REBECCA BAIRD: LiveHouse’s major Yungblud coup shows what an asset it can be to Dundee

When I talked to LiveHouse boss Gus Robb about his vision for the new Dundee venue earlier this year, one of the things he said stood out.

“It’s not about competing with other venues in Dundee. It’s about competing with venues in other Scottish cities, a wider perspective,” Gus told me in that interview.

“For me, this can be the epicentre for certain shows, where bands might only do two nights at LiveHouse and not do any other Scottish cities.”

Now just a mere two months later, that vision has come true, with LiveHouse booking pop-punk superstar Yungblud’s only Scottish date on an intimate tour this summer.

This shows that LiveHouse does in fact make Dundee a desirable Scottish stop to consider over Glasgow or Edinburgh for artists. The proof is in the booking.

Now, what Dundee needs is for audiences to get on board.

If LiveHouse can consistently nab that “one Scottish date” from touring UK and US artists, it could mean an influx of music tourism to the city.

With that comes the economic benefits of more footfall for local businesses, as well more opportunities for events in the city outside LiveHouse itself.

This one, tone-setting booking could be the start of Dundee becoming the place to be for a Scottish gig, and LiveHouse becoming the Barrowlands of 2025 and beyond.

LiveHouse needs Dundee’s young blood

LiveHouse bringing Yungblud in particular to Dundee also addresses concerns that you, our Courier readers, raised when we asked what acts you’d like to see playing LiveHouse.

A debate over “old vs new” acts ensued, with a clear appetite for established artists alongside calls for the Dundee venue to entice younger demographic.

Personally, I don’t see why it has to be one or the other. From what I’ve seen of it, I think there’s room for all sorts of gigs at this versatile venue.

But as a 90s baby myself, I have been secretly hoping the venue wouldn’t count Snow Patrol as their idea hip, young things. (No offence, I love you forever Gary Lightbody.)

Booking an act like Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) this early on shows that LiveHouse is a forward-looking venue who will cater to a younger market as well as well-loved legacy acts such as Idlewild, who are booked for a headliner later on this year.

After all, while Yungblud fans can be found across all generations, the aptly-named rocker is most popular with teenagers and the early-20s crowd.

As a city with a huge student population as well as its own born and bred young people, it’s heartening to see Dundee’s newest venue paying attention to what that crowd wants.

Yungblud gig will be ‘proper jumpy-abouty’

Mobbed by fans almost everywhere he goes, the 27-year-old’s concerts are energetic, frenetic and undeniably youthful.

If the city’s last loud music heyday was in the sweaty era of early The View, a Yungblud gig could be the new generation’s answer to a proper jumpy-abouty Dundee show.

It’ll certainly be a good test for the sleek new LiveHouse stage.

And his fanbase (4.4 million followers on Instagram, another 6.3 million on TikTok) isn’t just large – it’s dedicated.

The singer has a close, warm relationship with his fans, and is known for his inclusive fanbase.

Where he goes, they go, en masse.

That means the potential for a whole host of visitors who would otherwise never think of visiting Dundee.

So brace yourselves for a lot of eyeliner, studded belts, stompy boots and raucous rollicking.

Pop-punk is back, baby, and it’s pitching up in Dundee. Let’s go!