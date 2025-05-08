STEVE FINAN: Council spin hides truth of Caird Park golf course closure shambles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Council spin hides truth of Caird Park golf course closure shambles

'Have you ever read such twaddle?'

Golf now thing of the past at Caird Park. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

I’m going to present a paragraph of Dundee City Council-speak. Then give a translation.

The council-speak is: “This valuable greenspace will support Dundee’s nature network, with increased biodiversity, habitat and climate-resilient woodland areas, as nature restoration funding becomes available.”

The translation is: “We haven’t got a clue what to do”.

They should probably add: “We bumble from one shambles to another, without a plan, without a thought how we might do things differently, and we talk about as much sense as Bill & Ben the Flowerpot Men.”

That council paragraph was, of course, in their press release about closing Caird Park golf courses.

Have you ever read such twaddle?

‘Cynical attempt’

If they really had plans to create an area of increased biodiversity, they’d be putting in beehives, wetlands, planting trees, bushes and wildflowers to encourage wildlife.

But they are only pretending.

They think claiming this is all part of some environmentally friendly strategy will get the green lobby on their side.

It’s a cynical attempt to use environmental issues as a shield.

The worst bit is that the council think you, the people of Dundee, are too stupid to see through this farrago of incompetence and panic.

They should be honest.

They closed it because they can’t manage their budget and now, because they’re incapable of proper planning, can’t think what to do with the land.

Golfers prepare to say goodbye to Caird Park Golf Course. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Make no mistake, if they got an offer of a private company taking over Cairdy golf, their sanctimonious biodiverse bubble would be instantly popped.

If they really had “nature restoration funding becoming available”, a councillor would be standing in front of a computer-generated graphic of a woodland paradise with (probably) parakeets and giraffes added, claiming to have saved planet Earth.

Instead, we got: “A spokesperson for the local authority said…”

That’s always what we get when no councillor wants to be associated with a difficult matter.

They cower away and get the eye-wateringly expensive, but anonymous, chai latte-sipping PR team to dream up a word salad.

‘New vandals’ playground in the city’

The councillors know that any of them spouting that “climate-resilient woodland areas” fantasy would be laughed at.

They know they’d be asked, when the giraffes fail to appear, “what was that you said about a biodiverse area?” – as trail-bikers dodge smashed beer bottles, used needles and burned-out cars on what used to be the ninth fairway.

Dundee City Council (minimum 20% pay rise), Gregory Colgan (£160k a year) and his team of bountifully paid council officers, and Leisure & Culture Dundee (led by Judy Dobbie on £114k), have combined their talents to bring a new vandals’ playground to your city.

For all that money you’d think we’d be able to find people with initiative, innovative plans, and the drive to turn them into reality.

Or at least some idea what to do next.

But they, demonstrably, have no ideas. No plans. No ambition.

They shut one of the city’s major sporting facilities and just walk away, refusing to even talk about it.

Caird Park, as it disintegrates into a problem no-go area, will stand as a representation of the way this city is mismanaged.

Conversation