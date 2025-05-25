REBECCA BAIRD: Perthshire beauty spot trashing is reminder good weather brings out worst in some

The internet says it’s a myth that people drive more recklessly when the weather’s nice.

I’m not so sure.

The past fortnight has been glorious weather-wise, and as a total sun-worshipper myself, it’s lovely to see people taking advantage of it.

Sometimes that looks like the Scottish classic of sunbathing anywhere, from main roadsides to concrete patios (I’ve seen both in Dundee in the last seven days).

Taps aff knows no bounds.

Others prefer to get out and about and see some of the beautiful nature spots that Tayside, Fife and Stirling have to offer.

I’ve been one of the latter, out all over the place from Inchcolm Island in the Forth estuary to one of my favourite places ever, the Arbroath cliffs.

And while I’ve loved how cheerful these sunny, mellow weeks have been, I’ve noticed a huge increase in belligerent behaviour too.

So I’m going to have a gripe.

First, the absolutely insane driving. I don’t care if it’s statistically proven or not – the sun makes drivers crazy.

Maybe the clear conditions give folk too much confidence, or maybe it’s just the excitement that Scots feel when they’re warm in a T-shirt, but the amount of near-misses I’ve seen in the last week are no joke.

Cutting up, speeding and (my pet peeve) refusing to indicate all seem to be the new rules of the road when the mercury hits 18C.

In rural areas, noisy off-road electric bikes have been tearing through residential streets at dangerous speeds.

Every time I heard them rip through one otherwise peaceful evening, I hoped there were no dogs off-lead around.

No excuse for Loch of Clunie mess

And then there’s the mess. Come on, people.

From the depths of the Devil’s Pulpit to the cloisters of Inchcolm Abbey, and even in the crevices of the Seaton cliffs, there was freshly-left rubbish this past week.

I know, because I saw it.

Crisp packets, beer cans, the usual. I will never understand how anyone could wilfully sully some of the most beautiful places in the world with their personal trash.

And you could argue that a stray Haribo wrapper or drinks can every 20m isn’t the end of the world.

But some places in our area are being left in a really sorry state.

The fact that residents of Blairgowrie are having to rally round to preserve Loch of Clunie during warm spells, as reported in The Courier this week, is abysmal.

Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s wonderful that there’s a group of individuals so organised and willing to fight for their community.

But they shouldn’t have to.

The story reports fires, parties, intimidating drunken behaviour, visitors leaving behind whole tents and dozens of beer cans, and 354 bags of rubbish picked up in just five weeks.

Frightened residents have even reported visitors defecating in people’s gardens.

Defecating in people’s gardens.

I mean… seriously?

Abandoning decency in broad daylight?

There’s an argument to be made that cuts to services have left high-demand areas across Tayside and Fife without the resources to cope with an influx of people.

Things like free public toilets and bins will always help keep nice spots nice.

But in my view, if you’re willing to leave a whole campsite’s worth of rubbish at your rear for someone else to deal with, you’re not going to be moved by a conveniently-placed bin.

This is an issue of personal responsibility. Or lack thereof, as the case may be.

I understand the sense of spontaneity and celebration that a sunny spring day in Scotland can bring.

In fact, it’s one of my favourite things about us as a nation – that we’ll abandon anything we can when that big yellow ball in the sky shows up. We know how to party.

But when enjoying your sunny day means ruining someone else’s – or putting others in danger – it’s time to have a word with yourself.

So in case anyone’s parents never told them: Pick up your rubbish, take it home.

Keep the heid in the car. Keep your fires, noise and bowels contained.

And for everyone’s sake, put your top back on when you go into the shop.

Thank goodness for the rain on this year’s asinine spring parade.