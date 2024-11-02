COURIER OPINION: Budget 2024 was a balance of winners, losers and necessity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Budget 2024 was a balance of winners, losers and necessity

While the first Labour budget in 14 years had a string of undoubted winners there is also real concern at some of the revenue raising measures however necessary they may have been.

The budget had more than £40 billion in tax rises.
The budget had more than £40 billion in tax rises. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

Every budget is one with winners and losers, but Chancellor Rachel Reeves faced an extra challenge as she delivered the first Labour budget in 14 years.

Her tax and spend plans were firmly rooted in necessity. As she admitted, this was not the programme she had wanted to set out.

But a sluggish economy struggling to rebound from Covid-19, war in Europe and crippled public services all left Ms Reeves with few options.

Her party had promised change. A hesitation to raise revenue quickly and invest in starved public services would not have been quickly forgiven.

Public services investment welcome

And so the large-scale investment in the public sector should be welcomed. The Scottish Government will receive billions of pounds extra for its budget and that money must be spent wisely.

So too should the commitment to ensuring Dundee and Arbroath each receive the £20 million levelling up cash promised to them before the election be welcomed.

The Courier has revealed the human face of the waiting list crisis inside the NHS and the SNP government should make ending this suffering an immediate priority.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Image: Shutterstock.

Despite the investment being welcome, Ms Reeves’ tax rises demand a lot from business. Critics say the hike in employer’s National Insurance contributions, which will boost the public purse by £25 billion, is a risky gamble.

It allows Labour, which boxed itself in on tax rises pre-election, to say the tax burden on the average worker has not increased. But we shouldn’t pretend that it’s only the mega-rich who will pay.

At The Courier’s recent Business Awards, the resilience and vibrancy that powers the Tayside and Fife economy was on display.

Local business nervous about tax hikes

These are not huge corporations but are nevertheless the backbone of many local communities. And they are nervous about the National Insurance hike, with fears it could force them to pause expansion plans or pass on the hit through delayed salary increases.

Changes to the rules on inheritance tax will also have an impact on many in Tayside and Fife.

Agricultural property has been passed on to heirs tax-free for decades, but a 20% tax on estates worth over £1 million will now be payable.

Small to medium scale farmers, who are often land-rich and money-poor, have been left shocked and considering their future.

It makes sense that political insiders view this as the one change the Chancellor is most likely to walk back on.

Any budget by any government is a tale of winners and losers.

When the Chancellor of the Exchequer takes to their feet, they know the aim is to move as many to the “win” column as possible.

Rachel Reeves must now convince those who’ve lost out that the sacrifice is worth it.

