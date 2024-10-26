COURIER OPINON: Much to celebrate in our economy at this year’s Courier Business Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINON: Much to celebrate in our economy at this year’s Courier Business Awards

The awards were a reminder of our vibrant and exciting business sector.

Sought-after Courier Business Awards 2024 trophies. Image: Graham Huband/DC Thomson
Sought-after Courier Business Awards 2024 trophies. Image: Graham Huband/DC Thomson
By The Courier Comment

There’s no doubt businesses operating in Tayside and Fife have had a lot to contend with in the past few years.

Covid, an energy crisis, Brexit disruptions, soaring inflation, a recession and an incredible number of prime ministers and chancellors. The list of challenges goes on and on.

But there was not a hint of negativity or doom and gloom at last night’s Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

Bringing together employers large and small from across the region, it was a much-needed reminder that there is much to celebrate in our local economy.

Montrose Port Authority, which took the night’s top Business of the Year prize, is a good example of the determination, entrepreneurial guile and hard work that was evident in so many of the finalists across the categories.

Montrose Port has been operating for centuries, providing the role of a useful hub for cargo.

But chief executive Tom Hutchison saw the potential for something far greater and reset its course to win work from the growing renewables sector.

Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority.

In his words, being chosen to host the operations and maintenance base for the Seagreen offshore wind farm “changed the conversation”.

Soon the port will play a similar role for the Inch Cape project, which will mean a £5 million investment and 50 jobs being created.

Such is the port’s confidence that more renewables work is on the way, it’s also thinking about what’s needed to support this.

It’s creating offices by renovating the nearby Customs House building and has just confirmed a deal for prime industrial land in the town.

Working hard to make their own fortune

Montrose Port Authority is doing work at an impressive scale, executing a vision and making its own fortune.

This sentiment could be applied to many of the winners on the night.

Carnoustie Golf Links is looking to unlock a multi-million-pound redevelopment of the Carnoustie Golf Hotel and secure the Open’s return.

Perth-based Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance is creating new innovative fundraising techniques to help its mission to save lives.

Blackadders has recently reset its ambitions with the aim of become a ‘top 5’ Scottish legal firm.

Construction firms Alpha Projects and CalForth Construction have both seen gaps in the market which they have expanded rapidly to fill.

Hillcrest Homes, led by our Business Leader winner Angela Linton, has undergone extraordinary growth to add 2,500 properties in the last decade.

Tayside and Fife has always been blessed with a vibrant and exciting business sector.

Hopefully the stories showcased by the awards will encourage others to realise their business dreams.

More from Opinion

Beechgrove Garden legends Jim McColl (left) and Brian Cunningham. Image: Brian Cunningham/DC Thomson Design team
BRIAN CUNNINGHAM: I'll never forget my Beechgrove Garden friend and mentor Jim McColl
Celebrities Amy Winehouse and Liam Payne both died young.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Celebrity death media frenzy made me question my news addiction
Storm Babet Climate Change
ALASDAIR CLARK: Storm Babet response shows Scotland not serious about climate change consequences
2
Olympia in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia inquiry secrecy is arrogant complacency
9
Jim Spence says he is now glad Scotland voted no to independence.
JIM SPENCE: SNP gender farce shows we dodged bullet with IndyRef No vote
123
Are recent dog attacks linked to the surge in puppy sales during the pandemic?
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Have pandemic puppy buyers become today's dangerous dog owners?
7
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Stonehaven column Picture shows; Rebecca took a trip to Stonehaven.. Stonehaven. Supplied by Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson. Date; 05/10/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: Stonehaven is ideal getaway spot just an hour from Dundee - but…
People being rescued in Brechin during Storm Babet.
COURIER OPINION: People of Brechin have been forgotten in aftermath of Storm Babet
Liam Payne.
MARTEL MAXWELL: As a mum, my thoughts are with Liam Payne's parents
Alex Salmond died in North Macedonia. Image: PA
ANDREW LIDDLE: Alex Salmond's failure to use talent for anything worthwhile is a tragedy
19

Conversation