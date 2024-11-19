JIM SPENCE: Dundee University chief’s salary solution and my eye-opening meeting as rector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment

JIM SPENCE: Dundee University chief’s salary solution and my eye-opening meeting as rector

Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie and his senior management team should show some solidarity with the workforce.

Professor Iain Gillespie. Image: DC Thomson
Professor Iain Gillespie. Image: DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

In the wake of potential job losses at Dundee University, the principal Iain Gillespie and his senior management team should show some solidarity with the workforce.

That means declining the wage rises they were awarded in April, before they declared a gaping funding hole of £30 million in the university budget.

If the top level of management has any notion of real public service and common decency they’ll forgo or hand back the pay boosts they’ve been given while the rest of the workforce face an uncertain Christmas and future.

At a time when everyone is being asked to tighten their belts, the principal has to struggle by on a paltry £5,865 a week as he contemplates how to fill the void created by the failure to attract enough fee-paying international students.

And while you’re pondering whether you could manage your weekly shop on his modest earnings of £305,000 a year (plus generous expenses), spare a thought too for another senior member of the institution, Wendy Alexander, who must eke things out on an annual salary of at least £190,000.

One thing is certain – with the university facing “inevitable” job losses, the big earners are unlikely to be among them.

If and when the cuts come for the workers, it’ll no doubt be janitorial, admin and support staff and poorly paid junior lecturers who bear the brunt of the failure of senior management to address the problem long before it got to this grim stage.

‘I queried lump sum plans’

Shortly after I was elected rector of Dundee University by the students in 2019, the principal, Professor Andrew Atherton, quit after just ten months in the post.

This came after The Courier revealed he’d been suspended in a row over rent payments on the high-quality university house he’d been staying in.

There had also been allegations of bullying from some members of staff.

Andrew Atherton.

At a university meeting, the then-Lord Provost Ian Borthwick and I both queried plans to pay Mr Atherton a lump sum as part of his leaving package.

We wondered why if an employee was leaving of his own accord, and in a clouded fog of uncertainty as to the exact reasons for his departure, he should be compensated at all.

No satisfactory answer was received, but it confirmed my belief that those in exalted positions of power usually look after their own interests while the ordinary workers are left to fend for themselves.

Jim Spence on stage making his address as he is named Dundee University rector.

The university is a hugely important part of Dundee’s social fabric.

It’s not only a major employer – it also has a world class reputation in many of its areas of research and teaching, so its value to the city and to Scotland is immense.

It is vital that it remains a top academic attraction for students from all parts of the globe.

Wage rise message

Senior management earn their eye-watering salaries by comparison to the average worker because they’re expected to run businesses and institutions with competence and sure-footedness.

Anyone can make cuts; the secret of good management is ensuring that cuts aren’t needed and that the business prospers.

Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie
Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

If those running the university are to prove worthy of their huge wage packets, they need to show they’re earning them.

That should involve presenting a plan to avoid damaging job losses and filling the funding gap.

But while the picture is uncertain – whether through falling student numbers, increased National Insurance costs or whatever – the rejection of a wage rise from those already very highly paid would send a message that everyone is in it together.

When you enjoy good health it’s easy to take it for granted.

Ahead of money and material possessions, and whether a believer or an atheist, it’s a blessing and a gift.

I was speaking at a football night in last week for a broadcasting pal who was raising funds for his kirk.

There was a good turnout, and I could see in the front row a fella who looked familiar but who I couldn’t place.

At the end of the night he introduced himself and I immediately connected his face with his name.

I asked what he’d been doing and his answer took the wind from my sails: “Dying” he replied.

It transpired he’d been abroad for some years but returned home and was receiving kidney dialysis.

I remembered him as an energetic bloke and he’s certainly not lying down to things.

My chance meeting with a lad a fair bit younger than myself, struggling with illness when he should be in the prime of his life, left me counting my many blessings.

Conversation