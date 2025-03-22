COURIER OPINION: All levels of government must help solve Dundee Raac crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: All levels of government must help solve Dundee Raac crisis

Close to 900 homes in the city have been confirmed to contain the defective concrete with more people affected in Monifieth.

Dundee Raac campaigners Yvette and Wayne Hoskins. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By The Courier Comment

Dundee is now the centre of the Raac crisis is Scotland.

It’s a sentence our readers may have seen more than once this week.

An alarming statistic with close to 900 households in the city affected by this plight.

There are more homes containing the defective concrete in Monifieth.

That is why on Monday, The Courier launched our Trapped By Raac campaign.

These people need help.

They need assistance from every level of government – local, Scottish and UK.

Margaret McLeod and husband Robert fear they cannot sell due to Raac. Image: Elliott Cansfield.

Only with all partners working together can a sustainable and achievable solution be found to this crisis.

And it is a crisis.

Homes are unsafe and unsellable, there is the very real fear of homelessness and bankruptcy.

Insurance quotes and mortgages are up in the air.

And it is having a devastating mental toll on those caught up in the affair through no fault of their own.

A nightmare scenario for everyone affected

At The Courier, we have told you some of these people’s stories already.

The retired couple hoping to downsize due to health issues but now stuck in their house.

A husband and wife with two children no longer able to move to a place that provides a garden for their kids.

Arlene Jeffrey found Raac in her mum’s home in Menzieshill after she died on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An inherited flat that has become a financial weight around a grieving daughter’s neck.

These are just some of the cases, we will share more with you in the coming weeks.

It’s a nightmare scenario for homeowners and tenants alike.

What they cannot afford is finger pointing and a passing of the buck.

Yet that is exactly what we appear to have.

Instead of a combined approach from all levels of government, there appears to be an air of ‘not my problem’.

People were mis-sold a product

This is an issue for the homeowners especially, with the council washing their hands of them and, so far, the UK and Scottish governments providing no solution.

These people bought their homes in good faith, either directly through the Right to Buy scheme, or in the interim from a third party.

It may have taken decades to come to light, but, essentially, they have been mis-sold a product.

They have been mis-sold a product en masse.

It is the duty of those in power to step in and help.

Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell is supporting The Courier’s campaign. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

These homeowners and tenants cannot be abandoned to deal with the issue themselves.

They cannot afford it.

And what happens when the problem intensifies – when another 500 Raac homes become so unsafe that they need to be demolished?

That is what is happening right now in Aberdeen, with folk offered a fraction of their properties’ recent worth.

It is a slow motion catastrophe in the making.

The campaigners need 10,000 people to sign this petition to give them a voice at Westminster – so we’re asking our readers to help them achieve that goal.

It is their homes they’re trying to save after all.

Conversation