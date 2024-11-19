KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Who’s to blame for Baby Reindeer controversy engulfing Netflix and Fife’s Richard Gadd?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Who’s to blame for Baby Reindeer controversy engulfing Netflix and Fife’s Richard Gadd?

In different ways, both Richard Gadd and Fiona Harvey have been let down by the streaming giant.

Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix
By Kirsty Strickland

There are social media accounts dedicated to lip-reading private conversations between celebrities at events.

Through the terrifying power of online community sleuthing, cheating boyfriends are named and identified; long-lost family members are reunited and the timeframe between misbehaving in public or online, and having your employer notified about it, grows ever shorter.

The internet has turned us into a nation of amateur detectives.

So of course it didn’t matter that the real-life Martha character central to the Netflix series Baby Reindeer wasn’t named.

Within days of the hit show’s release, the internet had found her.

Experiences of Richard Gadd

The show is based on the real-life experiences of Fife comedian Richard Gadd.

In it, we see him being bombarded with thousands of emails and hundreds of hours of voice notes during a stalking campaign which had a devastating impact on his emotional wellbeing.

It’s as raw and unflinching as only something based on real life can be.

Fiona Harvey, the woman who the stalker character is based on, is now pursuing legal action against Netflix after a US judge ruled that her defamation case can go ahead.

In the suit, Netflix is accused of defamation and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Fiona Harvey was interviewed by Piers Morgan about allegedly being the ‘real’ Martha in Netflix hit Baby Reindeer. Image: Piers Morgan

Netflix has appealed the decision but lawyers for Ms Harvey told The Courier that if they do win the case, it would be possible to also personally sue Gadd as the show’s creator.

“We have to deal with the appeal and get ready for what will be a trial.

“But it is certainly one of our options – and we are always considering all of our options,” he said.

Instagram plea

This case raises serious questions about how the streaming giants approach safeguarding.

Given the reprehensible behaviour we saw depicted in the show from the stalker Martha, it was always inevitable that a show billed as a true story would have real-life implications for the ‘villain’ of the piece.

It was something that Gadd was clearly aware of.

At the height of the show’s popularity, he took to Instagram to plead with fans to stop trying to uncover the real identities of the people involved.

He was also said to be wary of the ‘true story’ label Netflix introduced in the first episode.

In different ways, both Gadd and Harvey have been let down by Netflix.

Richard Gadd at the 2024 Bafta Scotland awards
Richard Gadd arriving at the Bafta Scotland Awards in Glasgow on Sunday night. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It appears the streaming giant wanted to have it both ways.

They knew that a drama based on real-life events would be a huge draw for viewers.

They exploited that, but didn’t take the time to address the safeguarding and fact-checking responsibilities that come with making a television programme about real people.

It doesn’t matter whether the person affected is a saint or a sinner, either.

You can have huge sympathy for the ordeal Richard Gadd went through and respect his right to share his story, while recognising that Netflix has serious questions to answer about how it handled the hit show’s production and release.

They didn’t do nearly enough to protect Fiona Harvey’s identity, and they didn’t have a plan in place to deal with the fallout when her identity was discovered.

Accountability

Netflix isn’t answerable to the broadcast regulator Ofcom in the way that UK TV and radio services are.

It’s about time it was. There is no such thing as passive consumption of media anymore.

Whether it’s news, or true-crime, or a hit drama based on real life events, online communities always want to delve deeper.

Streaming services earn huge amounts of money from that engagement.

They should be answerable when things go wrong, too.

Conversation