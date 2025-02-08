COURIER OPINION: Parole reforms need to be included in new victims bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Parole reforms need to be included in new victims bill

Victims and survivors from across Tayside and Fife have been calling for changes to the system.

Hannah McLaughlan and Ellie Wilson
Hannah McLaughlan and Ellie Wilson
By The Courier Comment

Parole reforms must be included in the new victims bill currently progressing through parliament.

At Holyrood, MSPs are studying legal changes to help prevent re-traumatisation within our justice system.

As it stands, parole is not a part of the discussion and that needs to change.

The Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill is dealing with how people affected by crime are treated within our court system.

This week, the survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig met with the First Minister, John Swinney, and Justice Secretary, Angela Constance, to outline their concerns about the parole process.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Fife’s Hannah McLaughlan alongside fellow activist and survivor Ellie Wilson want to see victims rights increased with Ellie saying she believes the rights of her rapist are being prioritised over hers in the process.

Afterwards, the First Minister told The Courier he had agreed to look at the fears they had raised.

Making amendments to the victims bill seems like the most reasonable way of implementing these changes quickly and effectively.

Victims are speaking out for reforms

It’s not just Hannah and Ellie who are asking for change.

The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign has spoken with numerous people who have all been terribly affected by the parole process in its current form.

Linda McDonald, who survived an attack by Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh, has been highly critical of the system.

knife angel Perth
Barry Dixon. Image: Jade Taylor

Late last year, she travelled to Perth for a parole hearing before it was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

The family of Steven Donaldson went through two case deferrals before Angus killer Tasmin Glass was released last year having served just half her sentence.

The aunt of Barry Dixon, a Perth man stabbed to death, has told of her pain on fighting to keep his killer Robbie Smullen in prison.

There are more.

Missed opportunity would be fourth injustice

Victims and survivors having to make pleas to keep rapists and killers in jail for the time they were sentenced to is an injustice.

The fact that the decisions to release them are often made behind closed doors is a second injustice.

That victims are often left in the dark about the process overall is a third.

Fundamental changes need to me made to the parole process and the victims bill is the clearest way of achieving that.

Today, The Courier is reporting that Conservative justice spokesperson Liam Kerr has written to John Swinney asking about amendments to the bill to include parole.

It comes after a question the First Minister answered last year in relation to Tasmin Glass’ hearing when he said changes could be looked at.

This needs to happen as a matter of urgency.

MSPs have until a date in March to make these amendments.

If the opportunity is missed, it is the victims who will suffer.

They do not need to be put through that fourth injustice.

