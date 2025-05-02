Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Swallow Roundabout debacle undermines the appeal of Dundee

'No one wants to be at a near standstill as three boys argue about who has the biggest head, while battering each other with a pencil case.'

Traffic queueing on the Dundee-bound approach to the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Traffic queueing on the Dundee-bound approach to the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
By Martel Maxwell

It’s not a topic I ever thought I’d write nearly 800 words about.

New traffic lights at a roundabout? No thank you.

And yet here we are and here we must be, for the Swallow Roundabout system is a debacle with consequences affecting our city and its people on a giant scale.

A traffic light system installed by developer Springfield to ease potential congestion caused by the construction of hundreds of new homes at Dykes of Gray, is causing chaos.

At the less serious end of the spectrum, it affects people like me every day – those who come into Dundee via the roundabout.

When asked how long it takes me to get into the city centre, I used to say around 20 minutes.

Now, with traffic queued to Longforgan from just after 8am, the school run feels like 20 hours.

No one wants to be at a near standstill as three boys argue about who has the biggest head, while battering each other with a pencil case.

But commuters’ problems are the least of it.

‘Missing that school bell’

The Swallow Roundabout is the gateway to Dundee – and was once a free-flowing circle (as Dundonians uniquely call it) with Riverside to the right and the Kingsway straight ahead.

Your biggest quandary was whether to take the scenic coastal route or multiple roundabouts if you were going to the Ferry.

Today you are faced with missing that school bell, running late for a meeting, a coffee, a wedding – possibly your own.

And such things are trivial when compared to the ambulance racing to get to Ninewells on time, carrying someone whose very life depends on getting to A&E.

Suddenly, the issue is not minor and mildly annoying – but potentially life-threatening.

You just have to hope the traffic parts for the blue light and siren.

This is not a luxury, however, a hearse driver has and if you’re coming from the Perth direction into Dundee, there’s every chance you could be late for your own funeral.

The 'no right turn' signs at the Swallow Roundabout.
The ‘no right turn’ signs at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Springfield insists the new system was not designed to speed up traffic flow.

But at what point in their application, signed off by Transport Scotland and our local authority, did it say queues would increase from a few minutes to 15 minutes for everyone entering Dundee from Perth?

You’re not going to make our Loganair flights loop the loop before landing at Dundee Airport.

And you’re not going to ask train drivers to play ‘I Spy’ with passengers as they wait on the Tay Rail Bridge before approaching Dundee.

Why is enforcing a queue on drivers entering Dundee any less ridiculous?

‘Unacceptable’

More than 1,000 drivers have lodged complaints about the delays and the confusion over road markings and signs.

It has been said the problem lies with the amount of time lights are showing red for incoming A90 traffic.

I’m no traffic engineer or planner but can we make that red light time shorter?

And let’s not be fobbed off with clipboards and suits saying it’s far more complicated than that, because the alternative – where we are stuck with this colossal timing mistake for good – is not acceptable.

Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell.

Dundee has excelled in recent years at showcasing itself, making our city attractive to visitors, many who have never been before.

South of Dundee live the vast majority of Scotland’s 5.5 million population.

And south of Scotland live England’s 57.7m people.

That’s a lot of prospective tourists to attract. If they come by car, there’s only one way their sat nav would take them (unless they detour via Fife first) and that’s via the A90 and the Swallow Roundabout.

‘Dundee is becoming a pain’

Their journey has been long – and in some cases a whole day.

And just when they are approaching Dundee…there’s a queue to get in.

The children need a wee, while the parents can’t wait for a celebratory cold drink.

But you will have to wait and wait.

It’s hardly the welcome-with-open-arms vibe you’d hope our council is aiming for.

And when they tell their pals they loved Dundee but the traffic to get in was annoying, the response will be: “Oh us too. Maybe it’s always like that.”

Lorry drivers, spending days on the road, will stop for breaks and agree with fellow drivers that Dundee is becoming a pain.

Everyone accepts the Dykes of Gray housing development required a traffic system to allow for safety and for its residents to access the roundabout without huge queues.

But not at the expense of the many more people coming into the city who now find themselves on hold before being allowed in.

