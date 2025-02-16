REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee University reinstating pantry shows people power can’t be denied

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee University reinstating pantry shows people power can’t be denied

The university confirmed this week that funding has been secured to restart the campus pantry.

The Dundee University campus pantry was set to be axed earlier this year. Image: Supplied.
The Dundee University campus pantry was set to be axed earlier this year. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

When I sit down to write these weekly columns, I’m never sure what the impact will be.

That’s part of the fun.

Sometimes my inbox fills up with vitriol; other times, with support and solidarity.

Much of the time, nothing happens at all.

But when I wrote a few short weeks ago about my disappointment at Dundee University‘s decision to cut funding from its student pantry, something did happen.

So many of you weighed in, sharing your impassioned views in comments sections and emails.

One of those emails came from a Dundee University student. He reached out to thank me, saying he was one of a group of students fighting to get their pantry back.

He told me they were organising a campaign, including a letter signed by students and staff, to take to the university executive.

I was so heartened to hear that the community of folk who valued this resource weren’t going to stand for these poverty-punishing cuts doled out from ivory towers.

But if I’m honest, given the state of things at the university, I wasn’t hopeful. Real people so rarely win against that administrative ace: “financial black hole”.

Surprising small win for student body

Then this Thursday, interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill announced the following:

“Since Christmas, our Vice Principal (Education) Professor Blair Grubb has been working with colleagues and with Dundee University Students Association (DUSA), to find alternative funding for the campus pantry and to offer a service, albeit at a reduced scale, that will meet the most pressing needs of students.

“We can confirm that some funding has been secured, thanks to the University’s Advancement team and to donors.

“This will provide DUSA with a modest monthly fund to restart the Campus Pantry until December 2025, at which point we will review the position.”

Interim Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill.
Interim University of Dundee principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

That’s not the ideal answer, I know.

The service will be significantly more restricted, the heavily relied-on free breakfasts are not mentioned, and the funding seems to be coming from donors and alumni, not the university itself.

But it’s not nothing.

It’s nearly a year more of a lifeline service for the city’s most in-need students, gained through the tenacity and persistence of those who care enough to make a noise.

Do Dundee students still have fighting spirit?

When I heard that DUSA president Manaswi Budhathoki had been in “continuous communication” with the university since the announcement of the cuts, I smiled.

As someone who practically lived in the student union office during my days as editor of the Magdalen Magazine, I know that the only effective way of making students’ voices heard is to be relentless, and annoying.

DUSA president Manaswi Budhathoki.
DUSA president Manaswi Budhathoki. Image: Supplied.

So I was relieved to hear that the fighting spirit of the student body hadn’t been lost.

And Manaswi’s assurance that the university “have been nothing but supportive in working alongside DUSA to find alternative means of funding our cost-of-living initiatives” gave me back a tiny bit of something I’d lost for my university: pride.

To know that amid all the mismanagement and heartache, there are still good people in the Dundee University community looking out for those who need it, has meant so much.

And it’s brought home to me the importance of speaking up for what you believe in, even when you’re convinced no one is listening.

More from Opinion

The Dundee University campus pantry was set to be axed earlier this year. Image: Supplied.
STEVE FINAN: Will Magdalen Green footbridge even connect active travel in Dundee?
3
The Dundee University campus pantry was set to be axed earlier this year. Image: Supplied.
COURIER OPINION: Axing Dundee University 'crown jewel' shows nothing is off limits
5
The Dundee University campus pantry was set to be axed earlier this year. Image: Supplied.
MARTEL MAXWELL: I’ve worked in media since I was 21 – this is the…
Dundee University professor Angela Daly
I’m a Dundee University lecturer – and this is why I’m striking
42
The Dundee University campus pantry was set to be axed earlier this year. Image: Supplied.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee University rescue plan must not be written by those who presided…
6
The Dundee University campus pantry was set to be axed earlier this year. Image: Supplied.
SEAN O'NEIL: Why are taxpayers funding place for tourists to buy coffee at Perth…
14
The Dundee University campus pantry was set to be axed earlier this year. Image: Supplied.
COURIER OPINION: Parole reforms need to be included in new victims bill
The Dundee University campus pantry was set to be axed earlier this year. Image: Supplied.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why dishing out parking fines at Dundee High felt unfair
17
The Dundee University campus pantry was set to be axed earlier this year. Image: Supplied.
STEVE FINAN: Council chief demeaned himself and job title with Dundee Olympia response
13
The Dundee University campus pantry was set to be axed earlier this year. Image: Supplied.
ALASDAIR CLARK: Dundee University crisis proves UK Government must recognise Scotland’s immigration needs
10

Conversation