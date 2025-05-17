COURIER OPINION: Who is taking responsibility for Swallow Roundabout chaos?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Who is taking responsibility for Swallow Roundabout chaos?

'There are now three pressing questions that demand immediate answers.'

Swallow Roundabout changes have frustrated motorists. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By The Courier Comment

Two months after a safety audit flagged serious risks at Dundee’s revamped Swallow Roundabout, no action has been taken – and no one is explaining why.

That’s not just frustrating. It’s unacceptable.

The audit, only released after a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, reveals worrying concerns about the road markings and signage, including the possibility of “shunt-type collisions” due to confusing lane directions.

This only confirms what any driver unlucky enough to encounter the new layout already knew: it’s counter-intuitive, disruptive, and potentially dangerous.

To be clear, the purpose behind the junction redesign was sound.

The rising traffic associated with the adjacent Western Gateway housing development means improvements were certainly needed.

And the introduction of pedestrian crossings has made the roundabout safer for those on foot – a vital and welcome step.

But that does not excuse the clear flaws in implementation or the lack of urgency in fixing them.

There are now three pressing questions that demand immediate answers:

  • Are drivers currently at risk?
  • Who is responsible for addressing the safety issues raised?
  • And why has there been no progress two months after the audit was completed?

In the meantime, the economic and environmental costs are stacking up.

‘Lack of accountability startling’

Queues now regularly stretch back on the northbound approach to Dundee, affecting the daily commutes of workers, delaying deliveries and potentially hampering access to nearby Ninewells Hospital.

These are not minor inconveniences. They strike at the heart of business productivity, public service reliability and regional mobility.

And then there is the environmental toll.

Stationary traffic on the A90 – one of Scotland’s key arterial routes – means hundreds of cars idling for extended periods.

That contributes to increased emissions at a time when we should be doing everything possible to reduce them.

The Swallow Roundabout is not just a local pinch point.

It sits on the main route between Scotland’s central belt and the north east. That makes the lack of accountability over its current state even more startling.

Who is taking responsibility?

Springfield Properties commissioned the safety audit, but stress they followed Transport Scotland-approved designs.

Transport Scotland has remained largely silent.

Amey, as the trunk road operating company, also has a role but their position remains unclear.

Each points to a process. None provides a timetable.

The result is a dangerous sense that this is a major road project with no one at the wheel – an unsettling prospect when public safety, economic disruption and environmental damage are all at stake.

‘Bureaucratic mumbo jumbo’

The audit authors make sensible suggestions – such as adjusting the lane markings to prevent drivers becoming “trapped” in the wrong lane – but, as far as we know, nothing has yet been implemented.

Residents, commuters and local businesses deserve better.

If safety experts are highlighting risk, action should follow – not bureaucratic mumbo jumbo and inertia.

This is not just about the road layout. It’s about the public’s right to be safe and well-informed when using critical infrastructure.

The Courier will continue to press for answers. But those in authority should not need prompting.

Transparency, urgency and responsibility are the least the public should expect. It’s time they got it.

