COURIER OPINION: Donaldson family must be given answers on Angus killer Tasmin Glass

The family of murder victim Steven Donaldson are once again being let down by the justice system.

The treatment of his grieving parents is nothing short of appalling.

Angus killer Tasmin Glass was recalled to prison after violating her parole conditions.

She had been freed on licence last year having served just half of a ten-year sentence for culpable homicide for her role in the murder of Steven in Kirriemuir.

The decision by The Parole Board for Scotland sent shockwaves around Tayside this week.

The public, and more importantly Steven’s family, believed that justice had not been served.

They felt the system had let them down.

No explanation was ever given for her release, but her parole conditions stated she was not allowed to enter Angus or Dundee.

Now, with Glass’ recall to prison, the system is letting them down again.

A terrifying lack of transparency

The Donaldson family are being kept in the dark as to why Glass has had her licence revoked.

The family fear she may have broken her parole conditions and entered Kirriemuir or Arbroath where they visit and live.

But they don’t know for sure – nobody will tell them.

None of the parole board, the Scottish Prison Service or the Scottish Government will tell this family why Glass was sent back to prison.

They deserve to know.

They deserve answers.

To make matters worse, the law states that Glass has the right to be immediately reconsidered for parole.

Having just broken the conditions of her freedom, the system gives this killer another shot at it instantly.

In addition to that, Steven’s family have been told they can make representations stating why Glass should remain in jail this time.

But they have not been told why she has been recalled.

They are being asked to make submissions while being denied the very information that that would form the basis of their argument.

The lack of transparency is staggering.

In truth, it is terrifying.

Steven’s family, and the public, are being told to trust the system – a system which appears to have no oversight, no method for scrutinising the decisions.

The Scottish Government say it’s not their job and the parole board say they won’t comment.

That is not good enough.

There needs to be accountability and there needs to be answers.

The system has abandoned Steven’s family

What we have at the moment is shameful gatekeeping at the very heart of our justice system – and it is harming victims.

The process has understandably left Steven’s family reeling.

The Scottish Government is making a lot of noise about being trauma informed when it comes to justice.

They point to the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill that is currently going through parliament.

Yet, that bill made no mention of parole until The Courier stated it should as part of our A Voice for Victims campaign.

This is a situation where those in charge of system should recognise a terrible injustice is being wreaked on this heartbroken family.

They should admit to the flaws in their system and amend it with immediate effect.

They should be honest and upfront with Steven’s family.

But instead they are hiding and finger pointing.

And so, Steven’s family are being left to suffer – abandoned by those entrusted to help them.