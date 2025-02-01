COURIER OPINION: Crisis-hit Dundee principal’s next steps will matter beyond university’s walls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Crisis-hit Dundee principal’s next steps will matter beyond university’s walls

Professor Shane O'Neill will shortly set out his recovery plan. The city is banking on the university thriving.

Professor Shane O'Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Professor Shane O'Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By The Courier Comment

The financial crisis engulfing Dundee University is no longer just a problem for its leadership—it is a crisis for the entire city.

Staff fear for their jobs, students worry about the future of their courses, and the university’s once-stellar reputation is now badly undermined.

The appointment of Shane O’Neill as principal has brought a change of leadership at a critical moment.

His comments to The Courier this week about rebuilding trust and securing the university’s long-term sustainability offer some hope, but words alone will not suffice.

Clarity and detail needed

What is needed now is clarity and detail.

The university must provide concrete answers about how it plans to recover and, crucially, how it will ensure that students and staff are not the ones bearing the brunt of financial mismanagement.

The scale of the challenge facing the institution is stark.

A £30 million deficit has left senior management scrambling to find solutions, with significant redundancies all but inevitable.

Crisis of accountability

This has sparked understandable anger and anxiety among staff, many of whom now face an uncertain future.

Students have also been left in limbo, with little information on whether courses or support services could be affected. If the university does not act quickly to address these concerns, confidence in its ability to function as a leading educational institution will continue to erode.

At the heart of this crisis is a question of accountability.

How did the university find itself in such a dire financial situation? Why were these issues not addressed sooner? And what reassurances can be given that the mistakes of the past will not be repeated?

University of Dundee, Main Tower
The university faces a £30 million deficit. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

These were the types of questions posed by Courier readers in an interactive session on our website yesterday. Frustratingly, only partial answers are possible at this point.

The university is already in discussions with banks over a loan to fund redundancies—a move that suggests painful cuts are imminent.

The longer the uncertainty drags on, the harder it will be for the institution to retain talented staff, attract new students, and convince the wider community that it remains a stable and reputable place of learning

The previous principal, Iain Gillespie, faced criticism over extravagant international travel spending at a time when the university was already struggling financially. While he has since resigned, the damage to trust has been done.

The new principal, it should be noted, has inherited a mess he did not create. Professor O’Neill must be given some space to develop a recovery plan, but time is not on his side.

The Scottish Government has been watching closely, with ministers acknowledging the gravity of the situation but stopping short of offering direct intervention.

No clear safety net

If the university’s own recovery plan falters, it is unclear what safety net—if any—will be in place.

The University of Dundee is an institution of national significance, and its fate matters beyond its own walls.

If it wants to salvage its reputation and restore confidence, it must be honest with its staff, students, and the public.

Professor O’Neill’s next steps over the coming days will have consequences far beyond the university’s walls.

More from Opinion

First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney. Image: PA
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP government policy is biggest contributor to Dundee University malaise
12
Post Thumbnail
STEVE FINAN: Dens Park is part of Scotland's real history – it deserves better…
5
University of Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: My sympathy for Dundee University staff who are pawns in cash crisis
8
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB picking Dundee team column Picture shows; George Dorward at Dundee derby/Rebecca Baird quote card. Dens Park. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; 20/01/2025
REBECCA BAIRD: I asked fans at Dundee derby which team I should support –…
20
John Swinney
COURIER OPINION: John Swinney's immigration plan could help Dundee University – but it cannot…
6
gordon Brown
GORDON BROWN: How a Kirkcaldy 'warm welcome' is bringing communities together
John Swinney is riding high in the opinion polls. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney risks being defined by NHS crisis
Pensioners are avoiding buses in fear of thugs.
STEVE FINAN: Free youth bus travel has created thugs on tour culture in Dundee
45
University of Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: What is the survival plan at Dundee University?
6
Former Asda boss Lord Rose.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Remote working’s loudest critics are same people who yearn for world that…
11

Conversation