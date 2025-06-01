REBECCA BAIRD: LiveHouse’s major Yungblud coup shows what an asset it can be to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: LiveHouse’s major Yungblud coup shows what an asset it can be to Dundee

The pop-punk sensation will be the first major act to take to the LiveHouse stage this summer.

Pop-punk artist Yungblud is coming to LiveHouse Dundee. Image: PA.
Pop-punk artist Yungblud is coming to LiveHouse Dundee. Image: PA.
By Rebecca Baird

When I talked to LiveHouse boss Gus Robb about his vision for the new Dundee venue earlier this year, one of the things he said stood out.

“It’s not about competing with other venues in Dundee. It’s about competing with venues in other Scottish cities, a wider perspective,” Gus told me in that interview.

“For me, this can be the epicentre for certain shows, where bands might only do two nights at LiveHouse and not do any other Scottish cities.”

Now just a mere two months later, that vision has come true, with LiveHouse booking pop-punk superstar Yungblud’s only Scottish date on an intimate tour this summer.

This shows that LiveHouse does in fact make Dundee a desirable Scottish stop to consider over Glasgow or Edinburgh for artists. The proof is in the booking.

Now, what Dundee needs is for audiences to get on board.

If LiveHouse can consistently nab that “one Scottish date” from touring UK and US artists, it could mean an influx of music tourism to the city.

With that comes the economic benefits of more footfall for local businesses, as well more opportunities for events in the city outside LiveHouse itself.

This one, tone-setting booking could be the start of Dundee becoming the place to be for a Scottish gig, and LiveHouse becoming the Barrowlands of 2025 and beyond.

LiveHouse needs Dundee’s young blood

LiveHouse bringing Yungblud in particular to Dundee also addresses concerns that you, our Courier readers, raised when we asked what acts you’d like to see playing LiveHouse.

A debate over “old vs new” acts ensued, with a clear appetite for established artists alongside calls for the Dundee venue to entice younger demographic.

Personally, I don’t see why it has to be one or the other. From what I’ve seen of it, I think there’s room for all sorts of gigs at this versatile venue.

But as a 90s baby myself, I have been secretly hoping the venue wouldn’t count Snow Patrol as their idea hip, young things. (No offence, I love you forever Gary Lightbody.)

Gus Robb, LiveHouse director at the city centre venue. Image: Supplied.

Booking an act like Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) this early on shows that LiveHouse is a forward-looking venue who will cater to a younger market as well as well-loved legacy acts such as Idlewild, who are booked for a headliner later on this year.

After all, while Yungblud fans can be found across all generations, the aptly-named rocker is most popular with teenagers and the early-20s crowd.

As a city with a huge student population as well as its own born and bred young people, it’s heartening to see Dundee’s newest venue paying attention to what that crowd wants.

Yungblud gig will be ‘proper jumpy-abouty’

Mobbed by fans almost everywhere he goes, the 27-year-old’s concerts are energetic, frenetic and undeniably youthful.

If the city’s last loud music heyday was in the sweaty era of early The View, a Yungblud gig could be the new generation’s answer to a proper jumpy-abouty Dundee show.

It’ll certainly be a good test for the sleek new LiveHouse stage.

And his fanbase (4.4 million followers on Instagram, another 6.3 million on TikTok) isn’t just large – it’s dedicated.

Yungblud in concert, flocked by screaming fans.
Yungblud in concert. Image: PA.

The singer has a close, warm relationship with his fans, and is known for his inclusive fanbase.

Where he goes, they go, en masse.

That means the potential for a whole host of visitors who would otherwise never think of visiting Dundee.

So brace yourselves for a lot of eyeliner, studded belts, stompy boots and raucous rollicking.

Pop-punk is back, baby, and it’s pitching up in Dundee. Let’s go!

More from Opinion

Pop-punk artist Yungblud is coming to LiveHouse Dundee. Image: PA.
COURIER OPINION: Watchdog rebukes for Dundee and Fife authorities are victory for scrutiny
Pop-punk artist Yungblud is coming to LiveHouse Dundee. Image: PA.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Lorraine Kelly doesn't deserve sexism, ageism or show cut
2
Pop-punk artist Yungblud is coming to LiveHouse Dundee. Image: PA.
STEVE FINAN: Council chief must resign over Olympia secrecy – and why I may…
27
Nigel Farage Reform UK Scotland
JIM SPENCE: SNP arrogance has fuelled rise of Nigel Farage's Reform north of the…
37
Pop-punk artist Yungblud is coming to LiveHouse Dundee. Image: PA.
REBECCA BAIRD: Perthshire beauty spot trashing is reminder good weather brings out worst in…
16
Pop-punk artist Yungblud is coming to LiveHouse Dundee. Image: PA.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Dundee McDonald’s handed 10-year-old me the hottest ticket in town
3
Pop-punk artist Yungblud is coming to LiveHouse Dundee. Image: PA.
STEVE FINAN: Why is modern road infrastructure right for everywhere but Dundee?
34
Pop-punk artist Yungblud is coming to LiveHouse Dundee. Image: PA.
JIM SPENCE: BBC licence fee is poll tax that should be scrapped
36
Pop-punk artist Yungblud is coming to LiveHouse Dundee. Image: PA.
SEAN O'NEIL: St Johnstone, Dundee FC and fans badly let down by 'useless' VAR
5
Pop-punk artist Yungblud is coming to LiveHouse Dundee. Image: PA.
COURIER OPINION: Who is taking responsibility for Swallow Roundabout chaos?
11

Conversation