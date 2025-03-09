REBECCA BAIRD: Does ScotRail actually care about lives of Dundee passengers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Does ScotRail actually care about lives of Dundee passengers?

The rail operator did not pledge any action to address the dangerous gap between the train and the platform.

A woman had to be rescued by paramedics after falling down the gap between the train and the platform at Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

There’s a point at which ineptitude goes from irksome to downright dangerous, and ScotRail blew past that point in Dundee long ago.

Last January, The Courier highlighted two incidents which had left passengers injured and shaken due to the unusually large gap between the train and the platform.

The response from the rail operator back then was pathetic; a reminder of continuous, automated safety “warnings” and an assurance that station staff are available to help those who need assistance embarking and disembarking.

As long as passengers anticipate the unusual gap at Dundee station and phone ahead to request said assistance, of course.

Otherwise you’re on your own, as there are no staff routinely on hand.

Clearly, such a lukewarm response meant this notorious gap would remain an accident waiting to happen.

And now it’s happened. Again.

Grandmother injured

Pensioner Janet Bellis was hospitalised with “life-changing” injuries after she fell down the gap between the train and the platform while trying to disembark at Dundee.

The 68-year-old was travelling from Wales, where she lives, to Carnoustie to attend her grandchild’s christening.

She had navigated all her other travel that day without any need for assistance. Until Dundee, where her train – and her life as she knew it – terminated.

The deep, wide drop to the platform, lack of handles available and her lack of psychic abilities to foresee such conditions meant Janet lost her balance and fell right on to the tracks.

Janet Bellis being attended to by the paramedics after falling at Dundee railway station. Image: Ian Bellis

Paramedics had to rescue her and she was found to have suffered five broken ribs, a fractured femur and a punctured lung.

This didn’t just ruin what should have been a special memory for one grandmother; it has set her on a long, painful path to recovery.

And the salt in the wound?

This accident was entirely preventable, because near-misses had been reported several times before.

Janet contacted The Courier from hospital this week after reading several of our articles on the issue.

Will ScotRail ever give a straight answer?

Last year, I was asking myself: Will it take someone getting really badly hurt before the rail operator addresses this?

That would have been awful enough, but the truth is far worse.

As it turns out, even Janet’s life-threatening fall is not enough to make ScotRail sit up and take responsibility.

Our Dundee Area Editor Laura Devlin put a list of simple questions to ScotRail in the wake of Janet’s fall, to ascertain what action could or would be taken.

And ScotRail had the audacity to look at Janet’s incident and entirely snub The Courier and the public’s calls to implement more safety measures.

Janet Bellis and her husband Ian. Supplied by Ian Bellis.

Their responses are disturbingly robotic, reiterating the presence of automated “mind the gap” reminders, and putting the onus once again on travellers to call ahead if they might need assistance.

The platform height would have to be changed by Network Rail, they say.

But the organisation responsible for railway infrastructure in Scotland, England and Wales says on its website: “Unfortunately we can’t reduce the gaps between trains and platforms.

“There are 2,500 stations in Britain built to varying specifications over the last 200 years, and there are many different designs of trains too. Take extra care and mind the gap.”

Network Rail have yet to respond to The Courier’s request for comment on the latest Dundee incident.

What could ScotRail do to help passengers at Dundee platforms?

The lack of common sense isn’t just infuriating, it’s wilfully callous.

There are measures which could be taken here, which don’t involve digging up train platforms, such as:

  • Alerts could be added to ticket purchases, letting people know in advance that Dundee has unusually large gaps and therefore they might want to arrange assistance.
  • Announcements from the conductor while approaching Dundee could encourage passengers to disembark only from certain carriages where the gap is minimised.
  • Staff could be stationed on the platform to give proactive help to travellers.
  • Handrails could be installed at intervals along the platform to assist boarding.
  • Trains could be fitted with easy-to-use ramps at each door which could be deployed by passengers who see the gap and realise it’s too big for them to manage.

But for any of these extremely simple (and possibly life-saving) measures to be implemented, ScotRail would first have to acknowledge that there’s a problem to be addressed.

That would require the organisation to demonstrate even one iota of integrity and responsibility.

The gap at Dundee railway station compared to the size of Janet and Ian Bellis’ suitcase. Image: Supplied.

“The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” according to David Lister, safety director at ScotRail.

If that was true, immediate action would be taken at Dundee station.

The gap between the train and the platform is no longer just an accident waiting to happen.

It’s the negligent allowance of continued risk to life.

