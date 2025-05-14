CATHERINE WYKES: Steve Finan is wrong – this is why Dundee needs active travel infrastructure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CATHERINE WYKES: Steve Finan is wrong – this is why Dundee needs active travel infrastructure

'Don’t our kids and grandkids deserve the freedom to travel independently as we once did?'

Catherine Wykes of the Dundee Cycling Forum.
By Catherine Wykes

Active travel is far from being a daft idea – our city can’t afford not to invest in it.

On behalf of Dundee Cycling Forum, I’d like to respond to Steve Finan’s recent column in which he wrote: “For years we’ve been fed the myth that everyone aches to commute by bike and only a pesky lack of infrastructure stops them.

“If that were true, people would spontaneously abandon car travel and use existing roads to cycle upon, crowding cars out.”

Steve asks what sort of person thinks billions should be spent to indulge a minority hobby.

I don’t know anyone who thinks that – but I do believe Dundee should invest in active travel, so let me introduce myself, Steve.

I’m an out of shape, middle-aged woman and I bought a bike 10 years ago to get a bit of fresh air and exercise.

I didn’t consider using it for transport.

Faced with busy roads and no joined-up cycling routes, why would I?

But then the penny dropped.

‘This isn’t what people tell me’

My journey to work was only three miles, and with a bit of careful planning I could cobble together a route using residential streets and the odd bit of cycle path.

Now I have a cheap, healthy way to get about and start the working day feeling more alert.

I know I’m an exception though.

In the UK, women make half as many trips by bike as men and are more likely to be put off cycling by a fear of heavy traffic.

Steve’s claim that people would use existing roads to cycle if they wanted to isn’t what people tell me when they say I’m brave to do it.

Catherine Wykes cycling with friends.

It’s true that technology marches forward, especially where there’s money to be made.

There’s a reason the car industry spends billions annually on advertising, telling us that cars equal freedom when the reality is often very different.

In a 1921 Nobel lecture, Christian Lange observed that technology is a useful servant but a dangerous master.

We’ve built a car dependent society where your opportunities are restricted if you can’t drive, and car ownership places a financial burden on households who could well do without it.

And what about young people? Don’t our kids and grandkids deserve the freedom to travel independently as we once did?

‘Spending millions on bypass’

Change doesn’t bring the past around, but it can bring a fairer, safer, healthier future where we all have real freedom to choose how we get about.

Cars will still have a place, but as servant, not master.

We’ll use them only when they’re the right tool for the job.

The proposed active travel route at Victoria Road. Image: Stantec/Dundee City Council.

Can it happen? The signs are encouraging, with Glasgow’s South City Way and Edinburgh’s City Centre West to East Link seeing significant increases in people cycling.

Dundee could absolutely reap the same rewards as the many cities around the world who’ve invested in active travel, typically seeing a return on investment of more than £5 per £1 spent.

Several readers have noted the phenomenon of induced demand, where road building encourages more journeys, meaning any reduction in congestion is only ever short-lived.

Spending millions on a bypass that wouldn’t deliver any lasting benefits – now that really would be a daft idea.

Conversation