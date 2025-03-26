JIM SPENCE: Inside Alex Salmond meeting where he offered me Dundee SNP seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Inside Alex Salmond meeting where he offered me Dundee SNP seat

'With MPs' pay set to rise to three times that of the average worker, I’m starting to think I should've accepted Alex Salmond's offer.'

Then SNP leader Alex Salmond launches party’s 2005 election campaign from the deck of the Discovery in Dundee. Image: PA
Then SNP leader Alex Salmond launches party’s 2005 election campaign from the deck of the Discovery in Dundee. Image: PA
By Jim Spence

Is your Member of Parliament worth £93,904 a year?

With their pay set to rise to three times that of the average worker, I’m starting to think that when the late Alex Salmond offered me the Dundee West seat for Westminster in 2014, I should have taken it.

Instead, I left a secure BBC job not long afterwards for a precarious freelance career.

On that salary plus expenses, I’d have enjoyed a London lifestyle and wouldn’t have been overly taxed with hard work.

I’d also have acquired a very generous pension.

Unlike most ordinary workers, our political representatives both in London and Edinburgh have no set hours, need no set qualifications, need not fill in attendance sheets, and they don’t have to worry as some employees do about performance-related pay.

In Westminster they also have perks like heavily subsidised restaurants and bars.

In the members’ dining room, beer battered cod with hand cut chips mushy peas and tartar sauce will set an MP back £7.33.

A similar dish in my local pub costs £16.50.

Police officers, firefighters, and others who’ve lost their canteens through cost cutting must feel like mugs.

Saturday night Bute House meeting

Despite London’s attractions, Salmond’s approach to me on that Saturday night in 2014 was one I rebuffed.

Along with seven others, four men and four women, I had met the first minister in Bute House at his invitation.

Four of those folk subsequently became either MPs or MSPs.

Jim Spence.

It was crystal clear that the SNP would win the seat whoever stood, and they did in May 2015, with a majority of over 17,000.

I had many reservations about standing.

I wasn’t even a member of the SNP, although I’d once stood as a candidate in a local election.

To me it felt like carpet-bagging from those who had been long standing members of the party.

But such was the eagerness to attract prominent folk (one of the group at that Bute House meeting was a well-known former footballer turned TV pundit, another was a high-profile lawyer) that such minor considerations were considered irrelevant.

‘I wanted assurances’

Given the way the public view politicians I wanted assurances the SNP would be straight shooters and wouldn’t abuse the public purse.

Alex said they were looking to find hostel-type accommodation where all the SNP MPs could live so there would be no accusations of folk buying and selling second properties and making big profits off the back of taxpayers.

He also claimed there would also be strict checks on family members being employed.

To my knowledge none of these things have ever happened under the SNP.

Currently a host of SNP MSPs are preparing to desert Holyrood, cashing in their chips and some no doubt will be taking hefty pensions which may be more than the average annual wage.

The highest profile of them is the former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who will reportedly pocket a pension of around £62,000, along with a hefty golden handshake.

Nice work if you can get it.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA

There’s an old saying that the noblest prospect a Scot ever sees is the high road to England.

But with the advent of the Scottish Parliament, some average politicians have still managed to make a very comfortable living, which while not as lucrative as Westminster still pays a handsome £72,196.

The attractiveness of a seat at Holyrood can be gauged by the fact that 18 former MPs and three current MPs are among more than 150 potential candidates seeking a berth in the Edinburgh parliament at the next election.

On that money – and with such undemanding terms and conditions – I’m only surprised there aren’t more.

More from Opinion

Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell, from Dundee, is supporting The Courier in our Trapped by Raac campaign. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee family’s Raac ordeal is so unfair
5
Dundee Raac campaigners Yvette and Wayne Hoskins. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: How I expect local leaders to respond to Dundee Raac crisis
11
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
JIM SPENCE: Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy lives on in Dundee City Council unisex school toilets…
20
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. 71 Brewing column RB Picture shows; 71 Brewing column RB. 71 Brewing. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Why 71 Brewing expansion is great for Dundee – and live music
4
Meghan Markle launched new Netflix show earlier this month.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I changed my mind about Meghan Markle after calling out her…
5
Higher Education Minister Graeme Dey. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
COURIER OPINION: SNP response to Dundee University crisis has been utterly inadequate
12
The Dundee derby is back on Sunday.
STEVE FINAN: Silence ultras at Dundee derby to bring back proper noise
10
University of Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee University staff I know are incandescent with rage – and no…
12
Crowds outside the Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee, in November for Dundee University's winter graduations. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Will Dundee’s economy withstand the university’s job cuts hammer blow?
6
Courier senior writer Michael Alexander watches a Royal Scots Dragoon Guards live firing demonstration at Babadag, Romania. Image: Michael Alexander
MICHAEL ALEXANDER: I joined Fife soldiers on exercise in Romania and threat of conflict…

Conversation