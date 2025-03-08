COURIER OPINION: We will challenge NHS Fife secrecy over Sandie Peggie legal bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: We will challenge NHS Fife secrecy over Sandie Peggie legal bill

The Courier will not take sides on the contentious disagreement between NHS Fife and Sandie Peggie - but we will fight against secrecy and ask the difficult questions.

Sandie Peggie is taking legal action against NHS Fife.
By The Courier Comment

The Courier revealed this week that NHS Fife is refusing to disclose how much taxpayer money has been spent defending itself against a discrimination claim brought by A&E nurse Sandie Peggie.

Ms Peggie – who has served the health board for decades – alleges she was discriminated against and harassed by being forced to share a changing room with a transgender colleague who was born male.

It is a controversial case, and the allegations Ms Peggie has made are serious.

But whatever the outcome, it is entirely reasonable for the people of Fife to know how much of their money is being spent on legal fees — particularly at a time when NHS resources are stretched and patients are facing long waits for care.

NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson.

Despite this, NHS Fife insists it does not have to reveal the cost so far, making the dubious claim that this is “personal data” and disclosing it would breach confidentiality.

This is a nonsense argument.

The Courier’s politics reporter, Justin Bowie, has already appealed the decision and asked NHS Fife to reconsider.

And under further questioning, the health board has already admitted it isn’t paying the full cost of the legal bill.

We do not believe for a moment that publishing the total cost of legal fees — paid for by the public — would compromise anyone’s personal data. We already know the figure will be in the tens of thousands of pounds, if not more.

This is money that could have been spent on frontline care, and taxpayers deserve transparency about how it is being used.

NHS Fife secrecy challenged

If NHS Fife persists with this attempt to keep the figure secret, The Courier will escalate the matter to the Scottish Information Commissioner.

Public money should never be hidden behind a wall of secrecy.

This is not about the rights or wrongs of the case itself — on this complex and sensitive issue of public policy, The Courier takes no sides.

Our coverage of the employment tribunal will remain impartial, factual and grounded in evidence.

What we will not do, however, is become just another voice in the increasingly polarised debate — one that has already attracted international attention.

Instead, we will remain what we have always been: a reliable and trusted source of truth for our readers.

The Courier’s dedication to transparency

This fight for transparency is not an isolated case — it is part of our broader mission to hold power to account across Courier Country.

In Perth, our reporters continue to investigate the glaring lack of official records relating to the sudden and unexplained departure of a senior council director after just six months in post.

In Dundee, we have repeatedly challenged the city council’s chief executive over his refusal to release a fully costed list of repairs at the troubled Olympia swimming pools — a refusal based on the flimsy argument that the work was “refurbishment” rather than “repairs.

Across The Courier newsroom, our journalists are united in a shared commitment: to fight for transparency, to challenge secrecy, and to ensure our readers have the facts they need to understand the decisions made on their behalf.

We will keep asking the difficult questions — and we will keep demanding serious answers.

Because without scrutiny, there is no accountability. And without accountability, trust in our public institutions is eroded.

That is why we will always fight for your right to know.

