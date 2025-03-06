ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney’s approach to Donald Trump shows he’s a different first minister to Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney’s approach to Donald Trump shows he’s a different first minister to Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond

A split appeared in the SNP as John Swinney took a more diplomatic approach to the party's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

John Swinney's approach in recent days has defined how he differs from his predecessors. Image:
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

As he became first minister almost a year ago, John Swinney knew he had to define himself.

A central figure in the governments of both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, many Scots felt they already knew him.

He was the calm, bank-manager-like figure to the bombastic, free-wheeling Salmond.

As Nicola Sturgeon’s most loyal lieutenant, he was the trusted details man with a unique authority in the SNP government.

But as first minister, John Swinney could not allow himself to be defined by the role he adopted based on what each of his previous leaders needed from him.

With just two years between his appointment and the next election, defining himself was crucial.

US President Donald Trump. Image: Shutterstock.

And it’s his response to US President’s Donald Trump’s abandoning of Ukraine in its fight against Russia that may perhaps show the most obvious difference.

Those closest to Mr Swinney say his lodestar is delivery over political convenience. Gone are the days of ambitious – but undeliverable – headline grabbing promises of “world-leading” targets.

It prompted what appeared to be a rare split in the SNP over the weekend, when the party’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn reacted to a row in the Oval Office between Mr Trump, his Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian premier Volodymyr Zelensky.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Flynn posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was “weak” and “better get back up off his knees and revoke that offer of a state visit”.

Mr Swinney pointedly refused to support the comments, which prompted an internal row.

One insider told me: “Stephen’s comments were cheap and ill-thought through. The first minister had been clear that we are supportive of the UK Government on this issue. That is the party’s position.”

Other SNP insiders described Mr Flynn’s initial response as “unfortunate”, but said Mr Swinney was quick to assert control, discussing the issue with colleagues over the weekend.

They pointed to comments from Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins, the SNP’s foreign affairs spokesman, which were said to accurately describe the first minister’s position.

Mr Gethins had avoided calling for the offer of the state visit to be scrapped, instead saying Mr Trump’s behaviour put the “tone of the Prime Minister’s visit to the White House in a new light”.

‘John Swinney’s position is the SNP position’

Mr Gethins’ comments on Monday were initially reported as a call to cancel the state visit offered to the US President.

But party sources say his remarks were more measured than that.

He said the visit should be put on hold if Mr Trump continues to be “hostile” to Ukraine. A construction that is open to interpretation, and far from Mr Flynn’s immediate demand for the invite to be revoked.

A source said: “This is John Swinney’s position so it is the SNP’s position, regardless of what might be said on social media.”

Another explained his approach was informed by the “scars” from the SNP’s complicated past on foreign affairs issues.

It is an approach that is markedly different from the one that may have been taken by Mr Salmond.

Insiders pointed out that Mr Swinney is of the generation of SNP politician who bare the “scars” of Alex Salmond’s 1999 TV broadcast attacking Nato’s action in Serbia.

John Swinney with Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA

The party also remembers Mr Salmond’s comments in 2014 praising Vladimir Putin for his restoration of “a substantial part of Russian pride” – weeks before Russia invaded Crimea.

Mr Salmond’s subsequent decision to present a programme on RT, Russia’s state broadcaster, played a key role in the breakdown of his relationship with Nicola Sturgeon.

But Mr Swinney’s approach is also subtly different from how Ms Sturgeon may have approached it, politically if not in detail.

John Swinney had to define himself as SNP leader and first minister. Image: DC Thomson.

The former first minister rarely missed an opportunity to make disputes with the UK Government political.

“It would be politically easy to say the state visit should be cancelled,” one source said, adding: “There is a large section of the SNP who would be delighted with an attack on Starmer for cosying up to Trump”.

But they said this would be a clear breach of Mr Swinney’s lodestar – delivery.

Reshuffle

“What would that actually achieve? Very little,” the source said.

In the much-anticipated reshuffle at the top of the Scottish Government that is likely in the coming months, it is this commitment to delivery that is likely to drive appointments.

Some of those in cabinet may find themselves out of luck if their report card from the last 12 months doesn’t stack up.

Conversation