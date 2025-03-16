REBECCA BAIRD: Why 71 Brewing expansion is great for Dundee – and live music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Why 71 Brewing expansion is great for Dundee – and live music

The Dundee brewery has been under renovation since 2022.

Artist's impression of what 71 Brewing could be like after expansion. Image: Supplied.

By Rebecca Baird

It’s been a rough week for Dundee.

The Dundee University job cuts have broken hearts across the city, as well as attracted national negative attention.

In truth, it’s hard to think about much else when so many hardworking people in the city are facing such a crushing blow.

I could talk about that here, and I will; but if I’m honest, right now, I want to take the chance to talk some positive news in the city.

It’s coming out of a big, brick building round the road from me.

What progress has been made at 71 Brewing?

It seems 71 Brewing have made some steps forward in their expansion plans.

This week, The Courier reported that the Dundee brewery were given the green light to extend their opening hours, show live sport and allow outdoor drinking.

This is brilliant news for Blackness locals as well as craft beer fans; the former I am, the latter I am not. But still, I’m excited.

71 Brewing has a lovely outdoor area, but since I moved to the neighbourhood, I’ve only ever been in it for markets – never for a drink.

In fact, I’ve more often passed it on my way out for the night, when the chairs are already being stacked.

I’ve often felt it a shame that folk couldn’t go and sit there in the sunshine with a pint on a summer’s evening.

Within spitting distance to the Whitehall Theatre, the new licensing could allow the place to do a brilliant pre-theatre and post-show trade.

The Yard Market used to take place in the outdoor space at 71 Brewing. Image: Gareth Jennings.

Indeed, it was encouraging to read that theatre events and film nights are already on the cards.

And – most excitingly for me – there are future plans to try for live music and DJ performances too.

It seems the council are uncharacteristically supportive of such fun ideas, with the committee convenor saying the approval for those later plans would be “hopefully just a rubber stamp”.

A counterpart to Perth Road?

It’ll be nice to have what I imagine will be a more laid-back counterpart to the likes of Casa and O’Marleys, which both boast great beer gardens but target primarily students and younger Dundonians.

71 Brewing has always attracted a mixed crowd, and its slightly more residential location, just outside of the main city centre, makes it a prime spot for those of us who want the fun of a night out without the fuss of the Perth Road pub strip.

I can see it becoming a great wee venue for live acts, too. If it works.

Readers may remember that a few months back, I used this column to reflect on why small live venues in the city may be finding it hard to turn a trade.

I’ve been turning it over in my head since then, and I think one of the reasons is that they often don’t act as anything more than a ticketed stage; there’s venues with no strong identity in the decor, the drinks on offer, or the types of entertainment available.

In this respect, 71 Brewing has an advantage already – there’s an inbuilt identity and customer base.

The headquarters of 71 Brewing could breathe even more life into the Blackness area with extended hours.

This is a hipster-y, trendy craft beer brewery which errs on the gentler side of a big night out but leans more cool than cosy.

It has specific, quality products on offer, meaning music fans might come for the act but stay for the beers.

The building itself will be mutlifunctional – brewery, taproom, studio, and venue, meaning there’s a variety of ways people might build up a relationship to it.

So while other small venues may be ailing, I really believe in the vision for 71 Brewing.

It’s not reinventing the wheel by any stretch of the imagination; Dundee is quite familiar with this building and the beer-lovers in it.

But it’s heartening to see business owners seeking to make the most of one of the city’s beautiful old industrial sites.

And to see the local authority getting on board too? Top class.

All that’s left now is to get the show on the road, and open those big iron gates.

Conversation