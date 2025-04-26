Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Swallow Roundabout chaos could have been prevented

The warning signs more than a decade ago should have been listened to.

By The Courier Comment

New traffic lights installed at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee have prompted hundreds of complaints from fed-up motorists.

But as The Courier revealed previously, concerns about this were first raised more than a decade ago when the idea emerged.

They included worries the already-congested roundabout, near Invergowrie, could be worsened by potential sign clutter and driver confusion.

Dundee taxi driver Willie Lees said at the time he “couldn’t see” how it would work.

Chaos could have been prevented

It is now clear those warnings showed remarkable foresight. The problems it predicted have come to pass and then some. The chaos could – and should – have been prevented.

But developer Springfield, which has previously failed to answer questions posed by The Courier, went ahead with alterations to the junction near Invergowrie in a bid to ease potential congestion caused by the construction of 700 new homes at Dykes of Gray.

In fairness to Springfield, it was simply following the planning application signed off by the local authority and Transport Scotland.

Many have now complained about the “outrageous” delays in the weeks since the traffic lights were turned on. One driver said their commute time had been doubled.

Traffic builds at the Swallow roundabout
Readers aren’t happy with the delays at the Swallow roundabout. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Another said: “It’s crazy sitting behind red lights with no traffic in front of you or coming round from the right and you can’t go because lights are red.

“There are times I counted when 20-50 vehicles could get through if there were no lights.”

Their anger is justified, as is the frustration of Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes.

Mr Forbes summed it up, saying: “My constituents are coming to me looking for a solution but I can’t even give them an explanation, never mind a solution, and as a councillor, that’s not a good place to be.”

Transport Scotland, the government agency which is said to have approved the changes, must explain why it did not listen to the clear warnings.

It must also set out how it will rectify the problem as a matter of urgency.

Councillor Angus Forbes at the Swallow roundabout. Image: Angus Forbes

The issue will now reach the desk of the Scottish Government’s transport chief Fiona Hyslop.

She should call those responsible for the problems to task.

Scotland’s housing crisis demands the building of new homes but communities are often fearful that new developments will lead to disruption.

Whether it’s on the road or concerns about a lack of local infrastructure to cope with any population boom, those fears are genuine.

Refusing to listen to those who know the area best does nothing to encourage locals to accept housebuilding projects.

At best it sets acceptance of new housebuilding back, at worst it pits community against community.

Conversation