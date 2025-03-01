COURIER OPINION: Huge council tax hikes must stop cuts and improve Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Huge council tax hikes must stop cuts and improve Tayside, Fife and Stirling

First Minister John Swinney said the mammoth rises would not be needed - but his words appear to have been ignored.

Council tax has soared in recent budgets
By The Courier Comment

Local authorities have set their budgets and council tax increases have been approved.

The fallout makes grim reading for households, with figures climbing high above the rate of inflation.

In Angus, an eye-watering 11% increase has been imposed.

That is huge amount, yet the double digit figure is still not the steepest in the country so far – that award goes to Clackmannanshire at 13%.

In Dundee an 8% hike has been agreed, 8.2% in Fife, 8.8% for Stirling and a 9.5% rise in Perth and Kinross.

These are numbers that will worry many households who are already concerned about paying their other bills, with electricity and water charges also on the up.

Swinney at odds with SNP councils

That councils felt the need to burden their residents with these soaring costs is a concerning sign of a disconnect between local government and Holyrood.

In December, First Minister John Swinney said local authorities could drop their council tax hike plans as he was setting aside £15billion in the Scottish Government budget.

John Swinney alongside SNP council leader Grant Laing

It sees the local authorities in our area benefitting from a lift of between 5.8% and 7.8% in funding.

However these words from the First Minister appear to have gone unheeded – even by the SNP administration of Mr Swinney’s own council area of Perth and Kinross.

And of course it’s also very possible that these drastic hikes are a legacy problem created by his own government.

There’s a fair argument to be made that the enormous increases seen this year are the result of  council tax freezes and caps mandated by Holyrood.

Rates have been frozen for 12 of the last 18 years, dating back to 2007.

More money means more responsibility

Whatever the root cause of the tax increases, the focus now will be on what is being delivered for these extra charges.

Councillors have decided they are taking this additional money from people’s pockets so it is of utmost necessity that it’s spent wisely.

In agreeing these rises councils now have no excuse for cutting and reducing much needed services as has become all too common in recent years

But with this increase of the charge on residents, that is no longer enough.

Local authorities must now actively improve the cities and towns they represent.

Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council

In Angus, council leader Bill Duff said: “Our view is the public will pay to maintain the current level of services.”

With these soaring tax bills, the current level of service should be the baseline.

The ambition should be to build upon them.

If people are putting more in they should get more out, that’s the only way this extra burden will be justified to the people who pay it.

Funding must flow back into our schools and education system, our leisure facilities and cultural hubs.

Our cities need cleaned, litter picked, pavements and roads fixed and potholes banished to the past.

There needs to be markable benefit to residents for the extra cost they are footing.

With more money comes more responsibility.

And that responsibility falls on the shoulders of the council to deliver.

Conversation