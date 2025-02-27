STEVE FINAN: What have Dundee councillors done to earn pay rise?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: What have Dundee councillors done to earn pay rise?

'An above-average pay award must be the result of above-average performance.'

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid
By Steve Finan

In principle, I’m not against councillors being paid more.

I believe better pay might attract higher-calibre candidates.

Higher calibre than some of our current lot wouldn’t be difficult. Dundee City Council is a festival of mediocrity.

There are no qualifications required to be a councillor. No test to pass, no intellectual standard to reach, no need for references from previous employment – which is astonishing given the importance of the job.

I pay attention to the snippets of career history councillors give when campaigning for votes.

Once elected, I form an opinion of them based upon their eloquence in meetings, their negotiating skills, and political nous.

When they are given convenorships, I evaluate their organisational and leadership skills.

Frankly, few impress.

There are several (easy to identify) you wouldn’t want on your team in a quiz.

Former employers didn’t see anything in them worth developing or promoting, either.

Their only skill is to nod when told to nod.

Performance indicators

In any case, if councillors are getting a pay rise [due to a recent review undertaken by the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee], there should be targets alongside this.

That’s what happens in real jobs, where there are milestones and performance indicators to meet.

Which leads to the obvious question: what have councillors done to earn a rise?

An above-average pay award must be the result of above-average performance.

What has council leader Mark Flynn done to merit a 17% salary increase?

Did he perform 17% better than last year? If so, in what way?

Lee Mills and Jimmy Black congratulate each other on their by-election wins. Image: Paul Reid.

The city’s sports convenor, Lynne Short, chose to vote (not abstain, which was a choice open to her) to close a major Dundee sporting venue.

And still hasn’t explained why.

The two new councillors who won by-elections (Jimmy Black and Lee Mills) have disappeared.

Does being a hide-and-seek champion deserve a pay rise?

Just this month the city appears to be closing community centres, to have presided over another expensive bungle of incorrectly fitted cladding at Yeaman’s Lane and Kirk Street, and allowed an excruciatingly embarrassing response to an FOI request.

And none of it has been explained.

Olympia silence

Cast your mind further back.

Have you ever heard a councillor give a well-thought-out opinion on the Olympia’s troubles?

The roofing debacle, fire alarms scandal, or any individual, insightful, intelligent point of view on a local matter?

Does the performance on any of these things strike you as reason to award pay rises far above the national average?

Even the council’s most sycophantic supporters would struggle to justify this.

If anyone thinks they can, please list this council’s achievements that deserve a bigger chunk of taxpayers’ money.

Steve Finan.

You should have a look online, councillors. Read the comments about this pay rise.

Are you so tone-deaf that you can’t see why ordinary Dundonians are complaining?

If you can, then speak up. Give an opinion that shows you have an ounce of political savvy.

Come on – what are your thoughts, councillors? Anything? Anything at all?

If you have nothing to say, you should resign.

Because ongoing silence, on every difficult subject, proves that you aren’t worth your current wage – never mind a rise.

Conversation