Maggie Chapman has made a mockery of her position as deputy convener of the Holyrood committee on equalities, human rights and justice.

It’s no wonder the Faculty of Advocates have told her to apologise and consider her position.

The recently elected Dundee University rector cannot continue in the role if the Scottish Parliament is to retain any shred of credibility.

Chapman – a staunch supporter of men being able to Self-ID as women – was outraged at the Supreme Court’s ruling that a woman refers to someone’s biological sex under the Equality Act 2010.

So outraged was she that she provided a piece of street theatre in Aberdeen on Monday, in front of a group of fellow supporters, launching an unhinged broadside at the members of the judiciary.

In a very public rant, demeaning the office she holds, she delivered a public diatribe against the judges who had the temerity to issue a judgement which didn’t conform to her views.

Her take appears to amount to: “Equality for me but not for thee.”

‘Fails to understand the job’

In accusing the Supreme Court judges of “bigotry, prejudice, and hatred”, she showed that as a parliamentarian whose job it is to make and uphold the laws of the land, she doesn’t accept the law of the land.

It also suggests she fails to understand the job of the judiciary.

Her authoritarian views are classic right-wing tactics.

Where does that leave John Swinney’s plea for all parties in Holyrood to work together to challenge the rise of the supposed far right aka Reform and Nigel Farage?

I suspect the ‘far right’ isn’t a mythical creature living rent free in the heads of Scottish politicians, so much as a useful bogeyman to frighten the public.

In Scotland the far right is like the Loch Ness monster – sightings are regularly claimed but without much supporting evidence.

But Chapman’s authoritarian reaction to the judicial findings wouldn’t have been out of place in a right-wing dictatorship.

Farage and Reform have put the wind up the first minister who, along with the other parties, may be getting nervous about the prospects of losing their comfortable berths at Holyrood.

The rise of Reform in UK politics may well turn out to be short lived.

After all, Nigel Farage is a one-man band, both writing the music and conducting the orchestra.

But the fact that many folk are listening to him is what concerns those in power at Holyrood.

‘Damaging policies and generous salaries’

Dismissing others as far right is a bold claim from anyone in a parliament where zealots like Chapman have tried to eradicate women’s rights to safe spaces.

John Swinney – along with Labour and the Greens – would be better improving their own policies than trying to trash Reform, which, like it or not, is democratically entitled to present its manifesto and policies for public approval or rejection.

That of course is assuming the traditional parties have anything worthwhile to say to many voters scunnered at the cauld kale on offer from a political class which has made a comfortable living off their backs, and whom they ignore as soon as the votes are counted.

From disastrous net zero policies to their antagonistic stance towards most women on single sex spaces, Holyrood – with some honourable exceptions – is out of touch with huge numbers of voters.

Cocooned in their cosy bubbles and surrounded by like-minded sycophants, they’ve overseen deeply damaging policies which have increasingly alienated them from those who pay their generous salaries.

I’ve a suspicion many of the electorate, angry at the incompetence and arrogance of the Scottish Parliament, may vote Reform out of sheer anger and spite.

‘Utterly untenable’

In the climate wars, we’ve watched politicians driving policies that impoverish the average family.

In the sex/gender wars, we’ve seen MSPs obsessively worshipped at the altar of absolute individuality to the detriment of community cohesion.

Chapman’s political attack on an independent judiciary is an assault on the very cornerstone of democracy.

Her position as a law maker who doesn’t believe in recognising the rule of law, and who can’t discharge the duties of impartiality incumbent on her, makes her position utterly untenable.

Allowing her to continue as deputy convener of the equalities, human rights and justice committee is impossible.

Anything other than her removal means the Scottish Parliament’s already tarnished reputation will only worsen in the eyes of the public.