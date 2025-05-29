STEVE FINAN: Council chief must resign over Olympia secrecy – and why I may stand as an independent councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

STEVE FINAN: Council chief must resign over Olympia secrecy – and why I may stand as an independent councillor

'It’s got so bad, I’m thinking of standing...'

Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan.
Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan.
By Steve Finan

Mr Gregory Colgan, Dundee City Council chief executive, has left the Scottish Information Commissioner’s office “puzzled”.

Jennifer Ross, deputy head of enforcement, said the authority “appeared to be deliberately misconstruing the description of works” with your attempt to claim there weren’t repairs but refurbishments at the Olympia.

Let’s have a look at the ramifications of that.

“Deliberately” failed to comply with the Freedom of Information Act (Scotland) 2002.

There is no other option Gregory, you must resign. The response to The Courier’s Olympia FOI request is in your name.

If you don’t resign, how can you act against anyone else flouting such things at will?

Indeed, what requirement is there now for Dundee City Council to comply with any local government legislation if the chief executive can dodge transparency?

And where is the reaction we should be seeing?

Do senior figures on the council condone his actions? Or are they afraid to even express an opinion?

‘Vote of no confidence’

A councillor’s role in local government is to represent the people – and silence does not do this.

You sit in meetings alongside Gregory Colgan. If you think he isn’t doing his job properly, you must point that out on behalf of the people.

You should be expressing, on the record, your anger at the way the city’s name has been dragged through the mud.

Have you proposed a vote of no confidence in him?

If not, why not?

Or do you agree that laws can be flouted?

Steve Finan.

So, I put this plainly and personally to senior figures on the council – why haven’t you said anything?

It’ll be interesting to see if any of you have the guts to answer.

Can you imagine the frenzy of Facebook re-posts by Dundee’s SNP group if a matter that directly affects the city was “deliberately misconstrued” by the Labour government at Westminster?

And what would Dundee’s Labour group say if this was done by the SNP at Holyrood?

Easy to point fingers and talk tough about someone far away, isn’t it?

You’re not so brave when it comes to close-quarter fighting, when you’d have to look a man in the eye and criticise him.

Or is it that you’re all too cosy and chummy in your well-paid clique?

‘Here’s what I would do’

This is the worst set of councillors Dundee has ever had. A collection of no-marks too meek to say what ordinary people in the city are already saying.

It’s got so bad, I’m thinking of standing as an independent councillor myself.

I’d not be in the clique.

I’d demand Gregory Colgan apologises and begs the people of Dundee to keep his £170k job – or resigns.

I’d tell those happy to stay silent that they are cheating their constituents by not speaking up.

I’d inform the public of exactly what was going on and give my opinion on it.

Would you vote for me?

More from Opinion

Nigel Farage Reform UK Scotland
JIM SPENCE: SNP arrogance has fuelled rise of Nigel Farage's Reform north of the…
34
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB sunny day bad behaviour column Picture shows; Litter left behind at Loch of Clunie during spring warm spell. . Loch of Clunie. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Perthshire beauty spot trashing is reminder good weather brings out worst in…
16
Staff at Reform Street McDonald's when it opened.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Dundee McDonald’s handed 10-year-old me the hottest ticket in town
3
Traffic at Dundee-bound approach to Swallow Roundabout. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Why is modern road infrastructure right for everywhere but Dundee?
34
England legend turned BBC broadcaster Gary Lineker.
JIM SPENCE: BBC licence fee is poll tax that should be scrapped
36
Referee Nick Walsh pointed to the spot in Dundee-Ross County clash, with St Johnstone relegated when Ronan Hale's penalty hit the net.
SEAN O'NEIL: St Johnstone, Dundee FC and fans badly let down by 'useless' VAR
5
The issues at the roundabout were predicted. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
COURIER OPINION: Who is taking responsibility for Swallow Roundabout chaos?
11
Stuart Waiton of Abertay University speaking at the Reform UK conference in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Why Dundee SNP councillors are playing into Reform's hands
9
Catherine Wykes of the Dundee Cycling Forum.
CATHERINE WYKES: Steve Finan is wrong – this is why Dundee needs active travel…
36
A scale model of the stadium at Caird Park proposed as part of Scotland's Euro 2008 bid.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee FC should build new stadium at Caird Park if Camperdown plans…
6

Conversation