COURIER OPINION: ‘Say NO to Thimblerow’ – Perth needs a better leisure centre than the current plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: ‘Say NO to Thimblerow’ – Perth needs a better leisure centre than the current plan

The hugely unpopular proposal to build the long-awaited PH2O without a dedicated leisure pool will come before councillors again on Wednesday.

Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool.
By The Courier Comment

This isn’t a once in a generation decision – this is a choice that will determine the leisure output in Perth for the next half-century and beyond.

The people of the Fair City have waited for more than a decade for a new flagship PH2O facility, first mooted way back in 2014.

What’s currently on the table is a far cry from those original plans, it’s a far cry from what the city already has.

The Thimblerow proposal is lacking in many ways – as pointed out by Perth Civic Trust – but the most obvious is a dedicated leisure pool.

Bobby Brian holds the petition and stands in from of Perth and Kinross Council building.
Bobby Brian’s petition has brought the Thimblerow plan back before councillors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In The Courier’s own public consultation, to which almost 800 people responded, this was the facility folk demanded most.

Yet it is more or less missing from the current proposals, ‘leisure water’ shoehorned into a lane pool as an afterthought.

A draft timetable by the local authority shows children’s activities would be cut by more than thirty hours a week at the new complex, reduced from seven days a week to two.

That is not a facility catering for our future generations.

Who is this £61m facility for?

The biggest concern regarding the whole Thimblerow fiasco is that it’s hard to say who it’s for.

The residents don’t want it, the swimming clubs don’t want it, the sports clubs don’t want it, the curlers don’t want it.

It’s a plan that raised its head from nowhere last August and has been voted through without any consultation.

Perth City Swim Club’s Ann Dickson and Eve Thomson. Image: Stuart Cowper

But there has been feedback, and it has been brutal.

A severe public backlash that is near-unanimous in it’s condemnation of the idea.

The council can talk of budget and price differences, but they have found money for a hastily agreed £10m purchase of Pullar House and the £150m on the controversial Cross Tay Link Road.

Neither of these big spends were being cried out for by the public.

The leisure centre, however, is something they do want – and their voices must be considered.

At the end of the day, the watered down Thimblerow plan may be cheaper at £61m – but it’s a waste of money if the public are loudly saying they don’t want it.

Chance to Say NO to Thimblerow

The Courier is holding a photoshoot today, Saturday, at 11am at Perth Leisure Pool for people to come along and Say No to Thimblerow.

We firmly believe that the current proposal is not good enough for this city.

In addition to the lack of a dedicated leisure pool there are a number of other red flags, too many ifs, buts and maybes for a project of this size.

The future of Bell’s Sports Centre and Dewars Centre being two.

Sports groups protesting outside Bell’s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The council hopes the curlers may be able to take on Dewars and make a go of it.

It’s a big maybe – one upon which the the whole history of Perth being the home of curling relies on.

The curlers themselves brought in a world expert from Canada, Art Sutherland, designer of seven Winter Olympics.

He explained the heat exchange benefits of having both the new pool and ice rink located on one site at Glover Street.

His expertise does not appear to have been heeded.

Additionally, a dozen indoor sports clubs have banded together to protest the plans.

They want Bell’s Sports Centre returned to it former glory, to the facility they had before it was decimated when the council forgot to close the floodgates.

More than 2,500 people have already signed a petition supporting them.

They believe the Thimblerow plan is a step down from what they already had.

£61m is an awful lot of money to go backwards.

More from Opinion

Martel Maxwell pays tribute to Paddy Barclay.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee should be proud of Paddy Barclay and the legacy he leaves
East End Community Campus is under construction. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee councillors must be as vocal about East End Campus negatives as…
10
Sandie Peggie is taking legal action against NHS Fife.
JIM SPENCE: What is the point of Holyrood if it blocks debate on NHS…
Michael Marra MSP worked at the centre before entering parliament. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
MICHAEL MARRA: I hired staff at Dundee forensics centre facing axe - this crisis…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Dundee uni campus pantry column 2 Picture shows; Dundee University campus pantry/RB quote card. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee University reinstating pantry shows people power can't be denied
The final design of the bridge is expected to be competed by March. Image: Dundee City Council
STEVE FINAN: Will Magdalen Green footbridge even connect active travel in Dundee?
11
The late Queen Elizabeth II and Professor Dame Sue Black touring the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
COURIER OPINION: Axing Dundee University 'crown jewel' shows nothing is off limits
6
Gino D'Acampo denies allegations of inappropriate behaviour. Image: Shutterstock
MARTEL MAXWELL: I’ve worked in media since I was 21 – this is the…
Dundee University professor Angela Daly
I’m a Dundee University lecturer – and this is why I’m striking
54
University of Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee University rescue plan must not be written by those who presided…
6

Conversation