COURIER OPINION: We will challenge NHS Fife secrecy over Sandie Peggie legal bill

The Courier revealed this week that NHS Fife is refusing to disclose how much taxpayer money has been spent defending itself against a discrimination claim brought by A&E nurse Sandie Peggie.

Ms Peggie – who has served the health board for decades – alleges she was discriminated against and harassed by being forced to share a changing room with a transgender colleague who was born male.

It is a controversial case, and the allegations Ms Peggie has made are serious.

But whatever the outcome, it is entirely reasonable for the people of Fife to know how much of their money is being spent on legal fees — particularly at a time when NHS resources are stretched and patients are facing long waits for care.

Despite this, NHS Fife insists it does not have to reveal the cost so far, making the dubious claim that this is “personal data” and disclosing it would breach confidentiality.

This is a nonsense argument.

The Courier’s politics reporter, Justin Bowie, has already appealed the decision and asked NHS Fife to reconsider.

And under further questioning, the health board has already admitted it isn’t paying the full cost of the legal bill.

We do not believe for a moment that publishing the total cost of legal fees — paid for by the public — would compromise anyone’s personal data. We already know the figure will be in the tens of thousands of pounds, if not more.

This is money that could have been spent on frontline care, and taxpayers deserve transparency about how it is being used.

NHS Fife secrecy challenged

If NHS Fife persists with this attempt to keep the figure secret, The Courier will escalate the matter to the Scottish Information Commissioner.

Public money should never be hidden behind a wall of secrecy.

This is not about the rights or wrongs of the case itself — on this complex and sensitive issue of public policy, The Courier takes no sides.

Our coverage of the employment tribunal will remain impartial, factual and grounded in evidence.

What we will not do, however, is become just another voice in the increasingly polarised debate — one that has already attracted international attention.

Instead, we will remain what we have always been: a reliable and trusted source of truth for our readers.

The Courier’s dedication to transparency

This fight for transparency is not an isolated case — it is part of our broader mission to hold power to account across Courier Country.

In Perth, our reporters continue to investigate the glaring lack of official records relating to the sudden and unexplained departure of a senior council director after just six months in post.

In Dundee, we have repeatedly challenged the city council’s chief executive over his refusal to release a fully costed list of repairs at the troubled Olympia swimming pools — a refusal based on the flimsy argument that the work was “refurbishment” rather than “repairs.”

Across The Courier newsroom, our journalists are united in a shared commitment: to fight for transparency, to challenge secrecy, and to ensure our readers have the facts they need to understand the decisions made on their behalf.

We will keep asking the difficult questions — and we will keep demanding serious answers.

Because without scrutiny, there is no accountability. And without accountability, trust in our public institutions is eroded.

That is why we will always fight for your right to know.