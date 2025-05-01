STEVE FINAN: Why Dundee needs the bypass it was promised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Why Dundee needs the bypass it was promised

'The Berlin Wall was easier to get round than the Swallow Roundabout.'

Traffic on the Kingsway. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Traffic on the Kingsway. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

The city is gripped by traffic chaos – gridlock at Gallagher Retail Park, mystery road requirements delaying Dundee FC’s stadium and the Berlin Wall was easier to get round than the Swallow Roundabout.

We need the bypass we were promised.

A dual carriageway from west of Longforgan to north of Tealing – like Aberdeen’s western peripheral.

There would be fewer problems at the Swallow, difficulties for the stadium would be greatly reduced, and the Kingsway’s Forfar Road junction would be much quieter.

‘Empty election-time bribe’

The bypass was promised in the SNP manifesto of 2008, but nothing was ever done and the idea was quietly dropped in 2022.

It was another empty election-time bribe. The only thing Dundee ever gets is taken for granted.

So what major travel plan is the city left with?

Sadly, only a daft idea to spend £230 million on active travel routes.

An outline of the potential route a Dundee bypass could take. Image: DC Thomson
Bypass route previously proposed.

For years we’ve been fed the myth that everyone aches to commute by bike and only a pesky lack of infrastructure stops them.

If that were true, people would spontaneously abandon car travel and use existing roads to cycle upon, crowding cars out.

But that doesn’t happen because cycling isn’t what they want.

Technological innovation throughout human history has been an upward spiral, not a circle.

Change doesn’t ever bring the past back around.

‘Zero examples’

An age of self-powered travel for most journeys will not return because mankind never gives up a major technology once it has been invented.

There are zero examples of that. Name one if you can?

For the vast majority, cycling will remain a fair-weather option for short journeys, or a hobby.

The proposed active travel route at Victoria Road. Image: Stantec/Dundee City Council.

Dundee will never be a mass cycle-commuting city. No town in Scotland will ever see a majority travelling by bike every day.

In the future, we’ll want cars, or something evolved from cars.

A post-carbon method of transport that’s clean, gives personal freedom – and keeps us insulated from young thugs on buses.

‘We need more roads’

Global car sales show which type of transport is most desirable. Huge profits will continue to be made by encouraging that desire.

If you believe nothing else I’m saying, believe that.

Those in Dundee who don’t have cars want cars. Will you tell them they aren’t allowed to own one?

Steve Finan.

Usage here will grow too.

So putting anything in the way of cars and the goods carried by HGVs is a mistake.

The conclusion is simple: we need more roads.

We need a rolling programme of new routes and continuous improvements to existing roads, starting now.

‘Virtue-signalling myth’

In 2024 the Scottish Government gave £97.9 million to Sustrans, who squandered it on rarely used cycle tracks.

That is ridiculous.

That money should be put towards real problems, not wasted on a virtue-signalling myth.

Look at the number of commuters arriving in Dundee on bikes. Not Osaka, not Utrecht – Dundee.

Then look at the number arriving in cars. There’s your argument-winning proof.

If you still want to get on your bike, great. There are plenty of cycle paths for you already.

But if your self-entitlement is so strong that you think billions should be spent to indulge a minority hobby, what sort of person are you?

Conversation