support and encouragement he gave me in private as we walked around the garden.

I hope I never let him down.

I loved those early days in my time with the Beechgrove Garden, also with Carole and George.

I felt like an apprentice again sitting listening to the three of them chatting about gardening, just taking it all in.

But especially Jim. That was a massive honour. I know I’m a lucky, lucky boy.

What is Jim McColl’s legacy?

He was also a regular writer of gardening advice only giving up the pen a few years ago.

His final sentence highlights just how much he was still at the top of his game and the undisputed leader of Scottish gardening.

He was more than aware of the current issues that will affect how we garden in the coming years.

It read:“Our biggest challenge in the coming years will be climate change with Mother Nature playing all sorts of tricks. I wish you all the best”.

An early picture of Jim McColl on The Beechgrove Garden. Image: BBC.

Accurate and straight to the point again.

With extreme weather conditions of periods of drought then periods of wet, storm force winds with warmer winters and grey springs like we had this year, he once again was keeping us alert to the challenges ahead.

Forever grateful to Jim McColl

I wish Jim could’ve stayed around just a wee bit longer to help us adapt.

We must remember there’s no-one more important than his family just now who must be terribly upset.

We are grateful to you for sharing your husband and dad with us.

Finally, thanks to you Jim.

There’s not a gardener or garden in the country you’ve not had an influence on, doing so in a way that made us smile. We’ll always be grateful.

Conversation