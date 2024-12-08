MICHAEL MCEWAN: Caird Park golf closure is heinous piece of cultural vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

MICHAEL MCEWAN: Caird Park golf closure is heinous piece of cultural vandalism

Municipal golf courses are an integral part of golf’s grassroots. Take them away and you risk making the game the exclusive preserve of those with ‘means’.

Caird Park golf course
Caird Park golf course has been earmarked or closure by Dundee City Council.
By Michael McEwan

September marked the tenth anniversary of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.

Europe comfortably defeated the United States of America on the golf course that week but the real winner, we were told, was Scotland.

An economic impact report published in the aftermath of the match, the first edition of the biennial contest to be staged on these shores in almost half a century, found that it generated £106 million for the Scottish economy.

Similarly impressive numbers were slapped next to an array of other Key Performance Indicators as blazer-wearing office-bearers congratulated one another on a job well done.

‘A bright sporting future’

Europe celebrates winning the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in 2014.
Europe celebrates winning the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in 2014. Image by Steve MacDougall.

Writing some months later in sportscotland’s annual review, Shona Robison, the then Cabinet Secretary for Commonwealth Games and Sport, triumphantly declared that the legacy from the Ryder Cup was already being delivered.

“As we build on the success of the past 12 months,” she insisted, “it will ensure that Scotland has a bright sporting future.”

Ms Robinson said ‘legacy’ rather a lot before, during and after the match, to such an extent it became a running joke amongst the press corps.

It’s not so funny now.

Cultural vandalism

Dundee City Council’s decision to close the golf courses at Caird Park is illustrative of an empty sentiment and broken promises.

This dreadful development, announced on Monday, is a heinous piece of cultural vandalism masquerading as necessary cost-cutting.

Golfer teeing off at Caird Park golf club
Caird Park was Dundee’s last municipal golf course

On April 30 next year, Dundee – Ms Robinson’s own constituency – will become the biggest city in Scotland without a public golf provision.

That’s significant for a number of reasons.

One, Scotland is the cradle of golf. Two, Dundee is the closest city to St Andrews, globally acknowledged as the sport’s birthplace. But number three? Number three is the most important.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.
Finance secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA

So-called municipal golf courses, such as Caird Park, are an integral part of golf’s grassroots. They exist on the periphery of the sport’s mainstream but are utterly critical to its sustained health.

They serve people who perhaps cannot afford the fees demanded by private members’ clubs, or who want to learn to play the game in a more relaxed, less intimidating environment. I can vouch. That was me.

Lifeblood of golf

I can’t tell you how many rounds I’ve played at Knightswood in Glasgow’s west end, or Belleisle, Seafield, Girvan and Troon Links’ trio in Ayrshire. They were affordable, safe spaces where I could hack around at my leisure.

Likewise, the public putting green in Orkney where I grew up. I used it almost every day for several summers, paying 20p per round. It’s gone now.

The local authority bulldozed it in the mid-nineties to make way for two new bowling greens. But without that facility and the nine-hole course at Knightswood, for example, there’s a very good chance I wouldn’t have spent the last 21 years – my entire working life – in the golf industry.

It’s a story that many of the other 20,000 people employed by the sport in Scotland will have their own versions of.

You see, whilst St Andrews, Carnoustie and Co. deservedly command the lion’s share of the focus, courses like Caird Park are the lifeblood of golf.

They might not be fashionable. They might not make it onto many bucket lists. They certainly won’t ever host the Ryder Cup. But that’s not their purpose. Their entire reason for being is far more important than any of that.

If you take them away, you risk making golf inaccessible to a significant proportion of the population and everything that so many are trying so very hard to prevent it from becoming: the exclusive preserve of those with ‘means’.

Enlighten me, Ms Robinson. What kind of legacy is that?

Michael McEwan is the Deputy Editor of bunkered. For the latest golf news, visit bunkered.co.uk

More from Opinion

Professor Iain Gillespie. Image: DC Thomson
COURIER OPINION: Dundee University leadership leave staff and city in the lurch
6
The 18th tee at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: What I learned from watching council meeting that sealed fate of Caird…
43
SHona Robison budget
ALASDAIR CLARK: SNP budget sets sights on Tayside and Fife crises – but devil…
Caird Park Golf Course will close in 2025.
JIM SPENCE: Every day those in charge of Dundee become more culpable in its…
50
Under-fire MasterChef star Gregg Wallace.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Gregg Wallace allegations remind me of supermarket creep
6
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB McManus column Picture shows; Rebecca at A Weather Eye. The McManus. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; 28/11/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: I'm on a mission to find Dundee's favourite 'weather word' after McManus…
2
Dundee's success is linked to the university's future - it can't be put at risk. Image: DC Thomson.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee University can survive funding crisis with imaginative solutions
2
The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Wellgate Clock deserves outpouring of sentiment
Courier guest columnist Fiza Owais, whose artist name is FIZA. Image: India Hunkin.
FIZA OWAIS: Our arts are in crisis – and one key factor has had…
Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie. Image: DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Stark difference in leadership at Dundee’s key educational institutions
2

Conversation