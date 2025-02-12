JIM SPENCE: Dundee University rescue plan must not be written by those who presided over disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Dundee University rescue plan must not be written by those who presided over disaster

Bosses behind the institution's crisis make Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses look like a financial wizard. writes former rector Jim Spence.

University of Dundee.
University of Dundee.
By Jim Spence

The University of Dundee has been run like Del Boy’s Trotters Independent Traders in the comedy series Only Fools and Horses.

But those behind the colossal cock-up at this great academic institution have made the Peckham barrow boy look like a financial wizard.

And at least Del and brother Rodney brought a smile to our faces with their failed, get-rich-quick pie-in-the-sky schemes.

In the Dundee Uni crisis, there are those responsible for the mess who have already escaped.

Then there are those who have overseen the catastrophe but are still there, having pocketed fat salaries and sizeable pension contributions in their disastrous time in charge.

Del Boy (David Jason), Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and Granddad (the late Lennard Pearce) in classic BBC comedy Only Fools and Horses. Image: BBC/PA Wire

With The Courier reporting that university insiders fear as many as 500 jobs could be cut to address the £30 million budget shortfall, there’s no alternative but for the Scottish Government to step in to save the day.

The prospect of 500-plus jobs being lost at the institution is far too great a financial blow to contemplate in a city which has suffered too many gut punches in the past.

A university staffed by hard-working academic and support staff can’t be allowed to join the ignominious catalogue of industrial carnage which has damaged our economy in the past.

‘Some have already high-tailed it’

Those of a certain age still wistfully recall household names like Timex, Veeder Root, Levi’s, Bonar Long, Kestrel Marine and a host of other long-gone employers whose departure left an economic scar across the face of the city.

And while we still retain a healthy chunk of the NCR, there’s another name which now employs a far smaller number of folk than it did in Dundee’s industrial glory days.

To ensure the university doesn’t suffer those same swingeing cuts which took huge spending power out of the city’s economic base, the Scottish Government must find the funds.

We must save as many staff as possible from the dole queues.

But no one who has had any part of managing this diabolical disaster should be left in a position of power.

Some of them have already high-tailed it from the city leaving others to pick up the shattered pieces at the damaged institution, but others were and are responsible for the almighty mess those escapees have left in their wake.

No one who has had any hand in this financial failure should play a part in writing a rescue plan or strategy.

The immediate task at hand is to save as many jobs as possible at the university, but looking to the future there’s also a much wider issue to be tackled which faces not only Dundee but other higher education institutions.

The question must be asked, are we educating students in the right subject areas or are we producing folk-waving degrees which in a fast-moving world are no longer the passport to success they once were?

‘Academic snobbery’

We have a desperate need for workers with skills in the trades which are needed to build things and provide services that folk need.

We need joiners, electricians, plumbers, mechanics, hairdressers, and a host of other skills which have for far too long been seen as less attractive and less prestigious than some university degrees.

As someone who in my late 20s went to Dundee University to do a law degree, I’m naturally in favour of a highly-educated population.

But there’s little point in pursuing a four-year course of study that leads to a job which could have been done without a degree.

Because so many folk in positions of power have emerged from the university system they see it as the pinnacle of educational achievement and ambition.

Courier News - Dundee - Louise Gowans story; CR0013969 Jim Spence installed as Rector of Dundee Uni. The traditional 'drag' will start from 5pm at DUSA - a pub crawl along the Perth Road - the 'Drag' could not take place as the sled has gone missing so was replaced with Joshua Connor pulling Jim's first pint of the evening. Picture Shows; Jim Spence with his first pint of the evening, Liar Bar, DUSA, Dundee University, Hawkhill, Dundee, 09th September 2019. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Jim Spence on day he was installed as rector at Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I’m in favour of students having access to higher education but I also think we’ve concentrated too heavily on it to the detriment of further education.

There’s a huge amount of academic snobbery involved in assuming those in possession of a degree are more worthy or superior to those who’ve completed apprenticeships in the various trades building our homes, styling our hair or farming our fields.

Dundee University needs, and must get government assistance, because the economic impact on the city from huge job cuts is too damaging to contemplate.

But we also have to radically rethink our educational policy to ensure further education is no longer treated like a Cinderella service.

More from Opinion

Post Thumbnail
SEAN O'NEIL: Why are taxpayers funding place for tourists to buy coffee at Perth…
14
Hannah McLaughlan and Ellie Wilson
COURIER OPINION: Parole reforms need to be included in new victims bill
Parents were fined during pick-up at the High School of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why dishing out parking fines at Dundee High felt unfair
17
Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan.
STEVE FINAN: Council chief demeaned himself and job title with Dundee Olympia response
13
Migration minister Seema Malhotra dismissed the proposal. Image: DC Thomson.
ALASDAIR CLARK: Dundee University crisis proves UK Government must recognise Scotland’s immigration needs
10
Dundee Contemporary Arts.
REBECCA BAIRD: DCA just got £4m boost – here's why council should give it…
12
Professor Shane O'Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
COURIER OPINION: Crisis-hit Dundee principal's next steps will matter beyond university's walls
6
First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney. Image: PA
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP government policy is biggest contributor to Dundee University malaise
13
Post Thumbnail
STEVE FINAN: Dens Park is part of Scotland's real history – it deserves better…
9
University of Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: My sympathy for Dundee University staff who are pawns in cash crisis
8

Conversation