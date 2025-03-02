REBECCA BAIRD: For an 8% council tax hike, I want to see Dundee sparkling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: For an 8% council tax hike, I want to see Dundee sparkling

As Dundee City Council announce a range of budget proposals, Rebecca is one of many Dundonians facing higher council tax.

Dundee City Council announced an 8% council tax increase this week. Image: DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

In general, I’m all for council tax.

I agree with the broad principle of it; you live in a place, you contribute a little money to its upkeep.

In return, you don’t have to worry about things like street lighting or bin collections.

Your streets are kept clean, and your services are ample and efficient.

Unless you live in Dundee.

Outside my front door right now is a street chronically strewn with rubbish.

The last storm blew open the lids of the massive communal bins.

Between the wind and the seagulls, it’s a mess. It always was, but now it’s worse.

Not to worry – last year, the road markings reminding residents not to park in certain spots were refreshed.

But you can’t really tell, because the road remains lined with an unbroken trail of drinks cans, food wrappers, used nappies, condoms and plastic bags.

The street lights do work, I have to say. All the better to see the the dog poo, dropped chewing gum and broken glass with.

In times gone by, I’d have been worried about describing my own street in detail on this page.

But the truth is that if you walk down any street in Dundee city centre or its surrounding neighbourhoods, it’s the same story.

So I’ll happily take Dundee City Council’s 8% council tax increase if it means a cleaner city. But I want to actually see the results.

In fact, since I’m a grade-A nerd, I took the liberty of working out if the council tax hike from my street alone would be enough to pay for its cleaning.

Would 8% more tax clean up my street?

We’re a Band A bunch over here, meaning the annual council tax charge out of one of these Dundee homes is £990.95.

Taking 8% of that, you’re looking at an extra £79 from each home, each year.

There are roughly 40 addresses in this street, so that’s an extra £3,160 a year JUST from the increase.

Figures from Glasgow hit the news when it was reported some areas had a street cleaning cost of £25 per head, the place was such a tip.

So let’s say that in each of those 40 addresses, there’s an average of 2 people – these are smaller properties, after all.

Street cleaning on Crichton Street, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Even at the exorbitant cost of £25 per head, this one street’s bill would work out at £2,000.

That leaves us a grand left over – again, just from that extra 8%.

Not to mention all the council tax we’re already paying.

This is just one little street, in one little neighbourhood of a whole city.

But from that cursory calculation, what I’m seeing is this: that extra 8% should have my street sparkling.

And yours.

What else are Dundee City Council doing?

Credit where it’s due – according to the latest budget plan, an additional £300K has been allocated to add seasonal environmental staff and support ongoing community clear-up works.

Grand, let’s put that in the pot too, and maybe we can clean the whole place 2 or 3 times a year.

It would be prudent, given that DCC are scrapping money to their small skip service, increasing the likelihood of fly-tipping.

At least the city marketing budget is being dispensed with for the moment.

Before we invite guests round, Dundee best get the house in order.

Speaking of which, did you hear the council are leasing out some of the floor space at Dundee House?

Makes me think back to all the debates about the waterfront offices, when some Courier columnist was banging on about how vacant spaces in the city centre could be used instead of ploughing council money into building new ones.

But far be it for me to criticise a sensible move.

Rebecca at Broughty Castle, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The saving grace of these budget proposals is Broughty Castle.

DCC have thrown it £50K to keep it open on reduced hours.

I just hope that’s not a palliative £50K to soften the blow when the outcry has quietened.

For 8% more council tax, Dundee residents deserve shining streets and a castle too.

