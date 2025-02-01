COURIER OPINION: Crisis-hit Dundee principal’s next steps will matter beyond university’s walls

The financial crisis engulfing Dundee University is no longer just a problem for its leadership—it is a crisis for the entire city.

Staff fear for their jobs, students worry about the future of their courses, and the university’s once-stellar reputation is now badly undermined.

The appointment of Shane O’Neill as principal has brought a change of leadership at a critical moment.

His comments to The Courier this week about rebuilding trust and securing the university’s long-term sustainability offer some hope, but words alone will not suffice.

Clarity and detail needed

What is needed now is clarity and detail.

The university must provide concrete answers about how it plans to recover and, crucially, how it will ensure that students and staff are not the ones bearing the brunt of financial mismanagement.

The scale of the challenge facing the institution is stark.

A £30 million deficit has left senior management scrambling to find solutions, with significant redundancies all but inevitable.

Crisis of accountability

This has sparked understandable anger and anxiety among staff, many of whom now face an uncertain future.

Students have also been left in limbo, with little information on whether courses or support services could be affected. If the university does not act quickly to address these concerns, confidence in its ability to function as a leading educational institution will continue to erode.

At the heart of this crisis is a question of accountability.

How did the university find itself in such a dire financial situation? Why were these issues not addressed sooner? And what reassurances can be given that the mistakes of the past will not be repeated?

These were the types of questions posed by Courier readers in an interactive session on our website yesterday. Frustratingly, only partial answers are possible at this point.

The university is already in discussions with banks over a loan to fund redundancies—a move that suggests painful cuts are imminent.

The longer the uncertainty drags on, the harder it will be for the institution to retain talented staff, attract new students, and convince the wider community that it remains a stable and reputable place of learning

The previous principal, Iain Gillespie, faced criticism over extravagant international travel spending at a time when the university was already struggling financially. While he has since resigned, the damage to trust has been done.

The new principal, it should be noted, has inherited a mess he did not create. Professor O’Neill must be given some space to develop a recovery plan, but time is not on his side.

The Scottish Government has been watching closely, with ministers acknowledging the gravity of the situation but stopping short of offering direct intervention.

No clear safety net

If the university’s own recovery plan falters, it is unclear what safety net—if any—will be in place.

The University of Dundee is an institution of national significance, and its fate matters beyond its own walls.

If it wants to salvage its reputation and restore confidence, it must be honest with its staff, students, and the public.

Professor O’Neill’s next steps over the coming days will have consequences far beyond the university’s walls.