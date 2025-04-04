MARTEL MAXWELL: Assessing the ripple effect of Dundee University crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Assessing the ripple effect of Dundee University crisis

'Scratch the surface of the news and the human cost and ripple effect on Dundee becomes clear.'

University of Dundee.
By Martel Maxwell

We’ve read the headlines.

We know Dundee University has a deficit of £35 million, that its survival is in question, that an inquest will investigate mis-spending, 700 jobs could be lost.

We know Sheli McCoy, aka Sabre from Gladiators, narrowly missed out on becoming its Rector.

But scratch the surface of the news and the human cost and ripple effect on Dundee becomes clear.

Take the nursery owner certain her business will fold, given half the children in her care have parents employed by the university or Ninewells Hospital.

Like many, she knows the links with our 50-year-old hospital are deep rooted – from the medical school for students to jobs reliant on partnership between the two mainstays of our city.

‘Interesting decision’

I spoke to a hugely talented and experienced medic who relocated his whole family from another country to Dundee because the university funded a place for him to work at the hospital.

Now, he has no idea if he’ll have a job in a month, if he should start looking elsewhere or wait it out like his many colleagues.

How many students will be put off applying to our university for next year because of the uncertainty around it?

How many bar owners, surviving in difficult conditions with rising costs as it is, fear huge dips in spending should students stay clear?

How many restaurants will count the cost of Christmas bookings by lecturers for their annual night out?

Balancing the books is hard – a few key bookings could spell the end of trading.

There are landlords reliant on students and car dealerships reliant on people with income to spend.

Students, staff, and others protest on Campus Green at Dundee University. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Is there a sector unaffected?

It was an interesting decision by former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie to initially turn down an invitation from Holyrood’s education committee to question him.

I say interesting because the Scottish Government is being asked to provide an “industrial-style bailout” of up to £75m to the university because of misgovernance.

It’s like asking your bank manager to pay off your astronomic gambling debts…and refusing to meet him for a coffee to ask how they accrued.

‘What would we say if this was Edinburgh?’

For while we who are passionate about Dundee – about its people, its economy, its institutions in which we have so much pride like Ninewells or Dundee University – say we need this bailout, let’s imagine this crisis was happening at another institution.

How would we feel if a few people in charge at Edinburgh University had lavished money on first-class travel or five-star accommodation with financial turmoil just around the corner?

How would we feel if the government’s pot of emergency money intended to help any Scottish university in need was largely being spent on a bailout in the capital?

We would ask for heads to roll. And roll they must in Dundee.

The independent inquiry – led by Dundonian Pamela Gillies, a former Glasgow Caledonian University principal – is essential.

One of the many tragedies about this story is that the university itself – thanks to its exceptional teaching and experience – is ranked among the best UK-wide.

Pamela Gillies.

To jeopardise its solvency is nothing short of shameful.

We need a bailout now to save Dundee University, the jobs on its payroll and the many thousands more across the city and beyond.

Dundee’s strength is multifaceted.

We are not insular – we are innovative and welcoming.

That greed and ineptitude have put the fabric of our success at risk is embarrassing.

How this was allowed to happen must be addressed and there has to be accountability.

For now, though, we need help and we need it fast.

We need a team of honest people to lead Dundee University back into the light – and the black.

Conversation