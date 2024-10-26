COURIER OPINON: Much to celebrate in our economy at this year’s Courier Business Awards

There’s no doubt businesses operating in Tayside and Fife have had a lot to contend with in the past few years.

Covid, an energy crisis, Brexit disruptions, soaring inflation, a recession and an incredible number of prime ministers and chancellors. The list of challenges goes on and on.

But there was not a hint of negativity or doom and gloom at last night’s Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

Bringing together employers large and small from across the region, it was a much-needed reminder that there is much to celebrate in our local economy.

Montrose Port Authority, which took the night’s top Business of the Year prize, is a good example of the determination, entrepreneurial guile and hard work that was evident in so many of the finalists across the categories.

Montrose Port has been operating for centuries, providing the role of a useful hub for cargo.

But chief executive Tom Hutchison saw the potential for something far greater and reset its course to win work from the growing renewables sector.

In his words, being chosen to host the operations and maintenance base for the Seagreen offshore wind farm “changed the conversation”.

Soon the port will play a similar role for the Inch Cape project, which will mean a £5 million investment and 50 jobs being created.

Such is the port’s confidence that more renewables work is on the way, it’s also thinking about what’s needed to support this.

It’s creating offices by renovating the nearby Customs House building and has just confirmed a deal for prime industrial land in the town.

Working hard to make their own fortune

Montrose Port Authority is doing work at an impressive scale, executing a vision and making its own fortune.

This sentiment could be applied to many of the winners on the night.

Carnoustie Golf Links is looking to unlock a multi-million-pound redevelopment of the Carnoustie Golf Hotel and secure the Open’s return.

Perth-based Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance is creating new innovative fundraising techniques to help its mission to save lives.

Blackadders has recently reset its ambitions with the aim of become a ‘top 5’ Scottish legal firm.

Construction firms Alpha Projects and CalForth Construction have both seen gaps in the market which they have expanded rapidly to fill.

Hillcrest Homes, led by our Business Leader winner Angela Linton, has undergone extraordinary growth to add 2,500 properties in the last decade.

Tayside and Fife has always been blessed with a vibrant and exciting business sector.

Hopefully the stories showcased by the awards will encourage others to realise their business dreams.