Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Articles

ANDREW LIDDLE: What we learned from Reform UK result in Glenrothes

'Reform UK’s rise in Scotland has taken place without Nigel Farage even setting foot in the country.'

Candidates including Reform's Ian Smith (far left) congratulate SNP's Lynda Holton as returning officer Ken Gourlay announces the result. Image: Fife Council
Candidates including Reform's Ian Smith (far left) congratulate SNP's Lynda Holton as returning officer Ken Gourlay announces the result. Image: Fife Council
By Andrew Liddle

Local elections are often dismissed as insignificant, but there is no doubt they can provide a useful indication of what is happening in national politics.

Thursday’s contest in England, with about a third of councils up for election, provides a useful example.

It is, after all, the first major electoral test of Sir Keir Starmer’s government after the Labour Party’s triumph at the General Election last July.

Even the most optimistic Labour supporter would be forced to admit it has not been straightforward since.

But Thursday’s ballot – which includes the Runcorn and Helsby by-election – will be a key test of just how unpopular the Labour Party has become.

Had it taken place in the aftermath of Rachel Reeves’ October budget, the result might have been a disaster, but party strategists will hope Starmer’s more recent statesman-like work on the world stage will prompt a semi-revival.

Given Scottish Labour’s fortunes have declined in tandem with its UK counterpart, a better than expected showing on Thursday could therefore give succour to Anas Sarwar, who has witnessed his chances of becoming first minister next May diminish in recent months.

Similarly, it would give a much-needed boost to Starmer and Reeves, which can only benefit the party in Scotland.

A bad showing, however, would have very much the opposite impact, heaping additional pressure on the government and, in a more roundabout way, Sarwar.

‘Stark’ result in Glenrothes

Certainly, momentum is a key factor in politics and, with only a year to go to the Scottish Parliament election, a battering on Thursday would leave Labour in very short supply.

But the local elections are also a key moment for Reform UK and the Conservative Party.

Nigel Farage is keen to present his party as an alternative to – and replacement for – Kemi Badenoch’s Tories and is currently leading them in the opinion polls.

A strong showing for Farage would undoubtedly put Badenoch under pressure, and fuel speculation that Reform UK really can break the two-party mould of British politics.

As polling guru Sir John Curtice has suggested, Thursday’s result could represent “the biggest challenge to the political conventions of British politics since the 1920s”.

Such a moment would obviously have a UK-wide significance, but it would have direct implications in Scotland too.

Certainly, Scotland is far from removed from the advance of Reform UK, as another local election – the recent council by-election in Glenrothes – showed.

The headline announcement here was an SNP victory in a seat the Labour Party won by a landslide in July.

First Minister John Swinney.
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA

In fact, John Swinney’s party outpolled Scottish Labour by more than two to one – a remarkable turnaround from the general election, where Richard Baker won the seat with a majority of nearly 3,000.

But the result also showed the growth of Reform UK, who picked up close to 18 per cent of the vote, almost double the 9.8 per cent they received last July.

As bellwethers go, this is stark.

And a clear victory at local elections in England on Thursday would only reinforce the view that the party can make gains in Scotland too.

‘Support without setting foot in places like Glenrothes’

Indeed, it would hand Reform UK crucial momentum ahead of the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse Scottish Parliament by-election in June.

Without getting ahead of ourselves, a strong showing there would leave Reform UK poised to win multiple seats at the Holyrood election in May next year and, potentially, be a kingmaker in the event of a fractured parliament.

The wildcard here is Farage himself.

The leader of Reform UK is undoubtedly a controversial figure, but also one who is popular, at least with certain segments of the population, particularly in rural England.

Indeed, his friendship with maverick US President Donald Trump, as well as his dubious views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, seem to have done little to diminish his support.

And yet the former UKIP leader has never managed to gain such popularity in Scotland.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA

Farage was, of course, famously harassed by a braying mob when he visited Edinburgh in 2013 and mostly steered clear of public events here since.

Certainly, it is notable that Reform UK’s rise in Scotland has taken place without him even setting foot in the country or campaigning in places such as Glenrothes where he clearly has support.

That is about to change, with Farage likely to make at least one visit to Scotland shortly, probably to campaign in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse and also visit the party’s councillors in the northeast, where support for Reform UK has proved particularly strong.

Whether these visits – and the spectre of Farage haunting Scotland – will boost or hinder Reform UK’s rise is anyone’s guess.

But that all lies in the future.

For now, far from being insignificant, these local elections could actually represent a crucial pivot point in British politics.

More from Opinion

Angus House council headquarters at Orchardbank in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
STEVE FINAN: Angus Council chaos isn’t finished – as Dundee whispers continue
11
The issues at the roundabout were predicted. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
COURIER OPINION: Swallow Roundabout chaos could have been prevented
7
A pro-trans rally in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
JACK MCKEOWN: Progress will win in the trans debate – just like it did…
12
North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman.
JIM SPENCE: Maggie Chapman’s Holyrood position is utterly untenable after her public rant
17
Dundee University lecturer Dr Carlo Morelli. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
CARLO MORELLI: This is how Dundee University can rise from the ashes
20
A sign on the A9 announcing the Earth is flat. Image: Google
JACK MCKEOWN: From flat Earth to global warming, I love a good conspiracy theory
3
Martel's boys have been enjoying rugby camp this Easter. Image: 5Star Sport
MARTEL MAXWELL: We all need the same school holiday - and please call it…
5
Caird Park golf course will close in a matter of weeks.
STEVE FINAN: If SNP want people to be active, why close Caird Park Golf…
21
Downfield Mains Church in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Will Generation Z spark a Christian revival in Dundee?
7
Is nationalising Dundee University the way to save it? Image: Paul Reid
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nationalising Dundee University could be only way to save it
5

Conversation