SEAN O’NEIL: St Johnstone, Dundee FC and fans badly let down by ‘useless’ VAR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Articles

SEAN O’NEIL: St Johnstone, Dundee FC and fans badly let down by ‘useless’ VAR

The most frivolous of penalties in Dundee's clash with Ross County sent Saints into the Championship.

Referee Nick Walsh pointed to the spot in Dundee-Ross County clash, with St Johnstone relegated when Ronan Hale's penalty hit the net.
Referee Nick Walsh pointed to the spot in Dundee-Ross County clash, with St Johnstone relegated when Ronan Hale's penalty hit the net.
By Sean O'Neil

St Johnstone have been relegated from the top flight of Scottish football in ridiculous circumstances.

Demoted by the most frivolous of penalties — a last-minute handball in a game they weren’t even playing.

It can be argued that Saints will find themselves playing in the Championship next season because their performances over 38 games, come the weekend, haven’t been good enough.

Of course there’s a truth to that.

But they have been denied the chance to fight for survival on the final day because of one farcical decision in Dundee’s draw with Ross County.

Tony Docherty meets the referee team after the final whistle. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty signals to referee Nick Walsh following Dundee’s 1-1 draw with Ross County on Wednesday. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

The slightest of flicks off a defender’s hand as he’s facing away from the ball had referee Nick Walsh point to the spot.

Anyone who’s watched football for more than five minutes can see it’s not a penalty.

It’s the perfect time for VAR to step in, to say: “I think you’ll want to watch that one back, Nick”.

But there was radio silence from VAR.

And so the penalty stood, County slotted it home and Saints are sent packing to the second tier.

VAR goes missing when needed most

Of all the times VAR has needlessly imposed itself on football games, why did it choose this moment to go missing?

The SFA will no doubt say it wasn’t an obvious enough error to justify intervention.

But that is a nonsense.

If VAR is good at one thing, it’s sticking its nose in when it’s not wanted.

St Johnstone's Fran Franczak at full-time.
St Johnstone’s Fran Franczak at full-time. Image: SNS.

For seasons now, fans have sat in stadiums waiting aeons while the video refs fast forward and rewind minor indiscretions, with those who put their hard-earned cash into the game usually given little information about why the match has been paused.

They have been made to still their celebrations as officials review all angles of a goal to see if there’s any possible reason it can be chopped off.

Cheers then turn to boos as the assistants spend an age scrolling the footage.

We are told that this is somehow an improvement on the game. That there will be less controversies because of VAR.

Wednesday night blows that argument out of the water.

How can a team be relegated over an incorrect decision when we have guys sitting watching the replays on screens, speaking directly into the referee’s ear?

It’s madness.

Technology creates new controversies

We have introduced a technology that is sapping the excitement from games and when it comes to the big decisions, the crucial moments, it fails.

If ever there was an incident to illustrate how useless an intrusion on our game VAR has been then this handball is it.

A decision with huge ramifications, not just for St Johnstone but for Dundee as well, and the video guys sit it out.

I genuinely don’t see the point of it.

Simon Murray remonstrates with referee Nick Walsh after the late, late penalty decision denied victory. Image:Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray remonstrates with referee Nick Walsh after the late, late penalty decision denied victory. Image:Ross Parker/SNS

Instead of removing doubt over decisions, VAR has created a whole new level of ire and confusion.

Pre-VAR, Nick Walsh may still have given that penalty and Saints would be heading for the Championship.

Fans would still have been angry.

But there would have been an understanding that referees make mistakes in the moment.

Now fans have to deal with the fact it’s not just the referee who got the decision wrong but also the two guys sitting in a van watching it on TV.

There seems to be no cohesion about when VAR gets involved and when it doesn’t.

At games you’re often left with the feeling that refs leave incidents for the technology to deal with.

Other times, nothing moments lead to lengthy stoppages as VAR tries to give itself a reason for existing.

All of it is to the detriment of the game as an experience for fans.

Now with this latest shambles, not only have Saints been denied their chance to fight for final day survival, but Scottish football has also been robbed of the drama and the spectacle we all crave.

It’s time VAR was relegated as well.

More from Opinion

The issues at the roundabout were predicted. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
COURIER OPINION: Who is taking responsibility for Swallow Roundabout chaos?
8
Stuart Waiton of Abertay University speaking at the Reform UK conference in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Why Dundee SNP councillors are playing into Reform's hands
7
Catherine Wykes of the Dundee Cycling Forum.
CATHERINE WYKES: Steve Finan is wrong – this is why Dundee needs active travel…
36
A scale model of the stadium at Caird Park proposed as part of Scotland's Euro 2008 bid.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee FC should build new stadium at Caird Park if Camperdown plans…
6
Perth residents and politicians gathered at Perth Leisure Pool in February to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins
SEAN O'NEIL: Who is new Perth leisure centre actually for?
4
Perth college UHI
COURIER OPINION: UHI Perth College must ask difficult questions about its future
First Minister John Swinney writes for The Courier on how he plans to vote next week. Image: PA
JOHN SWINNEY: My agonising decision on assisted dying law change
4
Hannah Laing gave a surprise performance at Dundee Dance Event. Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: My message to brilliant Dundee DJ Hannah Laing
Golf now thing of the past at Caird Park. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Council spin hides truth of Caird Park golf course closure shambles
24
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. ChatGPT anxieties column RB Picture shows; ChatGPT. na. Supplied by Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee student's concerns about AI reliance should be taken seriously
2

Conversation