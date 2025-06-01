COURIER OPINION: Watchdog rebukes for Dundee and Fife authorities are victory for scrutiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Watchdog rebukes for Dundee and Fife authorities are victory for scrutiny

Transparency is vital in public institutions and The Courier is proud to fight for our readers on this front.

Sandie Peggie is taking legal action against NHS Fife.
By The Courier Comment

Transparency in public institutions is vital.

People have the right to know where their money is going and how it is spent.

They have a right to know why these organisations take decisions and the reasons behind them.

When you sign up to take money from the public purse, being open to scrutiny is a key part of that transaction.

Nearly three months ago, The Courier set out its position on NHS Fife’s handling of questions about how much taxpayer money the health board had spent defending itself against a discrimination claim brought by nurse Sandie Peggie.

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

We wrote that it was entirely reasonable for the people of Fife to know how much of their money was being spent on legal fees at a time when NHS resources are stretched and patients face long waits for care.

This came after Freedom of Information requests from several publishers including The Courier.

And as the organisation claimed disclosing the cost so far would be breaching confidentiality, we said: “This is a nonsense argument.”

This week, Scotland’s Information Commissioner David Hamilton, responsible for enforcing FOI legislation, agreed.

He said: “The commissioner cannot accept that the specific information requested can be the personal data of either of the individuals party to the tribunal.

“The costs are the authority’s, not theirs.”

Olympia rebuke for Dundee City Council

Mr Hamilton did not rule on the disclosure of the total legal costs because they were provided to the health board by the central legal office after the initial FOI requests.

Nevertheless, his intervention is a victory for scrutiny.

As we said in March, public money should never be hidden behind a wall of secrecy.

NHS Fife is not the only organisation in the communities we serve to have flouted its Freedom of Information obligations recently.

The Olympia has been beset by issues. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

We revealed on Monday that Dundee City Council had been rebuked by the Scottish Information Commissioner for “deliberately misconstruing” our request to uncover details of repair works at the crisis-hit Olympia.

But our readers remain in the dark over exactly how £6.1 million of taxpayer cash was spent.

The local authority now says it considers the information to be commercially sensitive.

We welcome the watchdog’s condemnation of the council’s deliberate obstruction.

The Courier has also taken Perth and Kinross Council to the Scottish Information Commissioner after they claimed to hold no communication records on the sudden departure of a £128k-a-year director.

That decision is expected in the coming weeks.

St Andrews opted for openness

The Courier will continue to fight for transparency, to uncover and bring to light the details such organisations may not wish to share.

But in doing so, it is also important to give credit to institutions who opt for openness.

Stella Maris at St Andrews University. Image: Stella Maris.

This week, following a request by The Courier, the University of St Andrews chose to publish a five-page letter written by its principal to the chief executive of a charity.

The Wolfson Foundation had expressed concerns about the fallout from rector Stella Maris’ November 2023 remarks about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The charity later donated £2m to the institution.

We believe that is the correct way for requests to be handled from organisations receiving taxpayer funds.

This publication has a proud record of holding power to account. That will not change.

The more we see attempts to hide and obfuscate, the more questions we will ask.

