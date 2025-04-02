JIM SPENCE: Why are Dundonians reserved when it comes to eulogising our great city?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Why are Dundonians reserved when it comes to eulogising our great city?

'Glasgow has made more of its heritage than we have simply by shouting about it more loudly.'

Desperate Dan statue in Dundee City Centre, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Desperate Dan statue in Dundee City Centre, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

Dundee needs to be more like Glasgow when it comes to shouting from the rooftops about the good things in the city.

The two cities are historically very similar, sharing a proud industrial working-class history.

Shipbuilding, engineering and factory work shaped both.

But Glasgow has made more of its heritage than we have simply by shouting about it more loudly.

We also share similar demographics, with the historic Irish immigration to both areas still obvious today.

But Dundee – unlike its brasher counterpart in the west – has traditionally hidden its light under a bushel.

While the citizens of the dear green place wax lyrical at every opportunity that Glasgow is smiles better, as their famous public relations campaign claimed.

Dundonians have traditionally been much more reserved when it comes to eulogising our city and the many great things about living here.

‘Dundee underrepresented on TV and radio’

Glaswegians are gushingly garrulous in boasting about their attractions.

My Gran moved here from Dennistoun, with her mother and two sisters.

She never liked Dundee but her sisters and mum wouldn’t return to that part of the world – they loved it here.

Glasgow is a great place and I was a regular visitor as a BBC broadcaster, but I always felt they talked their city up in a way that we didn’t.

I think things are changing though.

The gallus approach to life that has marked Glasgow out has been helped by the national broadcasters BBC and STV being based there and, unwittingly or not, tending to over represent the city as a microcosm of Scotland.

That has often meant cities like Dundee have been sorely underrepresented on television and radio.

But in a world of modern social media, the power of those institutions is waning.

Buchanan Street in Glasgow. Image: John Linton/PA Wire

In a modern age of communication, we can tell our own story without it being filtered through folk who wouldn’t know Lochee from Linlathen or the Ferry from Fintry.

And that message has been spreading far and wide with magazines and newspapers in the UK and further afield regularly trumpeting the joys and benefits of Dundee, having belatedly discovered us.

I came across a handful of travel documentaries on YouTube the other night, each singing the praises of the city.

If you come from some of the big conurbations in England where you seldom see the countryside, the compactness and open vistas of Dundee, with the hills as a backdrop and the River Tay in the foreground, is a treasure which we’ve often underappreciated.

‘New dawning of optimism’

Cynics might wince at regular descriptions of Dundee as Scotland’s coolest little city but we should embrace the eulogies while they last.

Dundee, like every other place, has its problems but sometimes it’s darkest just before the dawn.

And I sense a new dawning of optimism and confidence about the city.

The long-awaited debut of Livehouse in May, in the old Green’s Playhouse in Nethergate, will eventually see Dundee host the third biggest music and events venue in Scotland.

The new LiveHouse venue on Nethergate, Dundee. Image: TDI Developments

With a revitalised Overgate, a surge in new eating places, ambitious plans for a college campus in the Wellgate, Slessor Gardens attracting big name acts, and Dundee FC hoping to build their new stadium, there’s a sense of energy and vitality in the city.

Dundee gave Glasgow its two anthems, with Michael Marra penning Mother Glasgow, and Will Fyffe writing I Belong to Glasgow.

Now we should take something back in return – we need to emulate that famous Glaswegian gallusness and shout positively from the rooftops about Dundee.

More from Opinion

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB tripadvisor troll column Picture shows; Sam Larg and Kate Carter-Larg own the Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews. . na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Why St Andrews takeaway owner was right to hit back at Tripadvisor…
15
Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie.
COURIER OPINION: All Dundee University chiefs owe staff answers – even if it means…
7
Then SNP leader Alex Salmond launches party’s 2005 election campaign from the deck of the Discovery in Dundee. Image: PA
JIM SPENCE: Inside Alex Salmond meeting where he offered me Dundee SNP seat
Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell, from Dundee, is supporting The Courier in our Trapped by Raac campaign. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee family’s Raac ordeal is so unfair
5
Dundee Raac campaigners Yvette and Wayne Hoskins. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: How I expect local leaders to respond to Dundee Raac crisis
11
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
JIM SPENCE: Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy lives on in Dundee City Council unisex school toilets…
21
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. 71 Brewing column RB Picture shows; 71 Brewing column RB. 71 Brewing. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Why 71 Brewing expansion is great for Dundee – and live music
4
Meghan Markle launched new Netflix show earlier this month.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I changed my mind about Meghan Markle after calling out her…
5
Higher Education Minister Graeme Dey. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
COURIER OPINION: SNP response to Dundee University crisis has been utterly inadequate
12
The Dundee derby is back on Sunday.
STEVE FINAN: Silence ultras at Dundee derby to bring back proper noise
10

Conversation