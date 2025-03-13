COURIER OPINION: SNP response to Dundee University crisis has been utterly inadequate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: SNP response to Dundee University crisis has been utterly inadequate

The Dundee University meltdown is a direct consequence of SNP policy – why are ministers pretending it has nothing to do with them?

Higher Education Minister Graeme Dey. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By The Courier Comment

The Scottish Government pulled out all the stops when Michelin announced the closure of its Dundee plant in 2018.

Ministers rushed to the city and pledged support, funding, and a long-term transition plan.

There was no attempt to shift the blame onto local management or deflect responsibility – just decisive intervention.

Compare that resolute leadership to the SNP’s handling of Dundee University’s financial crisis and the contrast is damning.

Instead of action, we’ve had excuses, political point-scoring, and a refusal to acknowledge the deeper funding failures at the heart of the problem.

The Scottish Government’s response thus far has been slow, evasive and utterly inadequate.

‘Direct consequence of SNP policy’

The meltdown at Dundee University is not an unfortunate accident.

The simple fact is that it is a direct consequence of SNP policy dating back nearly two decades.

The government provides just £7,530 per Scottish undergraduate, a figure that has plummeted by 22% in real terms since 2013-14. In England, universities receive £9,250 in tuition fees alone, which is often topped up with additional public funding.

As a result, Scottish institutions have been left dangerously dependent on international student fees and forced into financial gymnastics to stay afloat. Now the consequences of this broken model are wreaking havoc and the government refuses to take responsibility.

There have, of course, been serious financial and managerial failings at Dundee University. Decisions taken locally – whether on staffing structures, capital investment, or expansion strategies – have contributed to its current predicament.

Dundee University staff job losses
Hundreds of staff could lose their jobs at the university. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

But that does not absolve the Scottish Government of its role in creating a funding model that left universities like Dundee so vulnerable.

It is like an arsonist setting a house on fire and then berating the homeowner for not having better smoke alarms.

The SNP lit the match with years of underfunding and now, as the flames engulf Dundee University, ministers want to stand back and pretend it has nothing to do with them.

‘SNP journeyman out of his depth’

Higher Education Minister Graeme Dey’s feeble response in parliament on Wednesday – that the government is “willing to explore and engage” on potential ways forward – is meaningless in the face of mass job losses and a university on the brink.

When Labour’s Michael Marra called for a £75 million intervention, including a £45m repayable loan and a £30m credit guarantee, the response was tepid at best.

Mr Dey was keen to insist that universities are independent institutions, that funding decisions sit with the Scottish Funding Council (SFC), and that ministers cannot interfere.

Yet these same ministers are perfectly happy to take credit when investment and job creation in the university sector suits their political narrative.

Jenny Gilruth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Dey is an SNP journeyman and clearly out of his depth, but that just makes it even more galling that Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth – who at least has talent and energy – is missing in action.

It is not an issue she will be able to duck for long.

The troubling truth is that Dundee is far from alone.

Almost every Scottish university is in a precarious position, with deficits widening, jobs being lost, and courses cut. Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and even St Andrews are all feeling the pinch.

Will SNP put out fire it started – or let our institutions burn?

The warning signs have been there for years.

Universities Scotland has repeatedly called for an overhaul of higher education funding, warning that the country’s free tuition model is no longer financially viable without increased government investment.

Yet the SNP continues to insist that the status quo is sustainable – even as universities cut staff, close courses, and engage in an unseemly scramble for international student income to stay afloat.

Mr Dey told The Courier recently that these foreign students should not be seen as a commodity, but it is a reality his government created.

What’s needed instead is a stable, long-term solution that allows Scottish universities to flourish without being at the mercy of global political shifts or volatile currency markets.

That might mean looking at alternative funding models, including some form of graduate contribution, as seen in other countries.

It should certainly mean a government that is willing to take responsibility rather than hide behind the Scottish Funding Council whenever a crisis emerges.

Scottish universities cannot survive on half-hearted interventions and political buck-passing.

The SNP must decide: will it put out the fire it started, or will it let Scotland’s world-class institutions burn?

Conversation