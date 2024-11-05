KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Why politicians are to blame for heated debate around outside earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Why politicians are to blame for heated debate around outside earnings

The inconsistency in their positions is infuriating. It’s no wonder people are fed up.

Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla.
By Kirsty Strickland

The news that two former first ministers have set up limited companies to handle their earnings outside of parliament has unsurprisingly reignited the heated debate about second jobs for politicians.

The latest incarnation of this conversation was sparked by the news Nicola Sturgeon was paid £25,000 for her appearance as a pundit on ITV’s general election special.

Should politicians be allowed to take on lucrative second jobs?

And while we’re at it, should there be specific rules in place about how that income is taxed?

The second jobs row isn’t new. It comes around every six months or so.

Whether at Holyrood or Westminster, it seems politicians aren’t the best people to be objective about what’s right or wrong when it comes to an issue that affects their own bank accounts.

Earlier this year, MPs backed a plan to tighten the rules about what types of second jobs they can take on outside of their parliamentary work.

Barbed comment

Responding to the news Humza Yousaf had set up a limited company with his wife, Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla, Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said: “Humza Yousaf was Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘continuity candidate’ to replace her as first minister and now he’s following her lead again by setting up a company for his outside earnings.

“While this may help him avoid paying the higher tax rates the pair of them inflicted on hard-working Scots, I doubt that any memoir of his time in Bute House will be anywhere near as lucrative as his mentor’s.”

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA

It’s the kind of barbed comment you’d expect a politician to make towards somebody from a rival party, but it is also indicative of the problem.

You wouldn’t have to Google search too hard to find examples of second jobs, creative tax arrangements or dubious expense claims among politicians from any political party.

One week they’re criticising their opponent for something and the next they’re telling us why their colleague is justified for doing the same thing.

SNP struggling to tackle story

And this phenomenon isn’t reserved for the issue of second jobs.

We’ve seen it happen in stories involving politicians accused of sexual misconduct, as well as during the semi-regular debate about whether elected parliamentarians should take the heat out of politics and stop calling each other names.

Being inconsistent in your position might be beneficial for politicians in the short term, but it always trips them up eventually.

Which is why the SNP is struggling to tackle this story head on now, when we all remember what they had to say about Douglas Ross’ second (and third) jobs and Ruth Davidson’s lucrative media appearances back in the day.

Politicians who lambast their opponents for the source and circumstances of their outside earnings often later find themselves on the defensive, caught in a trap of their own making.

The inconsistency in their positions is infuriating. It’s no wonder people are fed up.

Selective outrage

After being let down by so many politicians, on so many occasions, over so many years, the public expects more than just compliance with the rules.

Despite attempts to reform the rules around politicians outside earnings, the lines still aren’t as clear as they should be.

Whether it’s on tax arrangements, the time spent doing outside jobs, or the companies that politicians are taking money from, there are still too many loopholes in the system.

This makes it too easy for politicians to point fingers at others and then dodge criticism when it’s their turn in the hot seat.

Selective outrage is bad for democracy. It only deepens the natural cynicism people feel about politics.

It’s beyond time that politicians focused on addressing the frustration that people feel instead of weaponising it when it is politically convenient to do so.

Conversation