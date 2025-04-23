Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Articles

JIM SPENCE: Maggie Chapman’s Holyrood position is utterly untenable after her public rant

'The recently elected Dundee University rector cannot continue in the role if the Scottish Parliament is to retain any shred of credibility.'

North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman.
North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman.
By Jim Spence

Maggie Chapman has made a mockery of her position as deputy convener of the Holyrood committee on equalities, human rights and justice.

It’s no wonder the Faculty of Advocates have told her to apologise and consider her position.

The recently elected Dundee University rector cannot continue in the role if the Scottish Parliament is to retain any shred of credibility.

Chapman – a staunch supporter of men being able to Self-ID as women – was outraged at the Supreme Court’s ruling that a woman refers to someone’s biological sex under the Equality Act 2010.

So outraged was she that she provided a piece of street theatre in Aberdeen on Monday, in front of a group of fellow supporters, launching an unhinged broadside at the members of the judiciary.

In a very public rant, demeaning the office she holds, she delivered a public diatribe against the judges who had the temerity to issue a judgement which didn’t conform to her views.

Her take appears to amount to: “Equality for me but not for thee.”

‘Fails to understand the job’

In accusing the Supreme Court judges of “bigotry, prejudice, and hatred”, she showed that as a parliamentarian whose job it is to make and uphold the laws of the land, she doesn’t accept the law of the land.

It also suggests she fails to understand the job of the judiciary.

Her authoritarian views are classic right-wing tactics.

Where does that leave John Swinney’s plea for all parties in Holyrood to work together to challenge the rise of the supposed far right aka Reform and Nigel Farage?

I suspect the ‘far right’ isn’t a mythical creature living rent free in the heads of Scottish politicians, so much as a useful bogeyman to frighten the public.

In Scotland the far right is like the Loch Ness monster – sightings are regularly claimed but without much supporting evidence.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

But Chapman’s authoritarian reaction to the judicial findings wouldn’t have been out of place in a right-wing dictatorship.

Farage and Reform have put the wind up the first minister who, along with the other parties, may be getting nervous about the prospects of losing their comfortable berths at Holyrood.

The rise of Reform in UK politics may well turn out to be short lived.

After all, Nigel Farage is a one-man band, both writing the music and conducting the orchestra.

But the fact that many folk are listening to him is what concerns those in power at Holyrood.

‘Damaging policies and generous salaries’

Dismissing others as far right is a bold claim from anyone in a parliament where zealots like Chapman have tried to eradicate women’s rights to safe spaces.

John Swinney – along with Labour and the Greens – would be better improving their own policies than trying to trash Reform, which, like it or not, is democratically entitled to present its manifesto and policies for public approval or rejection.

That of course is assuming the traditional parties have anything worthwhile to say to many voters scunnered at the cauld kale on offer from a political class which has made a comfortable living off their backs, and whom they ignore as soon as the votes are counted.

Nigel Farage.

From disastrous net zero policies to their antagonistic stance towards most women on single sex spaces, Holyrood – with some honourable exceptions – is out of touch with huge numbers of voters.

Cocooned in their cosy bubbles and surrounded by like-minded sycophants, they’ve overseen deeply damaging policies which have increasingly alienated them from those who pay their generous salaries.

I’ve a suspicion many of the electorate, angry at the incompetence and arrogance of the Scottish Parliament, may vote Reform out of sheer anger and spite.

‘Utterly untenable’

In the climate wars, we’ve watched politicians driving policies that impoverish the average family.

In the sex/gender wars, we’ve seen MSPs obsessively worshipped at the altar of absolute individuality to the detriment of community cohesion.

Chapman’s political attack on an independent judiciary is an assault on the very cornerstone of democracy.

Her position as a law maker who doesn’t believe in recognising the rule of law, and who can’t discharge the duties of impartiality incumbent on her, makes her position utterly untenable.

Allowing her to continue as deputy convener of the equalities, human rights and justice committee is impossible.

Anything other than her removal means the Scottish Parliament’s already tarnished reputation will only worsen in the eyes of the public.

More from Opinion

Dundee University lecturer Dr Carlo Morelli. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
CARLO MORELLI: This is how Dundee University can rise from the ashes
16
A sign on the A9 announcing the Earth is flat. Image: Google
JACK MCKEOWN: From flat Earth to global warming, I love a good conspiracy theory
Martel's boys have been enjoying rugby camp this Easter. Image: 5Star Sport
MARTEL MAXWELL: We all need the same school holiday - and please call it…
5
Caird Park golf course will close in a matter of weeks.
STEVE FINAN: If SNP want people to be active, why close Caird Park Golf…
21
Downfield Mains Church in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Will Generation Z spark a Christian revival in Dundee?
7
Is nationalising Dundee University the way to save it? Image: Paul Reid
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nationalising Dundee University could be only way to save it
5
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. SSPCA pop-up column Picture shows; Vet nurse David Smith chats to Andy and Karen McDermott about collie Jackson. Image: Alan Richardson./RB quote card. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; 09/04/2025
REBECCA BAIRD: Here's to heroes refusing to let Dundee's pets go on suffering 'unintentional…
Health secretary Neil Gray
COURIER OPINION: Fife boy has no time to lose to NHS officialdom – SNP…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
JIM SPENCE: What John Nelms and Dundee FC must do after public stadium scolding
9
Daffodils in the sun at Dawson Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: My take on downcast Dundonians despite beautiful weather
4

Conversation